Tacos el Sabor Callejero
MAINS
- Tortas$10.00
Beans, Your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Avocado, and Cheese
- Burrito$11.00
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, your Choice of Meat, Tomatoes
- Gorditas$4.50
Beans, Choice of Meats, Cheese Served with a side of Lettuce and Tomatoes
- Sopes$4.50
Beans, Your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese & Sour Cream
- Nachos Supreme$12.50
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, Refried Beans, Melted Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
- Baked Potatoe$10.99
Your Choice of Meat, Cheese, Chives and Sour Cream
- Tostada$4.50
Beans, Your Choice of Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sour Cream and Fresh Cheese
- Quesabirrias$10.50
Birria, Cheese, with a side of Conzome
- Quesadilla$10.00
Your Choice of Meat, Cheese
- Menudo$12.00Out of stock
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
rice, beans, meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheddar cheese
- Huarache$8.00
SIDES
TACOS
Taco Tuesday & Thursday Menu
Taco Tuesday & Thursday
Trompo (pork) tacos only Corn tortilla only
- 1 Taco Special (trompo)$1.00
- 2 Tacos Special (trompo)$2.00
- 3 Tacos Special (trompo)$3.00
- 4 Tacos Special (trompo)$4.00
- 5 Tacos Special (trompo)$5.00
- 6 Tacos Special (trompo)$6.00
- 7 Tacos Special (trompo)$7.00
- 8 Tacos Special (trompo)$8.00
- 9 Tacos Special (trompo)$9.00
- 10 Tacos Special (trompo)$10.00
- 15 Tacos Special (trompo)$15.00
- 20 Tacos Special (trompo)$20.00
