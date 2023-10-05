Celebrate National Taco Day with $1 Breakfast Tacos. Limit 2
TacoDay
Copied!
Celebrate National Taco Day with $1 Breakfast Tacos. Limit 2
TacoDay
Copied!

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco..

Breakfast Taco..

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Breakfast Taco..

Breakfast Taco..

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Pollo Guisado.

Pollo Guisado.

$3.49

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

SPECIALS.

TaTa Taco

TaTa Taco

$3.99

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so we made a special Taco to help spread the word. The TaTa Taco it is made with Braised Chicken with Carrots, Jicama, Pickled Radish & Onions, topped with a Spicy Xoconostle Sauce & Cilantro served on a Pink (beet juice) Tortilla. All profits from these tacos go to support Houston's own The Rose. https://therose.org/

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so we made a special Taco to help spread the word. The TaTa Taco it is made with Braised Chicken with Carrots, Jicama, Pickled Radish & Onions, topped with a Spicy Xoconostle Sauce & Cilantro served on a Pink (beet juice) Tortilla. All profits from these tacos go to support Houston's own The Rose. https://therose.org/

Beef Birria.

Beef Birria.

$11.99

These tacos (2) are a traditional birria made with braised beef, cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro on corn tortillas, and served with pico de gallo and a side of consomme for dipping.

These tacos (2) are a traditional birria made with braised beef, cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro on corn tortillas, and served with pico de gallo and a side of consomme for dipping.

FULL MENU.

Chips & Dips.

Chips & Queso.

Chips & Queso.

$5.99

Chips with traditional yellow queso

Chips with traditional yellow queso

Chips & Queso Blanco.

Chips & Queso Blanco.

$5.99

Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses

Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses

Chips & Salsa.

Chips & Salsa.

$2.99

Spicy red salsa with chips

Spicy red salsa with chips

Chips & Guacamole.

Chips & Guacamole.

$6.29

Scratch-made daily!

Scratch-made daily!

Chips Only.

Chips Only.

$1.99

Chips & Queso Quintero.

Chips & Queso Quintero.

$6.29

Our traditional queso with chorizo, pico de gallo and scallions

Our traditional queso with chorizo, pico de gallo and scallions

Tacos.

Breakfast Taco..

Breakfast Taco..

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Fajita Beef Taco.

Fajita Beef Taco.

$4.99

Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo

Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo

Fajita Chicken Taco.

Fajita Chicken Taco.

$3.69

Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

Grilled Shrimp Taco.

Grilled Shrimp Taco.

$5.29

Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco

Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco

Tater Taco.

Tater Taco.

$3.99

Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.

Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.

Fish Taco.

Fish Taco.

$4.89

Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo

Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo

Verde Taco.

Verde Taco.

$2.99

Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)

Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)

Pastor Taco.

Pastor Taco.

$4.29

Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco

Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco

Carne Guisada.

Carne Guisada.

$4.89

Tender US beef braised in a rich tomato-adobo sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Tender US beef braised in a rich tomato-adobo sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Pollo Guisado.

Pollo Guisado.

$3.49

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Barbacoa Taco.

Barbacoa Taco.

$5.39

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Picadillo Taco.

Picadillo Taco.

$3.49

Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco

Brisket Taco.

Brisket Taco.

$5.99

Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce

Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Taco*.

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Taco*.

$5.99

Marinated Plant Based "Chicken" seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

Marinated Plant Based "Chicken" seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo

El "Pastor Falso" Taco*.

El "Pastor Falso" Taco*.

$5.99

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.

Baja Chicken Taco.

Baja Chicken Taco.

$3.99

One of our past Taco Tuesday Tacos. This one comes from our One Shell Plaza Manager Jose Torres. Crispy Fried Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Jack Cheese & Guacamole.

One of our past Taco Tuesday Tacos. This one comes from our One Shell Plaza Manager Jose Torres. Crispy Fried Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Jack Cheese & Guacamole.

Breakfast.

Breakfast Taco..

Breakfast Taco..

$3.49

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.

Migas Taco.

Migas Taco.

$3.79

Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

$3.59

Breakfast Dos Taco Plate.

Breakfast Dos Taco Plate.

$9.49

Migas Plate.

Migas Plate.

$9.49

Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.

Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.

Breakfast Burrito.

Breakfast Burrito.

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Breakfast Burrito Bowl.

Breakfast Burrito Bowl.

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Entrees/Plates

Dos Taco Plate.

Dos Taco Plate.

$9.49

Any 2 tacos on flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas served with either refried or black beans & rice- a Texas standard.

Any 2 tacos on flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas served with either refried or black beans & rice- a Texas standard.

Nachos A Go Go.

Nachos A Go Go.

$8.99

Tortilla chips smothered with refried or black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream. Add any taco meat or guacamole for an extra charge.

Tortilla chips smothered with refried or black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream. Add any taco meat or guacamole for an extra charge.

Totchos A Go Go.

Totchos A Go Go.

$10.98

Move over chips! Make room for our Mexican Tater Tots (huh?)topped with black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream (this bowl of awesomeness will make you a convert)!

Move over chips! Make room for our Mexican Tater Tots (huh?)topped with black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream (this bowl of awesomeness will make you a convert)!

Burrito.

Burrito.

$9.49

Burrito Bowl.

Burrito Bowl.

$9.49

Quesadillas.

Beef & Chicken Quesadilla.

Beef & Chicken Quesadilla.

$10.99
Beef Quesadilla.

Beef Quesadilla.

$11.69
Brisket Quesadilla.

Brisket Quesadilla.

$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla.

Chicken Quesadilla.

$9.99

SM Cheese Quesadilla.

$4.99

LG Cheese Quesadilla.

$7.99
Pastor Quesadilla

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99
Shrimp Quesadilla.

Shrimp Quesadilla.

$11.99
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla.

$8.99

Verde Quesadilla.

Verde Quesadilla.

$8.99

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla- Vegetarian

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla- Vegetarian

$13.99

Marinated & Grilled Vegan "Chicken" stuffed with melted Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream on the side.

Marinated & Grilled Vegan "Chicken" stuffed with melted Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream on the side.

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

$13.99

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.

Salads.

Taco Salad.

Taco Salad.

$8.49
Veggie Salad.

Veggie Salad.

$7.99

Sides.

Rice Side.

Rice Side.

$2.99
Refried Beans Side.

Refried Beans Side.

$2.99
Black Beans Side.

Black Beans Side.

$2.99
Grilled Potato Side.

Grilled Potato Side.

$2.99
Tater Tots Side.

Tater Tots Side.

$3.49
Side Sour Cream.

Side Sour Cream.

$0.99
Queso Small.

Queso Small.

$2.49
Queso Large.

Queso Large.

$4.99
Queso Blanco Small.

Queso Blanco Small.

$2.49
Queso Blanco Large.

Queso Blanco Large.

$4.99
Guacamole Small.

Guacamole Small.

$2.69
Guacamole Large.

Guacamole Large.

$5.29
Avocado Side.

Avocado Side.

$2.49
Flour Tortillas (3).

Flour Tortillas (3).

$0.99
Corn Tortillas (3).

Corn Tortillas (3).

$0.99
Salsa Diablo 6oz.

Salsa Diablo 6oz.

$2.49
Salsa Fuego 6oz.

Salsa Fuego 6oz.

$2.49
Salsa Roja 6oz.

Salsa Roja 6oz.

$2.49
Salsa Verde 6oz.

Salsa Verde 6oz.

$2.49
Side Pico de Gallo.

Side Pico de Gallo.

$0.99+
Pickled Jalapeno Side.

Pickled Jalapeno Side.

$0.99
Fresh Jalapeno Side.

Fresh Jalapeno Side.

$0.99
Shredded Jack Side.

Shredded Jack Side.

$0.99
Queso Fresco Side.

Queso Fresco Side.

$0.99
Balsamic Dressing Side.

Balsamic Dressing Side.

$0.99
Jalapeno Ranch Side.

Jalapeno Ranch Side.

$0.99
Habanero Sauce Side.

Habanero Sauce Side.

$0.99
Chipotle Crema Side.

Chipotle Crema Side.

$0.99

Desserts.

Brownie.

Brownie.

$3.49

BEVERAGES.

NA Beverages

Fountain Sodas.

$2.95

Iced Tea.

$2.95

Coffee - Jumping Mouse (med roast).

$2.95

Coffee - Cafe de Olla (sweet cinnamon).

$3.25

Mexican Coke - Small

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican Coke.

$2.49+

Topo Chico

$2.99+

Bottled Water.

$1.99

Orange Juice.

$2.49

Aqua Fresca - flavors change daily!.

$2.79

Horchata - made daily!.

$2.79

Jarritos - various flavors.

$2.49

VEGETARIAN/VEGAN MENU*.

Chips & Dips *

Chips & Queso*

$5.99

Chips with traditional yellow queso

Chips with traditional yellow queso

Chips & Queso Blanco*

$5.99

Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses

Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses

Chips & Salsa*

$2.99

Spicy red salsa with chips

Spicy red salsa with chips

Chips & Guacamole*

$6.29

Scratch-made daily!

Scratch-made daily!

Chips Only.

Chips Only.

$1.99

Tacos *

Tater Taco *

$3.99

Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.

Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.

Verde Taco *

$2.99

Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)

Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)

Grilled "Pollo Flaso" Taco*

$5.99

"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitute for real chicken. Marinated, then seared with peppers & onions, served with lettuce, house made guacamole, scallions, pico de gallo and topped with shredded jack cheese. Leave off the cheese and put it on a corn tortilla to make the dish VEGAN.

"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitute for real chicken. Marinated, then seared with peppers & onions, served with lettuce, house made guacamole, scallions, pico de gallo and topped with shredded jack cheese. Leave off the cheese and put it on a corn tortilla to make the dish VEGAN.

El "Pastor Falso" Taco*

$5.99

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.

Breakfast *

Vegetarian Breakfast Taco

$3.49

Vegetarian Breakfast Dos Taco Plate

$9.49

Migas Plate

$9.49

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito Bowl

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)

Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.

$3.59

Migas Taco

$3.79

Entrees/Plates*

Vegetarian Nachos A Go Go

$8.99

Totchos A Go Go*

$10.99

Burrito

$9.49

Burrito Bowl

$9.49

Quesadillas*

Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla

$13.99

"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitution for real chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitution for real chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla

$13.99

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.

Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.

Verde Quesadilla

$8.99

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$8.99

LG Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

SM Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Salads*

Taco Salad

$8.49

Veggie Salad

$7.99