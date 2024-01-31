Tacos Chiwas Mesa 127 W Main St
Food
Tacos
- Taco Asada$3.00
Grilled steak, cilantro,red pickled onion
- Taco Pollo$3.00
Grilled chicken,cilantro,red pickled onion,cilantro crema
- Taco Pastor$3.00
marinated pork,cilantro, white onion
- Taco Lengua$3.00
Beef tongue, cilantro, white onion
- Taco Carnitas$3.00
shredded pork, cilantro, white onion
- Taco Tripas$3.00
beef tripes, cilantro, white onion
- Taco Chiwas$3.00
diced beef, ham, jalapeno, anaheim, asadero cheese
- Taco Barbacoa$3.00
shredded cheek, cilantro, white onion
- Taco Calabacitas$3.00
mexican squash, butter, corn,white onion, asadero cheese
- Taco Camaron$3.50
shrimp, butter, garlic, cabbage slaw,mayonnaise
- Chicharron$3.00
- Deshebrada Verde taco$3.00
- Deshebrada roja taco$3.00
- Bean and cheese taco$3.00
- Rajas taco$3.00
- Picadillo taco$3.00
- Birria combo$12.00
Burritos
- Picadillo Burrito$9.00
ground beef,carrots, potatoes,celery beans
- Deshebrada Roja Burrito$9.00
red chile shredded beef,potatoes, beans
- Deshebrada Verde Burrito$9.00
green chile shredded beef, potatoes, beans
- Asada Burrito$9.00
grilled steak, cilantro,red pickled onion,beans,lettuce,tomato,cheese,
- Pollo Burrito$9.00
Grilled chicken,cilantro,red pickled onion,cilantro crema,lettuce,tomato,
- Pastor Burrito$9.00
marinated pork,cilantro, white onion,beans
- Lengua Burrito$9.00
Beef tongue, cilantro, white onion, beans
- Frijoles c/ queso Burrito$6.00
refried beans, cheese
- Carnitas Burrito$9.00
- Calabacitas Burrito$9.00
- Barbacoa Burrito$9.00
- Rajas c/ queso Burrito$9.00
- Chicharron Burrito$11.00
Gorditas
- Gordita Picadillo$5.00
ground beef,carrots, potatoes,celery beans
- Gordita Deshebrada Roja$5.00
red chile shredded beef,potatoes, beans
- Gordita Deshebrada Verde$5.00
green chile shredded beef, potatoes, beans
- Gordita Rajas$5.00
Roasted poblano, anaheim pepper,white onion,asadero cheese,beans
- Gordita Frijoles c/ queso$4.00
refried beans, cheese
- Gordita Pastor$5.00
- Gordita pollo$5.00
- Gordita Asada$5.00
- Gordita Barbacoa$5.00
- Gordita Calabacitas$5.00
- Gordita chicharron$5.00
- Gordita Carnitas$5.00
- Gordita Chiwas$5.00
Quesadillas
Breakfast burritos
Dessert
Sides
Beverages
Agua Fresca
coke product
Margarita
- Classic Margarita$8.50
- Hisbiscus$9.00
- Spicy Cucumber$9.00
- strawberry cucumber$9.00
- tamarindo$9.00
- mango$9.00
- guava$9.00
- passion fruit$9.00
- watermelon$9.00
- spicy sotol$11.00
- spicy mezcal$10.00
- skinny margarita$9.00
- Mezcal marg$10.00
- Sotol marg$11.00
- Bacanora marg$13.00
- Double tall marg$17.00
- Featured marg$10.00
- Classic Marg pitcher$41.50
- Flavored Marg pitcher$45.00
Beer
- Dos xx lager$5.00
- modelo negra$5.00
- modelo especial$5.00
- Dos xx amber$5.00
- pacifico$5.00
- lager mexican$5.00
- IPA hazy$7.00
- IPA juicy$7.00
- IPA double$7.00
- Blonde Ale$7.00
- amber$7.00
- wheat ale$7.00
- Vamonos$6.50
- Mexican lager$6.00
- Corona bottle$5.00
- White claw$6.00
- 0.0 heineken$5.00
- Michelob ultra$5.00
- Blonde$7.00
- Pitcher Regular$18.00
- Pitcher mids$22.00
- Pitcher Premium$26.00
- Beer bucket regular$25.00
- Beer bucket mids$30.00
- Beer bucket premium$35.00
- Coors light$4.00
- IPA West Coast$7.00
Cocktail
- paloma$9.00
- martini$12.00
- dirty martini$13.00
- tiki$14.00
- cadillac$12.00
- whiskey sour$12.00
- old fashion$12.00
- Añejo old fashion$14.00
- mezcal mule$10.00
- white russian$9.00
- rumchata$8.00
- moscow mule$9.00
- Bloody mary$8.50
- Michelada draft$7.50
- Michelada bottle$8.50
- Well shot$5.00
- Well cocktail$7.00
- Shot mezcal$6.00
- Bacanora mazot$13.00
- Sotol old fashion$14.00
- Oaxacan old fashion$14.00
- Willet$10.00
- Sotol shot$8.00
- Illegal joven$8.00
- Illegal reposado$9.00
- Illegal anejo$10.00
- Don Abraham blanco$8.50
- Don Abraham repo$9.50
- Don Abraham anejo$12.00
- Don Abraham extra anejo$18.00
- El tesoro blanco$9.00
- El tesoro repo$13.00
- El tesoro anejo$15.00
- Chamucos blanco$8.50
- Chamucos repo$10.00
- Chamucos anejo$12.00
- Domingo mezcal$10.00
- Tequila ocho blanco$10.00
- Tequila ocho repo$12.00
- Russell reserve$15.00
- Canta negra silver$8.00
- Mesa special drink$5.00
- Specialty shot$7.00
- Top shelf marg$12.00
- Top shelf bourbon$10.00