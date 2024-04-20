Tacos Dona Lena
Full Menu
Antojitos
- Taco$2.75
Double corn tortilla with choice of meat,topped with cilantro & onions
- Flour Taco$3.25
Flour tortilla, choice of topping with onions and cilantro.
- Gordita$5.50
Handmade corn-masa gordita stuffed with choice of topping, refried beans, and mozzarella cheese.Topped with lettuce & queso fresco.
- Chica Quesadilla$5.00
Small Flour Tortilla, choice of topping, cheese. Topped with onions and cilantro.
- Grande Quesadilla$10.00
Large four tortilla, choice of topping, cheese onions & cilantro. Cut in three pieces.
- Torta$10.50
Lightly toasted bun, choice of topping, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheese, refried beans, avocado, & Doña Lena’s creamy sauce.
- Sope$5.50
Handmade masa chalupa, choice of topping , refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco and Mexican sour cream.
- Machete$11.00
Grilled crispy corn tortilla filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, & cilantro
- Machetito$6.00
Grilled crispy corn tortilla filled choice of topping, cheese onions, & cilantro.
- Tostada$5.00
Crispy flat corn tortilla, beans, and choice of meat. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, & Mexican sour cream.
- Chanclaso$10.00
Handmade maza azul huarache topped with choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, Mexican sour cream, & sliced avocado
- Taco Gringo$3.75
Flour tortilla, choice of meat topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese.
Birria
- Quesabirria$14.00
3 grilled crispy corn tortillas, beef birria, & cheese
- Birria Street Tacos$13.00
3 double corn tortillas and beef birria. Topped with onions & cilantro
- Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Large flour tortilla, beef birria, chorizo, & cheese
- Birria Platter$35.00
Serves two. 2 quesabirria, 2 birria street tacos, and choice of birria gorditas or birria torta served with two sides of rice & two sides of consome
- Birria Gorditas$14.00
2 handmade gorditas, beef birria, cheese, & beans
- Birria Torta$15.00
Torta bun adobado, beef birria, chorizo, cheese, & beans
- Ramen Birria$14.00
Ramen noodle in consome, beef birria, cheese, fried egg, rabanos, cilantro, onions, & s/of tostadas
- Consomé Grande$9.00
- Consomé Grande con Carne$12.00
- Birria A la Carte
Platos
- Las Tres Chismosas$13.00
3 street corn tortilla tacos, choice of toppings, cilantro & onions. Served with Mexican rice , refried beans and grilled onions
- Enchiladas Rojas$13.00
3 traditional Mexican enchiladas rojas, filled with mozerella cheese, beef fajita or chicken fajita. Topped with grilled potatoes, Mexican sour cream, & queso fresco.
- Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$15.00
3 enchiladas verdes, filled with onions and chicken fajita. Topped with tomatillo sauce, queso fresco and sour cream. Served with onions and cilantro.
- El Taquero$14.00
Choice of beef, chicken, or mixed with grilled onions & bell peppers. Choice of flour or corn tortillas
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Fried tortilla strips simmered in authentic red or green salsa with choice of beef or chicken. Topped with queso fresco & Mexican sour cream. Fried egg optional.
- Mole$16.00
Antojos
- La Torta Chingona$11.50
Lightly toasted bun with pastor meat, chorizo, ham, salchicha franks, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, avocado, & Doña Lena's creamy sauce
- La Torta Huevona$11.50
Lightly toasted bun with beans, cheese, bistek de puerco, chorizo, ham, fried egg, avocado, & Doña Lena's creamy sauce
- Grande Avocado Quesadilla$10.00
Large flour tortilla, cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, & onions.
- Grande Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Chica Cheese Quesadilla$3.00
- Mini de Queso$3.00
- Torta del Chavo$9.00
Sides
- Mexican Rice$2.75
- Refried Beans$2.75
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.50
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side Mexican Sour Cream$2.00
- Side of Cheese$2.50
- Side of Fresco$2.50
- Side of Grilled Onion$2.00
- Grilled Jalapeño$1.00
- Cup of Consomé$3.50
- Side of Fries$3.50
- Side of Enchi. Potatoes$3.00
- Side Tortilla Maiz$1.50
- Side Tortilla Harina$2.00
- 1 Fried Egg$2.50
- 32 oz Rice$9.00
- 32 oz Beans$9.00
- Meat Side$5.00