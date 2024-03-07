Taco Point
Rellenitas “Chubbies”
- Pork (Al Pastor) Rellenita$9.00
Delicious pineapple mole sauce you won’t find anywhere else (we make it from the scratch) on top of it the sous vide Al pastor meat is just awesome! Grilled cheese, fluffy flour tortilla, Al Pastor meat, pineapple sauce, guacamole sauce onions and cilantro
- Beef (Asada) Rellenita$9.00
Explosive Argentinian flavor with an ultra tender meat, what a combo! Grilled cheese, fluffy flour tortilla, juicy Asada (beef), chimichurri, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Pulled Pork (Carnitas) Rellenita$9.00
18 hours slowly cooked special marinade meat, fluffy flour tortilla, grilled cheese, green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro One of our signature items!
- Chicken (Pollo) Rellenita$9.00
Last but not least, our chicken is from another world. Grilled cheese, fluffy flour tortilla, chicken BREAST, green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
Sliders
- Beef (Asada) Slider$5.00
If you haven’t tried chimichurri this is our recommendation, most popular item on the house! Grilled cheese, brioche bread bun, juicy Asada (beef), chimichurri, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Pulled Pork (Carnitas) Slider$5.00
Slowly cooked carnitas will melt in your mouth! Grilled cheese, brioche bread bun, Carnitas, green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Pork (Al Pastor) Slider$5.00
The way we cook our meats is what makes the difference here, our sous vide Al Pastor has been carefully cooked to perfection. Grilled cheese, brioche bread bun, Al Pastor meat, pineapple sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Chicken (Pollo) Slider$5.00
We are all in on bet you haven’t tried a chicken like this! We can bet you haven’t tried a chicken like this! Grilled cheese, brioche bread bun, chicken BREAST, green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
Tacos
- Pulled Pork (Carnitas) Taco$2.50
Our signature, most popular and favorite meat! The best of the best, slowly cooked, seared in its own fats served in a HANDMADE tortilla plus green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Pork (Al Pastor) Taco$2.50
Unique marinade Al Pastor meat something you have to try at least once, house pineapple mole sauce, HANDMADE tortilla, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Beef (Asada) Taco$2.50
Tired of ground beef? We got you! Juicy and tender USDA Asada (Beef), HANDMADE tortilla, red sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro
- Chicken (Pollo) Taco$2.50
What about a chicken BREAST juicer than dark meat? HANDMADE tortilla, green sauce, guacamole sauce, onions and cilantro