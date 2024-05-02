2x points now for loyalty members
Tacos Gavilan LA Central
Tacos
- Taco Asada$2.19
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Pastor$2.19
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Chorizo$2.19
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Pollo$2.19
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Cabeza$2.19
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Lengua$2.19
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Carnitas$2.19
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Buche$2.19
1 Grilled Pork Maw Taco - Served Plain
- Taco Vegetariano$2.19
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese - Served plain
Burritos
- Burrito Asada$8.19
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Pastor$8.19
Marinated Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Chorizo$8.19
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Pollo$8.19
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Cabeza$8.19
Steamed Beef Head - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Lengua$8.19
Steamed Beef Tongue - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Carnitas$8.19
Braised Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Buche$8.19
Grilled Pork Maw - Wrapped with Rice and Beans
- Burrito Vegetariano$8.19
No Meat - Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Rice, Avocado, and Cheese
- Burrito Beans/Cheese/Rice$5.89
No Meat - Only Beans, Rice, and Cheese
Super Burritos
- Super Burrito Asada$10.49
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Pastor$10.49
Marinated Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Chorizo$10.49
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Pollo$10.49
Grilled Chicken - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Cabeza$10.49
Steamed Beef Head - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Lengua$10.49
Steamed Beef Tongue - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Carnitas$10.49
Braised Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Buche$10.49
Grilled Pork Maw - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Vegetariano$10.49
No meat - Includes lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
- Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese$8.49
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.
Pura Carne Burritos
- Burrito PC Asada$9.99
Only Grilled Steak
- Burrito PC Pastor$9.99
Only Marinated Pork.
- Burrito PC Chorizo$9.99
Only Mexican Sausage
- Burrito PC Pollo$9.99
Only Grilled Chicken
- Burrito PC Cabeza$9.99
Only Steamed Beef Head
- Burrito PC Lengua$9.99
Only Steamed Beef Tongue
- Burrito PC Carnitas$9.99
Only Braised Pork
- Burrito PC Buche$9.99
Only Grilled Pork Maws
Super Burritos PC
- Super Burrito PC Asada$11.49
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Pastor$11.49
Marinated Pork - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Chorizo$11.49
Mexican Sausage - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Pollo$11.49
Grilled Chicken - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Cabeza$11.49
Steamed Beef Head - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Lengua$11.49
Steamed Beef Tongue - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Carnitas$11.49
Braised Pork - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
- Super Burrito PC Buche$11.49
Grilled Hog Maw - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Asada$8.19
Grilled Steak and Cheese
- Quesadilla Pastor$7.79
Marinated Pork and Cheese
- Quesadilla Chorizo$8.19
Mexican Sausage and Cheese
- Quesadilla Pollo$8.19
Grilled Chicken and Cheese
- Quesadilla Cabeza$8.19
Steamed Beef Head and Cheese
- Quesadilla Lengua$8.19
Steamed Beef Head and Cheese
- Quesadilla Carnitas$8.19
Braised Pork and Cheese
- Quesadilla Buche$8.19
Grilled Pork Maw and Cheese
- Quesadilla Queso$4.89
No Meat, just Cheese