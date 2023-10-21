Popular Items

Loaded Burrito
Loaded Burrito
$9.84

Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla

Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito
$6.69

Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla

Pozole
Pozole
$12.99

Red chile pork soup with hominy served with a choice of corn or flour tortillas

FOOD

Breakfast

Breakfast served all day
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito
$6.69

Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla

Breakfast Plate
Breakfast Plate
$12.99

Two scrambled eggs with choice of meat served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Breakfast Skillet
Breakfast Skillet
$12.99

Two prepared eggs over grilled peppers and onions, breakfast potatoes, choice of chicken or steak and topped with cheese

Chilaquiles & Eggs Plate
Chilaquiles & Eggs Plate
$12.99

Choice of red or green sauce poured over crisp fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese and two prepared eggs and side of refried beans and spanish rice

Huevos Rancheros Plate
Huevos Rancheros Plate
$12.99

Two fried eggs served upon lightly fried corn tortillas topped with tomato chili sauce and cheese served with a side of refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Migitas & Eggs Plate
Migitas & Eggs Plate
$12.99

Fried tortilla with scrambled eggs and a side of corn or flour tortillas.

Pancake Plate
$8.79

Three fluffy pancakes served with a side of Bacon or Sausage.

Steak & Eggs Plate
Steak & Eggs Plate
$14.99

Grilled carne asada steak served with your choice of two prepared eggs, side of guacamole, refried beans, spanish rice, and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Egg & Winnie Plate
$12.99

Scrambled egg with hotdog served with a side of rice and beans and choice of corn or flour tortilla

Soup

Albondigas
Albondigas
$12.99

Mexican meatball soup with vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Caldo De Rez
Caldo De Rez
$12.99

Beef shank and vegetable soup served with a side of rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Menudo
Menudo
$12.99

Red chile tripe soup with hominy served with toasted bollilo roll

Pozole
Pozole
$12.99

Red chile pork soup with hominy served with a choice of corn or flour tortillas

Tacos

Bean Taco
$2.50
Carne Asada Taco
$4.00
Carnitas Taco
$3.50
Chicken Taco
$3.50
Fried Fish Taco
$4.50
Fried Shrimp Taco
$4.50
Green Chile Taco
$3.50
Grilled Fish Taco
$4.50
Grilled Shrimp Taco
$4.50
Ground Bf Taco
$3.50
Pastor Taco
$3.50
Red Chile Taco
$3.50
Shredded Bf Taco
$3.50
Tripas Taco
$4.00
Lengua Taco
$4.00

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.99

Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla

Build Your Own Burrito
Build Your Own Burrito
$7.29
Loaded Burrito
Loaded Burrito
$9.84

Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla

Seafood Burrito
Seafood Burrito
$10.99

Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo salsa, and our homemade seafood sauce

Combination Plates N More

Burrito Bowl
Burrito Bowl
$8.79

Burrito bowl layered with rice, whole pinto beans, choice of meat cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole salsa, and fresh avocado

Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada Plate
$14.50
Cheese Crisp
$7.99
Cheese Fries
$7.99
Chile Plate (Pork)
Chile Plate (Pork)
$13.50
Chile Relleno Plate
Chile Relleno Plate
$13.99
Enchiladas Plate
Enchiladas Plate
$11.99

Three cheese filled enchiladas topped with red or green sauce.

French Fries
$6.99
Loaded Nachos
$11.99
Mexican Hot Dog
Mexican Hot Dog
$6.50

Fried bacon wrapped hotdog served with mayo, mustard, ketchup, and topped with grilled onions

Mexican Pizza
$10.99
Pick 3 Plate
$12.99
Quesadilla
Quesadilla
$8.99

Warm flour tortilla folded in half, filled with cheese and served with a side of sour cream and guacamole

Rolled Taquitos Plate
Rolled Taquitos Plate
$12.99

Four rolled chicken or beef taquitos topped with cheese and served with a side of guacamole and sour cream; refried beans and spanish rice.

Three Taco Plate
Three Taco Plate
$14.50

Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice

Taco Salad
Taco Salad
$10.99

Crispy taco shell filled with lettuce, beans, cheese, choice of meat, topped with sour cream, guacamole, and fresh pico de gallo salsa

Tamale Plate
Tamale Plate
$13.99
Torta
$8.99
Torta & French Fries
Torta & French Fries
$10.99

Choice of meat served in a toasted telera roll with mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fresh avocado slices

Tostada
$3.59
Enchilada
$3.50
Relleno
$4.99
Tamale
$4.30
Rolled Taco
$3.50
Tamales (6)
$19.00
Tamales (12)
$25.00

Family Packs

1/2 LB Skillet
$35.99

Choice of meat, choice of tortillas, served with 2 sides of rice 2 sides of beans, 2 fountain drinks, lettuce and tomato.

1LB Skillet
$45.99

Choice of meat, choice of tortillas, served with 4 sides of rice 4 sides of beans, 4 fountain drinks, lettuce and tomato.

Seafood Dishes

Agua Chiles Plate
Agua Chiles Plate
$15.99
Ceviche Tostada
Ceviche Tostada
$7.99
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
$13.99
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
$14.99
Grilled Seafood Plate
$15.99
Fried Seafood Plate
Fried Seafood Plate
$15.99

Fried fish or shrimp served with side of our homemade seafood sauce, french fries, spanish rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets & Fries
$5.99
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Kids Breakfast Burrito
$5.99
Kids Nachos Bean & Cheese
$5.50
Kids Cheddar Nachos
$5.00
Kids Quesadilla
$5.50
Kids Burrito
$6.00

Dessert

Churro
$2.50
Cinnamon Crisp
$6.00
Fried Ice Cream
$6.50
Mexican Fruit Bars
$2.50
Arroz con Leche
$2.50

Sides

Side Rice 8oz
$1.99
Side Beans 8oz
$1.99
Side Potaotes
$1.99
Side of Salsa 8 Oz
$1.99
Side of Sour Cream 8 Oz
$2.50
Side of Cheese 8 Oz
$3.50
Side 8 Oz Nacho Cheese
$3.50
Side of Enchilada Salsa GREEN
$2.50
Side of Enchilada Salsa RED
$2.50
Sour Cream 2 Oz
$0.55
Cheese 2 Oz
$0.55
Side 2 Oz Nacho Cheese
$0.55
Side 2 Oz Beans
$0.55
Side Salsa 16 Oz
$3.50
Side Rice 16 Oz
$3.50
Side Beans 16 Oz
$3.50
Fried Jalapeno
$0.75
Chips
$0.99
Large Chip Bag
$5.99
Side of Tortillas
$1.75
Pickled Jalapenos
$0.75
32 Oz Rice
$8.00
32 Oz Beans
$8.00
32 Oz Salsa
$7.50
Side Bolillo
$1.75
Side 2oz Fish Sauce
$0.55
Side of Meat
$4.99
Side of Breakfast Meat
$4.99

Platters & Catering

Small Quesadilla Platter
$21.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Large Quesadilla Platter
$27.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Small Taco Platter
$31.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Large Taco Platter
$47.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Small Rolled Taco Platter
$44.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Small Mini Chimi Platter
$44.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Large Rolled Taco Platter
$71.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Large Mini Chimi Platter
$71.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Mini Tamale HALF Pan
$51.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Mini Tamale FULL Pan
$102.00

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Half Pan Rice
$22.00

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Half Pan Beans
$22.00

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Full Pan Rice
$42.00

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Full Pan Beans
$42.00

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Enchilada Full Pan
$47.99

Please allow at least 4 hours notice for catering orders. Large catering of 25 people or more require at least 24 hour notice, thank you.

Chips and Salsas
$23.99
Chips, Salsas, Guacamole
$31.99
Taco Bar Catering
$13.50

PRICE PER PERSON Taco Bar includes meat, shells, toppings (up to 3), rice, beans, chips, salsas (up to 3), guacamole, and sour cream. Includes disposable set up with warmers to keep meat, rice and beans at a warm temperature during your event. NO DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT THIS TIME * PLEASE ALLOW AT LEAST 24 HOURS LEAD TIME TO BOOK LARGE CATERINGS

DRINKS

Beer Specialty
$6.50
Coffee
$1.50
Can Drink
$1.25
1/2 Liter Coke
$3.75
Bottle Coke
$2.99
Bottle Jaritos
$2.99
Energy Drinks
$2.99
Large Energy
$3.99
Jumex
$1.99
Powerade
$1.99
Juice
$2.59
Kids Fountain Drinks
$1.50
Kids Juice
$1.99
Kids Milk
$1.99
Regular 24oz Fountain Drinks
$2.00
Large 32oz Fountain Drinks
$2.50
Regular 24oz Horchata/ Jam
$3.00
Large 32oz Horchata/Jam
$3.50
Water Bottles
$0.99

RETAIL

MASK

Mask
$0.50