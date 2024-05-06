Taconah Cantina Goldens Bridge, NY
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
- Guacamole & Chips$11.00
Hass avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, served with chips. (Gluten Free)
- Nacho Libre$12.00
House made crispy tortillas with beans, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, pickled jalapeño, crema, cilantro. (Gluten Free)
- Sopa de Tortilla$9.50
Pulled roasted chicken soup with queso cotija, tortilla chips, cilantro and a side of chili pasilla. (Gluten Free)
- Cobb Ensalada$12.95
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, radish, mushrooms, pickled red onions, pickled jalapeño, queso cotija, roasted corn, crispy shallots, avocado, mushrooms cilantro, corn chips and chipotle ranch dressing. (Gluten Free)
- Ensalda Luchador$12.00
Bibb lettuce, tomato, fingerling potato, pickled jalapeño, queso fresco, toasted pumpkin seeds, sliced radish and apple cider vinaigrette. (Gluten Free)
- Kale Quinoa Ensalada$14.00
Warm quinoa, marinated kale, golden raisins, tomatoes, avocado, pumpkin seeds, and chili honey vinaigrette. (Gluten Free)
- Mexi Wings$9.75+
Your choice of 6 or 12 wings with housemade bbq sauce, cotija cheese dressing and cilantro. (Gluten Free)
- Chips and Salsa$4.50
- Chips and Cheese Sauce$4.50
TAMALES
TACOS
- Pollo Chipotle Taco$4.75
a single taco of braised chicken, spring onions, avocado sauce, cilantro and topped chicken chicharron. (Gluten Free)
- Chorizo Taco$5.00
a single taco of house made mexican spiced sausage, onions, and cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Carne Asada Taco$5.50
a single taco of sliced yucatan achiote steak, mushrooms, crema, crispy shallots, cilantro. (Gluten Free)
- Carnitas Taco$5.50
a single taco of roasted pulled pork, pickled red onions, chili de arbol, crispy rice, cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Al Pastor Taco$5.50
a single taco of chili marinated pork with charred pineapple, sautéed onions and avocado mash (Gluten Free)
- Lengua Taco$6.00
a single taco of braised veal tongue, spring onion, garlic oil, serrano, cabbage (Gluten Free)
- Camaron Taco$5.75
a single taco of sautéed shrimp with black beans, red onions, oregano, chili oil, cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Baja Fish Taco$5.75
a single taco of crispy atlantic cod, cabbage carrot slaw, chipotle aioli, cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Vegetal Taco$5.50
a single taco of grilled mushrooms, fingerling potato, poblano, onion with bibb lettuce, radish, crema, queso cotija and cilantro. (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
- Rajas con Crema Taco$5.25
a single taco of roasted poblanos, corn, onions, crema and cilantro (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
- Jackfruit Carnitas Taco$4.25
a single taco of jack fruit carnitas, fingerling potatoes, pickled red onions, crispy shallots, cilantro (Gluten Free) (Vegan)
- Baja Palmitas Taco$5.50
a single taco of crispy hearts of palm, cabbage carrot slaw, chipotle vegan mayo, cilantro (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
BIRRIA OPTIONS
- Birria Tacos$15.00
3 braised beef tacos per order, served with beef consomme and cilantro (Gluten Free)
- Birria Tacos with Cheese$16.00
3 braised beef tacos with queso served with a side of beef consomme and cilantro
- Quesabirria$17.00
Plancha grilled Corn Tortilla stuffed with Braised beef and queso then served with a side of pico de gallo, beef consomme, and sweet potato fries.
- Birriarrito$18.00
Braised beef rolled flour burrito, lots of cheese, chipotle yellow rice, black beans, pico de gallo served with beef consomme and sweet potato fries
BURRITOS
- Pollo Chipotle Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with braised chicken, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Chorizo Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Grilled Mexican spiced sausage, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Carne Asada Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Sliced Yucatán hanger steak, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican creme and sweet potato fries.
- Carnitas Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Slow roasted pork shoulder, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Al Pastor Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with chili marinated pork shoulder, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Lengua Burrito$15.95
Rolled flour tortilla with braised veal tongue, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Camaron Burrito$15.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Roasted marinated shrimp, chili oil, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Baja Fish Burrito$15.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Crispy battered atlantic cod, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries.
- Vegetal Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with grilled mushrooms, onions, poblano, potato, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries. (Vegan)
- Rajas con Crema Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Roasted poblano, onions, corn, crema, cilantro, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries. (Vegetarian)
- Jackfruit Carnitas Burrito (Meat Alt.)$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with jack fruit carnitas, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries. (Vegetarian)
- Baja Hearts of Palm Burrito$14.95
Rolled flour tortilla with Crispy hearts of palm, yellow chipotle rice, black beans, pico, queso chihuahua, served with side of Mexican crema and sweet potato fries. (Vegetarian)
BOWLS
- Pollo Chipotle Bowl$14.50
Slow cooked Amish chicken, spring onions, with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Chorizo Bowl$14.50
Grilled Mexican spiced sausage with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Carne Asada Bowl$14.50
Sliced Yucatán hanger steak, creme with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Carnitas Bowl$14.50
Slow roasted pork, with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Al Pastor Bowl$14.50
Slow roasted pork, grilled pineapple with rice, beans, pico and, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Lengua Bowl$15.50
- Camaron Bowl$15.50
Roasted marinated shrimp, chili oil with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Baja Fish Bowl$15.50
Crispy battered fish with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free)
- Vegetal Bowl$14.50
Sauted mushrooms, onions, poblano, cilantro with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free) (Vegan)
- Rajas con Crema Bowl$14.50
Roasted poblano, onions, corn, crema with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
- Jackfruit Carnitas Bowl (Meat Alt.)$14.50
Pickled red onion, chili de arbol with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free) (Vegan)
- Baja Hearts of Palm Bowl$14.50
Crispy hearts of palm, chipotle aioli with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and avocado smash with a side of salsa verde (Gluten Free) (Vegetarian)
- Rice and Beans Bowl$12.50
QUESADILLAS
- Pollo Chipotle Quesadilla$14.95
Slow cooked chicken, spring onions, avocado sauce with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Chorizo Quesadilla$14.95
House made rilled Mexican spiced sausage, paprika, onions, cilantro with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$14.95
Sliced Yucatan hanger steak, crema with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Carnitas Quesadilla$14.95
Roasted pork butt with queso chihuahua, pico and sweet potato fries
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$14.95
Slow roasted pork, grilled pineapple with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Lengua Quesadilla$15.95
Braised veal tongue with queso chihuahua, pico and sweet potato fries
- Cheese Quesadilla$13.50
queso, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro (Vegetarian)
- Camaron Quesadilla$15.95
Roasted marinated shrimp, chili oil with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Baja Fish Quesadilla$15.95
Crispy battered fish with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Vegetal Quesadilla$14.95
Sauted shrooms, onions, poblano, cilantro with queso, pico and sweet potato fries
- Rajas Con Crema Quesadilla$14.95
Poblano, corn, onions, cream with queso, pico and sweet potato fries (Vegetarian)
- Jackfruit Carnitas Quesadilla (Meat Alt.)$14.95
Pickled red onions, chili de arbol with queso, pico and sweet potato fries (Vegetarian)
- Baja Hearts of Palm Quesadilla$14.95
Crispy hearts of palm, chipotle aioli with queso, pico and sweet potato fries (Vegetarian)
SIDES
- Side Chipotle Yellow Rice$5.00
Chopped onions, cilantro (Vegan)
- Side Chipotle Yellow Rice & Beans$5.00
Onions, cilantro
- Side Quinoa$6.00
Queso cotija, chopped onions, cilantro (Vegan)
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Topped with sea salt (Vegan)
- Side Black Beans$5.00
Chopped onions and cilantro
- Side Quinoa & Beans$6.25
Chopped onions and cilantro
- Side Street Corn$6.00
Grilled corn on the cobb, aioli, chili morita, queso and cilantro
- Side Beef Consomme$4.00
SALSA & DRESSINGS
CUTLERY
KIDS MENU
- Kid's Chicken Taco$10.00
Two braised chicken tacos, choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips.
- Kid's Jackfruit Carnitas Taco$10.00
Two Jackfruit tacos, choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips.
- Kids Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
grilled flour tortilla, melty queso chihuahua, choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips.
- Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
grilled flour tortilla, melty queso chihuahua with choice of rice and beans or house made tortilla chips.
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
- Breakfast Burrito$14.95
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, fingerling potatoes, queso chihuahua, cilantro, wrapped in a flour tortilla with a side of pico, crema and sweet potato fries
- Chilaquiles$12.00
Crispy tortillas, chili del arbol sauce, two sunny side eggs, braised chicken, queso cotija, crema, pickled red onions and cilantro
BEVERAGES
- Horchata$3.75
vanilla and rice milk over ice
- Agua Fresca$4.50Out of stock
fresh fruit juice and agave
- Mexican Cola$2.75
- Topo Chico Mineral Water$2.75
- Poland Spring Water$2.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Jarrito$2.75
- Kids Juice Box$2.75
honest organic very berry lemonade
- Hibiscus Pomegranate Ice Tea$3.99
- Hibiscus Hot Tea$3.50Out of stock