Tacos N More Mexican Grill Chandler
FOOD
Breakfast
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Two scrambled eggs with choice of meat served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Two prepared eggs over grilled peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes, choice of chicken or steak and topped with cheese
Choice of red or green sauce poured over crisp fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and two prepared eggs and side of refried beans and spanish rice
Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Fried tortilla with scrambled eggs and a side of corn or flour tortillas.
Three fluffy pancakes served with a side of Bacon or Sausage.
Grilled carne asada steak served with your choice of two prepared eggs, side of guacamole, refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Scrambled egg with hotdog served with a side of rice and beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla
Soup
Mexican meatball soup with vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Beef shank and vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Red chile tripe soup with hominy served with toasted bollilo roll
Red chile pork soup with hominy served with a choice of corn or flour tortillas
Tacos
Burritos
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa, and our homemade seafood sauce
Combination Plates N More
Burrito bowl layered with rice, whole pinto beans, choice of meat cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole salsa, and fresh avocado
Three cheese filled enchiladas topped with red or green sauce.
Fried bacon wrapped hotdog served with mayo, mustard, ketchup, and topped with grilled onions
Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole
Four rolled chicken or beef taquitos topped with cheese and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream; refried beans and spanish rice.
Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice
Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa
Choice of meat served in a toasted telera roll with mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fresh avocado slices
Family Packs
Seafood Dishes
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides
Platters & Catering
Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.
