Food

Shareables

Chips & Salsa
$5.00
Mexicali Wings
$15.00

Crispy wings tossed in our spicy lime molcajete sauce, chili lime dry rub, or original buffalo sauce

Carne Asada Fries
$15.00

Grilled angus steak, french fries, sour cream, shredded cheese, avocado salsa, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled red onions, spicy salsa

Chips Salsa & Guacamole
$9.00

Homemade tortilla chips, signature guacamole, homemade salsa

Taquitos
$15.00

Shredded chicken rolled in a tortillas (4) topped with lettuce, avocado salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, tomato

Nachos
$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips, grilled chicken, creamy cilantro salsa, shredded cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, tomato, cotija cheese

Birria Pizza
$14.00

Braised beef, melted cheese, red salsa, shredded red onion, on flatbread

Molcajate Mar y Tierra
$28.00

Shrimp, Angus steak, green onions, nopal, cheese, molcajete sauce, a side of homemade tortillas (3)

Molcajate
$40.00

Angus steak, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, green onion, nopal, cheese, molcajete sauce, a side of homemade tortillas (3)

Tacos

Chorizo Taco
$3.75

Pork sausage

Birria Taco
$3.75

Braised beef

Carnitas Taco
$3.75

Braised pork

Carne Asada Taco
$3.75

Grilled angus steak

Al Pastor Taco
$3.75

Marinated pork with pineapple

Pollo Asado Taco
$3.75

Grilled chicken

Burritos

805 Bowl
$14.00

Choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo

805 Burrito
$12.00

Your choice of Carne Asada, Al Pastor, or Pollo Asado, rice, beans, cheese, salsa

Mar y Tierra Burrito
$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, Angus steak, rice, beans, creamy cilantro salsa, cotija cheese, and guacamole

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$9.00

Rice, beans, and cheese

Nopal Burrito
$12.00

Nopal (Cactus), rice, beans, onion, jalapeño, corn, guacamole, and pico de gallo

California Burrito
$13.00

Grilled angus steak, rice, beans, french fries, cheese, green salsa and guacamole

Quesadillas

Original Quesadilla
$9.00

Flour tortilla, melted cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Add meat for additional cost

Tortas

California Torta
$13.00

Grilled angus steak, french fries, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sour cream

805 Torta
$12.00

Your choice of meat, beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños

Mar y Tierra Torta
$15.00

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, and jalapeño

Veggie Torta
$12.00

Nopal (Cactus), beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, and jalapeño

Seafood

Coctel de Camaron
$15.00+

Cooked and peeled shrimp, cocktail juice, cucumber, avocado, lime, cilantro, onion

Ceviche de Camaron
$17.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, serrano chiles, cilantro, avocado

Ceviche de Pescado
$17.00

Fish cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, serrano, cilantro, avocado

Shrimp Tostada
$12.00

Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, serrano, avocado

Pulpo Tostada
$13.00

Pulpo (Octopus), onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, serrano, avocado

Tostada Mixta
$15.00

Shrimp, scallop, pulpo (Octopus), onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, jalapeño, avocado

Aguachiles
$20.00

Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, red onion and serrano chiles

Sides

Rice
$3.00+
Beans
$3.00+
French Fries
$4.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Guacamole
$3.00
Consome
$3.00+
Tortillas (5)
$5.00
Extra Salsa
$0.50
Side of Chips
$1.00

Specialty Tacos

Taco Dorado
$4.00

Fried crunchy taco filled with shredded chicken or braised beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, green salsa and queso fresco

Mar y Tierra Taco
$5.00

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cilantro, pickled onions, and avocado salsa

Nopal Taco
$3.75

Seared cactus, melted cheese, cilantro, avocado, grilled jalapeno, and avocado salsa

Enchiladas
$11.00

Corn tortilla filled with queso fresco, topped with red enchilada sauce, sour cream, and cotija cheese (3)

Quesabirria Taco
$4.50

Braised beef, melted cheese, and red onions.

Papa Asada
$10.00

Baked potato topped with melted monterey jack cheese and carne asada

Camaron Taco
$4.00

Fried Shrimp, cabbage, chipotle sauce, avocado salsa

Pescado Taco
$4.00

Crispy battered fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, avocado salsa

Desserts

Flan
$8.00
Churros
$8.00

Beverages

Agua Frescas

Jamaica
$4.00
Pineapple
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Iced Tea
$4.00
Horchata
$4.00
Water

Bottled Drinks

Sangria Señoria
$4.00
Mexican Fanta
$4.00
Mexican Squirt
$4.00
Jarritos
$4.00
Mexican Coca-Cola
$4.00
Sidral Mundet
$4.00
Sparkling Water
$4.00
Bottled Water
$2.50

Draft Beer

Liquid Candy
$8.00+
Enegren T.L.O
$7.00+
Madewest Hazy IPA
$8.00+
Hell or High Mango
$7.00+
Tarantula Hill Blonde
$7.00+
Stone Delicious IPA
$8.00+
Madewest Ventura
$7.00+
Buenaveza
$7.00+

Wine

Moscato Ruffino
$10.00
Chardonnay Meoimi
$10.00
Cabernet Tribute
$10.00
Prosecco Mionetto
$11.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr. Pepper
$3.00
Raspberry Tea
$3.00

Hot Drinks

Abuelita Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Tea
$4.00
Coffee
$4.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo
$8.00
Modelo Negra
$8.00
Bohemia
$8.00
Guinness
$8.00
Bud Light
$7.00
Corona
$7.00
805
$8.00
Pacifico
$8.00
32 oz Victoria
$15.00
32 oz Pacifico
$15.00
Stella Artois
$8.00
Cantaritos
$8.00

Canned Sodas

Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00

Margaritas

OG Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Mango Margarita
$10.00
Cucumber Jalapeño Marg
$10.00

Micheladas

Original Michi
$10.00
Mango Michi
$10.00

Hell or High Mango Beer with our Signature Michi Mix