Tacos Villa Corona 3185 Glendale Boulevard
Breakfast
Papas Burritos
$3.00
Potato, egg, cheese, cilantro, onion, and salsa
Nopales Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Eggs, spinach, cheese, beans, onion, cilantro, and salsa
Chilaquiles Burritos
$5.00
Eggs, chips, beans, onion, cilantro, salsa, and cheese
1 Breakfast Taco
$2.00
3 Breakfast Tacos
$6.00
Potato, eggs, cheese, onion, and cilantro
Chips
$2.00
Sour cream on the side
$1.00
Avocado on the side
$2.00
2 Hot sauce
$1.00
Tortilla
$1.00
Xtra hot sauce on the side
Lunch
Lunch - Tacos
Lunch - Burritos
Bean & Cheese Burrito
$4.00
Nopales Spinach, Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Potato, Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Potato Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.00
Chorizo & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Chicken & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Chicken & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Steak & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Steak & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Chorizo & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Bacon & Bean Burrito
$5.00
Bacon & Potato Burrito
$5.00
Spinach Potato Burrito
$5.00
Potato Nopales Burrito
$7.00
Nopales Beans Burrito
$5.00
Lunch - Quesadillas
Lunch - Nachos
Lunch- - Chips
Tacos Villa Corona Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 661-3458
Closed • Opens Saturday at 6AM