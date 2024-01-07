Tacos El Indio - Roswell 10495 Alpharetta Hwy
FOOD
PLATILLOS
- Orden Quesa Tacos$12.99
AKA... DIPPING TACOS 3 SHREDDED BEEF TACOS STUFFED WITH CHEESE.
- BirriaQuesadilla$12.99
large flour tortilla filled with birria (shredded marinated beef) no subs
- Carne Asada$14.99
- Pollo Asado$11.99
Grilled 1/2 chicken with rice, beans, and tortilla.
- Guisado de Res Picoso$12.99
Beef Chunks in a red, spicy habanero sauce with rice, beans and tortillas.
- Costillas de Puerco$12.49
Chunks of pork ribs and nopales in a red tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Guisado en Salsa Verde$12.49
Chunks of pork in our original green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Guisado de Pollo$11.99
Spicy chicken and potatoes chunks in spicy habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortilla
- Birria de Res$12.99
Tender marinated beef chunks in our special sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos Con Chorizo$11.49
Eggs mixed with Mexican sausage served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Huevos Rancheros$10.49
Three eggs over easy, covered in a ranchero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Enchiladas de Pollo$12.49
Three wrapped corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken in red sauce with sour cream and beans.
- Taquito Plate$12.49
Four deep-fried corn tortillas filled with cheese. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, and guacamole.
- Huevos Ala Mexicana$10.49
- Enchiladas de Queso$10.99
- Orden Tacos Gobernador$14.49
- BirriaRamen +2 quesatacos$13.99
- Birriaramen + birriaquesadilla$15.99
MARISCOS
- Camarones ala Diabla$13.49
Sauteed shrimp in an extra hot habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Fajitas de Camaron$13.49
Shrimp with bell pepper, onions, and jalapeno sauteed in a medium-hot habanero sauce with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Mojarra$12.99
Tilapia fish fried to a crispy golden brown with rice, beans, and tortillas.
- Fajita de camaron con Asada$14.99
CALDOS
- Caldo de Res$13.49
Beef soup with carrots, corn, and chayote squash. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Caldo de Pollo$11.99
Chicken soup with carrots, corn, and chayote squash. Served with rice and tortillas.
- Menudo$12.99
Beef tripe soup.
- Albondigas$12.50
Pork meatball soup.
- Caldo Camaron$12.49
- Medio Menudo$8.25
- Media Albondigas$8.25
TACOS
Taco Milagro
Taco Harina
MULITA
SOPE
TORTA
BURRITO
Quesadilla
KIDS
- Chicken Nuggets$4.99
- Taquito Plato chico$5.49
- Hamburgesa con Papas$6.99
Hamburger with fries. Lettuce tomato cheese mayonnaise.
- Quesadilla Chica$5.99
Small kids quesadilla your choice of meat and, cheese, served with rice beans and sour cream.
- Quesadilla chica Lengua$6.50
- Quesadilla Chica tripa$6.50
- Quesadilla Chica Queso$4.25
- Hamburgesa Sola$3.99
- Nuggets Solos$2.99
A LA CARTA
- Quesa Taco (1)$3.75
1 birria Quesa taco, made with shredded marinated beef (no substitutions) melted mozzarella cheese fresh onions, and cilantro.
- Consume 8oz$2.59
- Orden 2 enchiladas$3.49
- Orden 2 taquitos$3.49
- Tostada Mexicana$3.49
- Tostada Ceviche$4.49
- Tostada Mexicana Lengua$3.99
- Verdura Aparte$0.25
- Salsa Roja
- Salsa Verde
- Salsa Roja Y Verde
- Salsa habanero
- Salsa aceite
- NO SALSA
- Birria ramen 16oz$5.49
SIDES
- Arroz y Frijoles L$2.99
- Frijol L$2.99
- Arroz L$2.99
- Papas$3.75
- Crema / Sour Cream$2.75
- Guacamole$3.25
- Aguacate / Avocado$3.25
- Media guacamole$1.99
- Tortillas de Harina$1.50
- Order de Tortillas$0.94
- Pico de Gallo$2.25
- Cebolla Asada$2.99
- Media crema$1.25
- Media aguacate$1.99
- Chalupa lechuga$1.25
- Chalupa jalapeño$1.75
- Chalupa tomate$1.50
- Chalupa cebolla y cilantro$1.50
- Ensalada grande (lechuga tomate,cebolla)$3.99
- Chalupa cilantro$1.50
- Ensalada chica (lechuga tomate cebolla)$2.50
- Caja verdura salsa bar Grande$6.50
- Caja verdura salsa bar Chica$4.50
- Chalupa cebolla$1.50
- Tostada (1)$0.35
- Orden tostadas (4)$1.25
- Pan$1.25
- Chile toriado$0.65
- Extra Salsa TOGO$0.25
- Papas+Queso$4.59
- Side Queso Motzarella$1.99
- Side Queso Mex.$1.99
- Salsa Aceite TO GO$0.50
- Salsa 24oz$5.59
- Chalupa Arroz Sm$1.50
- Chalupa Frijoles Sm$1.50
- Charola Grande Arroz$49.99
- Charola Grande Frijoles$49.99
BURRITO PLATO
Platillos Solos
- Birria Plato Solo$9.99
- Carne Asada Sola$10.99
- Pollo Asado Solo$8.49
- Guisado De Res Solo$9.99
- Guisado Verde Solo$8.99
- Guisado de Pollo Solo$8.99
- Costillas de Puerco Solo$8.99
- Camarones Ala Diabla Solos$8.99
- Fajitas De Cameron Solas$8.99
- Mojarra Sola$8.99
- Huevos Rancheros Solos$6.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo Solos$7.99
(PH)
- (PH) Mango M$2.99
- (PH) Mango L$4.50
- (PH) Horchata M$2.99
- (PH) Horchata L$4.50
- (PH) Maracuya M$2.99
- (PH) Maracuya L$4.50
- (PH) Coca Medio Litro$3.75
- (PH) Coca Cola 20oz$2.49
- (PH) Coca Cola Can$2.49
- (PH) Diet Coke$2.49
- (PH) Coke Zero$2.49
- (PH) Fanta$2.49
- (PH) Sprite$2.50
- (PH) Botella Agua$1.50
- (PH) Champurrado L$6.75
- (PH) Champurrado M$5.50
- (PH) Flan Napolitano$3.00
- (PH) Pastel Tres Leches$3.50
- (PH) Cafe$1.99
- (PH) ChocoFlan$4.50
- (PH) SIDRAL$2.00
- (PH) Mineral$2.00
- (PH) Sangria$2.00
- (PH) Jarrito$2.00
- (PH) Gelatina$2.75
DRINKS
Bebidas / Drinks
- Mango$2.99+
- Horchata$2.99+
- Maracuya$2.99+
- Coca Medio Litro$3.75
- Coca-Cola$2.49
- Coca Cola Can$2.49
- Diet Coke$2.49
- Coke Zero$2.49
- Sprite$2.49
- Fanta$2.49
- Jarritos$2.00
Mexican soda drink, please choose flavor mandarin, tamarindo, pineapple, lime, grapefruit.
- Sangria$2.00
- Sidral$2.00
- Mineral$2.00
- Botella de Agua$1.50
- Nescafe$1.99
- Refill$1.50+
- Champurrado$4.50+
- -$5 Credit\ Debit Fee$0.50
- Champurrado m$5.50
- FLAN NAPOLITANO$2.99
- PASTEL 3 LECHES$3.50
- CHOCOFLAN$4.50
- GELATINA$2.75