Tacos El Goloso-Hermosa Beach 500 Pacific Coast Hwy.
Food
Specialties
Crispy tacos with our famous birria, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. Our most famous menu item.
Deep fried tacos with potato inside. Lettuce, cheese, and sour cream on the side.
Five rolled taquitos with chicken inside. Comes with sides of Lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Birria, rice, beans and five tortillas on the side. Comes with a side of onion and cilantro.
Our Birria Broth, Birria served with meat, onion and cilantro.
Tacos with your choice of meat, onion and cilantro.
Other Items
Your choice of meat, Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, and Guacamole all wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Large flour tortila with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Comes with sides of gaucamole and sour cream.
A mexican sandwich with beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and your choice of meat.
Plate with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, onion, cilantro, guacamole, and Monterey Jack cheese.
French fries with Jack and Cheddar cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
Nachos with meat, jack and cheddar cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, beans and your choice of meat.
Melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of meat between two cripsy tortillas.
Your choice of meat with melted cheese, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream and lettuce between two tostadas.
Tostada with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lettuce and cotija cheese.
Burrito with just beans and cheese
Plain cheese quesadilla with sides of guacamole and sour cream
Sides
Extras
Trays
Tray
30 Tacos Dorados De Birria, 10 consomés, 10 Red Salsas, 10 Green Salsas, 10 small chips, serving utensils
30 Tacos Dorados De Papa, 10 consomés, Lettuce and Cheese on the side, 10 Green Salsas, 10 sour cream, 10 small chips, serving utensils
30 Street Tacos with Meat, onion and cilantro. 10 small chips and serving utensils
50 Flautas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Chips and serving utensils
Minimum 10 orders, rice, beans, birria, tortillas, chips, and serving utensils for each order.
Minimum 10 orders, with serving utensils.
Minimum 10 orders, with serving utensils.
10 Disoposbale Plates