Tacos Mexican Restaurant
APPETIZERS
- GUACAMOLE DIP$6.00
fresh chunk avocado pulp mixed with fresh onions, tomatoes, cilantro, corn and lime juice
- CEVICHE MEXICAN STYLE$8.00
boiled shrimp marinated in lime juice and mixture with fresh tomato, onions, cilantro, pepper and delicious mango choice of shrimp or fish
- CHEESE SAUCE$6.00
- CHORI-QUESO$6.00
our cheese sauce topped with grilled chorizo sausage.
- PICO DE GALLO$5.00
fresh tomato chunks, onions, cilantro, green peppers, mango and lime juice
- TRADITIONAL WINGS$6.00
- BEAN AND CHEESE$5.00
refried beans topped with our delicious cheese sauce
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$10.00
boiled shrimp prepared with tomato, onions, cilantro, green peppers, mango and avocado, served in sweet red sauce and chips
- CHIPS & SALSA$3.00
- CHICHARRONES$5.00
SALADS
- TACO SALAD$12.00
fried flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, white cheese and you choice of protein
- GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD$12.00
fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, mango, cilantro, corn, avocado, white cheese and croutons add sour cream +1
- GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.00
fresh lettuce, tomato, onions, mango, cilantro, corn, avocado, white cheese and croutons add sour cream +1
HAMBURGERS
NACHOS
HOUSE PLATES
- CAMARONES A LA DIABLA$18.00
grilled shrimp and onios cooked in spicy sauce
- CAMARONES EMPANIZADOS$18.00
Breaded shrimps
- CAMARONES AL AJILLO$18.00
Grilled shrimp and onions, cooked with dry peppers and garlic
- CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA$18.00
Grilled shrimps cooked with onions peppers and special tomato sauce
- MOJARRA FRITA$18.00
Whole fried tilapia
- FILETE DE PESCADO$18.00
Grilled tilapia fillet covered with grill onions and lime
- STEAK A LA MEXICANA$18.00
Steak cooked with onions peppers and special red sauce
- PARRILLADA MEXICANA$22.00
This it’s our complete grill plate, all grill Steak, chicken, pork carnitas, shrimp, sausage and topped with cheese
- CARNITAS EN SALSA VERDE$15.00
Carnitas pork served in green sauce and grilled onions
- POLLO EMPANIZADO$15.00
Breaded chicken breast
- FLAUTAS PLATE$12.00
Fried rolled taquitos topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
- CARNE ASADA$15.00
Served with onions anda jalapeño Add grill shrimp $4
- POLLO A LA CREMA$15.00
Grilled chicken covered in cheese sauce and grilled onions
- POLLO CON CHIPOTLE$15.00
Grilled chicken and onions covered with chipotle sauce and cheese.
- FAJITAS$15.00
Choice of protein cooked with onions and peppers
- QUESADILLAS PLATE$10.00
2 folded tortillas filled with protein cheese onions and cilantro
- POLLO CON CHORIZO$15.00
Grilled chicken and sausage covered in cheese sauce
- CARNITAS PLATE$15.00
Pork cooked in lard Michoacan style Served with grill onions and jalapeño
- ENCHILADAS PLATE$12.00
3 soft rolled taquitos with you choice of verde, roja or cheese sauce on top
- TACOS PLATE$10.00
You choice of 2 tacos crispy, street, al carbon or soft tacos
FAMILY COMBOS
- FAMILY TACOS (20)$60.00
You choice of 20 tacos
- FAMILY FLAUTAS$50.00
20 fried taquitos topped with lettuce tomato grilled onions and sour cream served with 2 sides
- FAMILY STEAK FAJITAS$50.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
- FAMILY PARRILLADA$75.00
Grill fiesta mix Steak, grill chicken, shrimp, carnitas pork, grill onions, jalapeños and cheese quesadillas Served with yellow rice and refried beans
- FAMILY QUESADILLAS$60.00
20 quesadillas topped with onions and cilantro
- FAMILY CARNITAS PLATE$50.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
- FAMILY CHICKEN FAJITAS$50.00
Served with yellow rice and refried beans
BOWLS AND COMBINATIONS
FROM MEXICO
- BURRITO GRANDE$9.00
- TORTA MEXICANA$9.00
- FISH TACOS$12.00
3 grill tilapia filet tacos topped with lettuce, pico gallo, sour cream, cheese and avocado
- SHRIMP TACOS$12.00
3 grill shrimp tacos topped with lettuce, pico gallo, sour cream, cheese and avocado
- QUESADILLA GRANDE$9.00
Served with rice and salad
- SHRIMP SOUP$14.00
- DIABLO SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
3 grill shrimp tacos marinate in spicy sauce topped with lettuce, pico gallo, sour cream, cheese, avocado and grill onions
- FISH SOUP$14.00
- ACP$12.00
Traditional rice and chicken Base served with yellow rice topped with grill chicken and cheese sauce
LUNCH
- HUEVOS RANCHEROS$7.50
Verdes or rojos served with home Mande potatoes
- CHORIZO CON HUEVO$7.50
Grill sausage mix with scrambled eggs served with homemade potatoes
- HUEVOS CON JAMÓN$7.50
Scrambled eggs mixed with ham served with homemade potatoes
- CHILAQUILES VERDES$9.00
Choice of protein served with refried beans
- CHILAQUILES ROJOS$9.00
Choice of protein served with refried beans
BREAKFAST
- BREAKFAST BURRITOS (2)$7.00
Filled with beans cheese and you choice of
- BREAKFAST TACOS (3)$7.00
Topped with choice of filling
- BREAKFAST SIDES$4.00
- BREAKFAST # 1$7.00
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips, 2 pancakes
- BREAKFAST # 2$7.50
2 eggs with ham and tomato slices
- BREAKFAST # 3$7.50
2 eggs, 2 bacons strips and hash brown