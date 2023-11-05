Tacos del Pueblo 34173 Center Ridge Rd
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Mexican Street Corn$4.50
one elote with cotija cheese, mayonnaise y tajin
- Esquite (Mexican Corn Salad)$5.50
Sweet Corn in a cup with cotija cheese, mayonnaise and tajin.
- WINGS(8)&FRIES$12.99
8 pieces of wings and you choose what king of souce we put on it
- QUESO FUNDIDO$6.99
one bag of chips w Chorizo(mexican sausage) and queso dip
- CHIPS & QUESO$6.00
- CHIPS & SALSA$4.00
- CHIPS & GUACA$6.00
- French Fries$3.00
- TAMALES$3.99
one pork Tamale with malted cheese and salsa verde on tap
- poblano soup$5.99
- tortilla soup$5.99
- CHIPS W PICO DE GALLO$4.50
Best Dishes
- BOWL$10.50
- BURRITOS$10.50
your choices of rice, beans and protein..
- TACOS$3.50
- TACO SALAD$10.50
the salad is served with a fried flour torilla shell,rice, beans, choice of meat and toppings
- BIRRIA TACOS & CONSOME$13.99
3 tacos w shredded beef & cheese (onions-cilantro) and beef soup
- WET BURRITOS$11.75
Brurrito covered with ranchera sauce and melted cheese
- TORTAS (SANWICH)$10.99
Mexican Sandwich
- BOWL w FRIES$11.99
Instead of rice and beans we prepare with French Fries in the bottom, choice of meat and toppings
- QUESADILLAS$10.50
- NACHOS$10.49
Chips in the bottom, choice of meat and toppings
- VEGAN BOWL$9.99
- ARROZ CON POLLO ACP$10.50
one bowl with Mexican rice, grilled chicken w malted cheese
- CALIFORNIA BURRITO$11.75
Steak w fries burrito
- VEGAN TACOS$3.50