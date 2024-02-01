Tacos Chiwas Phoenix
Food
Tacos
- Asada Taco$3.00
Grilled steak, cilantro,red pickled onion
- Pollo Taco$3.00
Grilled chicken,cilantro,red pickled onion,cilantro crema
- Pastor Taco$3.00
marinated pork,cilantro, white onion
- Lengua Taco$3.00
Beef tongue, cilantro, white onion
- Carnitas Taco$3.00
shredded pork, cilantro, white onion
- Tripas Taco$3.00
beef tripes, cilantro, white onion
- Tacos Chiwas$3.00
diced beef, ham, jalapeno, anaheim, asadero cheese
- Barbacoa Taco$3.00
shredded cheek, cilantro, white onion
- Calabacitas Taco$3.00
mexican squash, butter, corn,white onion, asadero cheese
- Camaron Taco$3.50
shrimp, butter, garlic, cabbage slaw,mayonnaise
- Chicharrón Taco$3.00
- Rajas Taco$3.00
Burritos
- Picadillo Burrito$9.00
ground beef,carrots, potatoes,celery beans
- Deshebrada Roja Burrito$9.00
red chile shredded beef,potatoes, beans
- Deshebrada Verde Burrito$9.00
green chile shredded beef, potatoes, beans
- Asada Burrito$9.00
grilled steak, cilantro,red pickled onion,beans,lettuce,tomato,cheese,
- Pollo Burrito$9.00
Grilled chicken,cilantro,red pickled onion,cilantro crema,lettuce,tomato,
- Pastor Burrito$9.00
marinated pork,cilantro, white onion,beans
- Lengua Burrito$9.00
Beef tongue, cilantro, white onion, beans
- Frijoles c/ queso Burrito$6.00
refried beans, cheese
- Barbacoa Burrito$9.00
- Carnitas Burrito$9.00
- Chiwas Burrito$9.00
- Rajas Burrito$9.00
- chicharron Burrito$10.00
- Calabacitas Burrito$9.00
Gorditas
- Picadillo Gordita$5.00
ground beef,carrots, potatoes,celery beans
- Deshebrada Roja Gordita$5.00
red chile shredded beef,potatoes, beans
- Deshebrada Verde Gordita$5.00
green chile shredded beef, potatoes, beans
- Rajas Gordita$5.00
Roasted poblano, anaheim pepper,white onion,asadero cheese,beans
- Bean & Cheese Gordita$4.00
refried beans, cheese
- Chiwas Gordita$5.00
- Asada Gordita$5.00
- Pastor Gordita$5.00
- Barbacoa Gordita$5.00
- Pollo Gordita$5.00
- Lengua Gordita$5.00
- Carnitas Gordita$5.00
- Chicharrón Gordita$5.00
- Tripas Gordita$5.00
Quesadillas
Breakfast burritos
Dessert
Sides
Mexican Salad
Beverages
Agua Fresca
Margarita
Beer Bottle
- xx lager bottle$5.00
- modelo negra bottle$5.00
- modelo especial bottle$5.00
- xx amber bottle$5.00
- Pacifico Bottle$5.00
- lager mexican$5.00
- IPA hazy$7.00
- IPA juicy$7.00
- IPA double$7.00
- Blonde Ale$7.00
- amber$7.00
- wheat ale$7.00
- Beer Buckets$25.00
- Beer Pitcher$18.00
- Colorslight Can$5.00
- Corona Bottle$5.00
- Tecate Bottle$5.00
- Church music$5.00
Cocktail
SHOTS
- EXTRA AÑEJO DON ABRAHAM$20.00
- Luna Azul Repo$7.00
- Luna Azul Blanco$6.00
- Rooster Rojo Blanco$8.00
- Rooster Rojo Repo$9.00
- 3 Amigos Blanco$6.00
- 3 Amigos repo$7.00
- Don Abraham Repo$10.00
- Don Abraham añejo$11.00
- Hacienda Sotol$11.00
- La higuera Sotol$8.00
- Spicy Sotol Shot$6.00
- Víbora Sotol$13.00
- Montelobos Sotol$9.00
- Ojo de Tigere Mescal$9.00
- Titos Vodka$5.00
- Sierra norte Red Corn$12.00
- sierra Norte White Corn$9.00
- Rayu Mezcal$7.00
- Yuul Baal$8.00
- Chamuco Añejo$12.00
- Chamuco Blanco$8.50
- Chamuco Repo$10.00
- Jameson$6.00
- Suntory whisky$9.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- El Tesoro Añejo$15.00
- El Tesoro Blanco$9.00
- El Tesoro Repo$13.00
- Campo Azul 1940 Blanco$8.00
- Campo Azul 1940 Repo$9.00
- Tequila Ocho Blanco$7.00
- Tequila Ocho Repo$8.00
- Abasolo$8.00
- Red wine MERF$12.00
- White Wine$12.00