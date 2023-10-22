Tacos 805
Food
Shareables
Crispy wings tossed in our spicy lime molcajete sauce, chili lime dry rub, or original buffalo sauce
Grilled angus steak, french fries, sour cream, shredded cheese, avocado salsa, creamy cilantro sauce, pickled red onions, spicy salsa
Homemade tortilla chips, signature guacamole, homemade salsa
Shredded chicken rolled in a tortillas (4) topped with lettuce, avocado salsa, sour cream, queso fresco, tomato
Homemade tortilla chips, grilled chicken, creamy cilantro salsa, shredded cheese, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, tomato, cotija cheese
Braised beef, melted cheese, red salsa, shredded red onion, on flatbread
Shrimp, Angus steak, green onions, nopal, cheese, molcajete sauce, a side of homemade tortillas (3)
Angus steak, grilled chicken, jumbo shrimp, chorizo, green onion, nopal, cheese, molcajete sauce, a side of homemade tortillas (3)
Tacos
Burritos
Choice of protein, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Your choice of Carne Asada, Al Pastor, or Pollo Asado, rice, beans, cheese, salsa
Grilled Shrimp, Angus steak, rice, beans, creamy cilantro salsa, cotija cheese, and guacamole
Rice, beans, and cheese
Nopal (Cactus), rice, beans, onion, jalapeño, corn, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Grilled angus steak, rice, beans, french fries, cheese, green salsa and guacamole
Quesadillas
Tortas
Grilled angus steak, french fries, beans, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sour cream
Your choice of meat, beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, jalapeños
Grilled shrimp, angus steak, beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, and jalapeño
Nopal (Cactus), beans, avocado, tomato, lettuce, mayo, beans, and jalapeño
Seafood
Cooked and peeled shrimp, cocktail juice, cucumber, avocado, lime, cilantro, onion
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, serrano chiles, cilantro, avocado
Fish cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, serrano, cilantro, avocado
Shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, serrano, avocado
Pulpo (Octopus), onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, serrano, avocado
Shrimp, scallop, pulpo (Octopus), onion, tomato, cilantro, lime, cucumber, jalapeño, avocado
Shrimp cooked in lime juice, cucumbers, red onion and serrano chiles
Sides
Specialty Tacos
Fried crunchy taco filled with shredded chicken or braised beef, topped with lettuce, sour cream, green salsa and queso fresco
Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cilantro, pickled onions, and avocado salsa
Seared cactus, melted cheese, cilantro, avocado, grilled jalapeno, and avocado salsa
Corn tortilla filled with queso fresco, topped with red enchilada sauce, sour cream, and cotija cheese (3)
Braised beef, melted cheese, and red onions.
Baked potato topped with melted monterey jack cheese and carne asada
Fried Shrimp, cabbage, chipotle sauce, avocado salsa
Crispy battered fish, cabbage, chipotle sauce, avocado salsa