2x points now for loyalty members
Tacos Gavilan (605 FWY/Valley) La Puente
Online Menu
Tacos
- Taco Asada
1 Grilled Beef Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Pastor
1 Marinated Pork Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Chorizo
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Pollo
1 Grilled Chicken Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Cabeza
1 Steamed Beef Head Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Lengua
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Carnitas
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Buche
1 Grilled Pork Maw Taco - Served Plain$2.19
- Taco Vegetariano
Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese - Served plain$2.19
Burritos
- Burrito Asada
Grilled beef - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Pastor
Marinated Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Chorizo
Mexican Sausage - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Pollo
Grilled Chicken - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Cabeza
Steamed Beef Head - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Lengua
Steamed Beef Tongue - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Carnitas
Braised Pork - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Buche
Grilled Pork Maw - Wrapped with Rice and Beans$8.19
- Burrito Vegetariano
No Meat - Lettuce, Tomato, Beans, Rice, Avocado, and Cheese$8.19
- Burrito Beans/Cheese/Rice
No Meat - Only Beans, Rice, and Cheese$5.89
Super Burritos
- Super Burrito Asada
Grilled Steak - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Pastor
Marinated Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Chorizo
Mexican Sausage - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Pollo
Grilled Chicken - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Cabeza
Steamed Beef Head - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Lengua
Steamed Beef Tongue - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Carnitas
Braised Pork - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Buche
Grilled Pork Maw - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Vegetariano
No meat - Includes lettuce, tomato, rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$10.49
- Super Burrito Beans/Rice/Cheese
No meat - Includes rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, and avocado.$8.49
Pura Carne Burritos
- Burrito PC Asada
Only Grilled Steak$9.99
- Burrito PC Pastor
Only Marinated Pork.$9.99
- Burrito PC Chorizo
Only Mexican Sausage$9.99
- Burrito PC Pollo
Only Grilled Chicken$9.99
- Burrito PC Cabeza
Only Steamed Beef Head$9.99
- Burrito PC Lengua
Only Steamed Beef Tongue$9.99
- Burrito PC Carnitas
Only Braised Pork$9.99
- Burrito PC Buche
Only Grilled Pork Maws$9.99
Super Burritos PC
- Super Burrito PC Asada
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Pastor
Marinated Pork - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Chorizo
Mexican Sausage - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Pollo
Grilled Chicken - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Cabeza
Steamed Beef Head - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Lengua
Steamed Beef Tongue - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Carnitas
Braised Pork - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
- Super Burrito PC Buche
Grilled Hog Maw - Sour cream, cheese, and avocado with double the meat.$11.49
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Asada
Grilled Steak and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Pastor
Marinated Pork and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Chorizo
Mexican Sausage and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Pollo
Grilled Chicken and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Cabeza
Steamed Beef Head and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Lengua
Steamed Beef Head and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Carnitas
Braised Pork and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Buche
Grilled Pork Maw and Cheese$8.19
- Quesadilla Queso
No Meat, just Cheese$4.89
Super Quesadillas
- Super Quesadilla Asada
Grilled Steak - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Pastor
Marinated Pork - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Chorizo
Mexican Sausage - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Pollo
Grilled Chicken - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Cabeza
Steamed Beef Head - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Lengua
Steamed Beef Tongue - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Carnitas
Braised Pork - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Buche
Grilled Hog Maw - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$9.39
- Super Quesadilla Queso
No Meat - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.$6.29
Mulitas
- Mulita Asada
1 Grilled Beef Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Pastor
1 Marinated Pork Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Chorizo
1 Mexican Sausage Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Pollo
1 Grilled Chicken Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Cabeza
1 Steamed Beef Head Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Lengua
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Carnitas
1 Braised Pork Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Buche
1 Grilled Pork Maw Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese.$4.29
- Mulita Queso
No meat - Two fresh tortillas with melted cheese.$3.49
Super Mulitas
- Super Mulita Asada
1 Beef Steak Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Pastor
1 Marinated Pork Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Pollo
1 Grilled Chicken Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Chorizo
1 Mexican Sausage Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Cabeza
1 Steamed Beef Head Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Lengua
1 Steamed Beef Head Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Carnitas
1 Braised Pork Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Buche
1 Grilled Pork Maw Mulita - Meat served in-between two tortillas with melted cheese, avocado, and sour cream.$5.39
- Super Mulita Queso
No Meat - Melted cheese served in-between two tortillas with avocado and sour cream.$4.29
Sopes
- Sope Asada
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Pastor
1 Marinated Pork Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Chorizo
1 Mexican Sausage Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Pollo
1 Grilled Chicken Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Cabeza
1 Steamed Beef Head Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Lengua
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese$4.29
- Sope Buche
1 Grilled Po