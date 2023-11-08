Tacos El Goloso Torrance 3720 Pacific Coast Highway. Suite 101
Food
Specialties
- Tacos Dorados De Birria$9.99+
Crispy tacos with our famous birria, melted cheese, onion and cilantro. Our most famous menu item.
- Tacos Dorados De Papa$7.99+
Deep fried tacos with potato inside. Lettuce, cheese, and sour cream on the side.
- Flautas$9.99
Five rolled taquitos with chicken inside. Comes with sides of Lettuce, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Birria Plate$14.99
Birria, rice, beans and five tortillas on the side. Comes with a side of onion and cilantro.
- Consomé$6.99+
Our Birria Broth, Birria served with meat, onion and cilantro.
- Street Tacos$2.59
Tacos with your choice of meat, onion and cilantro.
Other Items
- Burrito$9.99
Your choice of meat, Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, and Guacamole all wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
- Quesadilla$9.99
Large flour tortila with melted cheese and your choice of meat. Comes with sides of gaucamole and sour cream.
- Torta$9.99
A mexican sandwich with beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and your choice of meat.
- Bowl$11.99
Plate with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, onion, cilantro, guacamole, and Monterey Jack cheese.
- California Fries$11.49
French fries with Jack and Cheddar cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of meat.
- Nachos$11.49
Nachos with meat, jack and cheddar cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, beans and your choice of meat.
- Mulita$7.49
Melted cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, and your choice of meat between two cripsy tortillas.
- Vampiro$7.99
Your choice of meat with melted cheese, cotija cheese, onion, cilantro, sour cream and lettuce between two tostadas.
- Tostada$4.99
Tostada with your choice of meat, onion, cilantro, lettuce and cotija cheese.
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Burrito with just beans and cheese
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
Plain cheese quesadilla with sides of guacamole and sour cream
- Keto Taco$3.99
Sides
- Rice and Beans$4.99
Mexican rice and refried beans. Beans have monterrey jack cheese
- Rice$2.49
- Beans$2.49
Refried beans with monterrey jack cheese
- Guacamole$2.99
- Chips
- Flan$5.99
- Sour Cream$0.99
- Fries$4.99
- Habanero Salsa$0.50
- Tortilla Side Order$0.99
- Consome (no meat)$0+
- Salsa Roja$0.25
- Salsa Verde$0.25
- 3 Chiles Toreados$0.25
- Extra Limes$0.50
Trays
Tray
- TRAY - Tacos Dorados De Birria$111.99
30 Tacos Dorados De Birria, 10 consomés, 10 Red Salsas, 10 Green Salsas, 10 small chips, serving utensils
- TRAY - Tacos Dorados De Papa$89.99
30 Tacos Dorados De Papa, 10 consomés, Lettuce and Cheese on the side, 10 Green Salsas, 10 sour cream, 10 small chips, serving utensils
- TRAY - Street Tacos$84.99
30 Street Tacos with Meat, onion and cilantro. 10 small chips and serving utensils
- TRAY - Flautas$111.99
50 Flautas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Chips and serving utensils
- TRAY - Birria Plate$14.99
Minimum 10 orders, rice, beans, birria, tortillas, chips, and serving utensils for each order.
- TRAY - Rice$29.99
Minimum 10 orders, with serving utensils.
- TRAY - Beans$29.99
Minimum 10 orders, with serving utensils.
- Disposable Plates$1.25
10 Disoposbale Plates