Tacos El Pariente 10301 Artesial Blvd Suite 103 Bellflower Ca 90706
Breakfast
Spinach omelete
Pariente omelet
Breakfast burrito
Breakfast burger
French toast Plate
Pancake Plate
Chilaquiles
Tortaquile
Breakfast sandwhich
Burroquile
Tacos
Tacos
- Taco de asada
cabbage, onion, cilantro, guacamole. choice of salsa.$2.50
- Taco De Pollo
- Taco de birria
- Tacos de chorizo
- Tacos de vegetables (veggie )
- taco Pastor
Burrito
- burrito Asada
Red onions, cilantro, Guacamole, Rice, Beans.$14.00
- burrito Pollo
- burrito Chorizo
- Burrito Pastor
- Burrito Birria
- Burrito Veggies
Mulitas
- mulitas Asada
2 fried tortillas with Monterrey jack cheese, red onion, cilantro.$3.50
- mulitas Pollo
- mulitas chorizo
- mulitas Birria
- mulitas Veggies
- mulitas Pastor
Vampiro
- vampiro Asada
Crunchy Crispy Tortilla, Monterrey jack Cheese, Cabbage, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole.$3.50
- vampiro Pollo
- vampito Birria
- vampiro Pastor
- vampiro Veggies
- vampiro Chorizo
Taco de Harina
- taco de harina Asada
Handmade Flour Tortilla, Red onion, Cabbage Cilantro$3.50
- taco de harina Pollo
- taco de harina Chorizo
- taco de harina Birria
- taco de Veggies
- taco de Pastor
Quesabirria
Papa Loca
- papa loca Asada
Homemade Mash Potatoes, Red onion, Cabbage, Guacamole, Sour cream, Melted jack Cheese.$16.00
- papa loca Pollo
- papa loca Pastor
- papa loca chorizo
- papa loca Birria
- papa loca Veggies
Sope
- sope asada
Hand Made thick Corn tortilla, Refried beans, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, red onion, Fresh Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream.$3.50
- sope Pollo
- sope Birria
- sope Pastor
- sope Chorizo
- sope Veggies
Platillos
Birria Plate
Carne Asada Plate
Birria Bowl 32 OZ
Hamburgers
Pariente burger
Cheeseburger
Barbecue Bacon Cheeseburger
Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto
Asada Sandwich
Birria Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken sandwich
Pariente Grilled Cheese
Pastrami Sandwich
Salads
Cesar Salad
Roasted Veggie Salad
Comfort food
Nachos
- asada nachos
Crisp Tortillas, choice of meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.$15.00
- nachos de pollo
- nachos de. Pastor
- nachos Birria
- nachos Chorizo
- nachos Veggies
Pariente Fries
- Asada fries
Choice of Meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, sour cream, Pico de gallo, Guacamole, Choice of salsa.$13.00
- Pastor fries
- Pollo fries
- Chorizo fries
- Birria fries
- Veggies fries
Kids menu
2 Tacos
- kids tacos Asada
choice of meat with rice and beans.$8.00
- kids tacos Pollo
- kids tacos Chorizo
- kids tacos Pastor
- kids tacos Birria
- kids tacos Veggies
