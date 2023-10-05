October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so we made a special Taco to help spread the word. The TaTa Taco it is made with Braised Chicken with Carrots, Jicama, Pickled Radish & Onions, topped with a Spicy Xoconostle Sauce & Cilantro served on a Pink (beet juice) Tortilla. All profits from these tacos go to support Houston's own The Rose. https://therose.org/