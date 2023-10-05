Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA One Shell Plaza
Popular Items
Breakfast Taco..
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Breakfast Taco..
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Pollo Guisado.
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
SPECIALS.
TaTa Taco
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, so we made a special Taco to help spread the word. The TaTa Taco it is made with Braised Chicken with Carrots, Jicama, Pickled Radish & Onions, topped with a Spicy Xoconostle Sauce & Cilantro served on a Pink (beet juice) Tortilla. All profits from these tacos go to support Houston's own The Rose. https://therose.org/
Beef Birria.
These tacos (2) are a traditional birria made with braised beef, cheese, pickled red onion, cilantro on corn tortillas, and served with pico de gallo and a side of consomme for dipping.
FULL MENU.
Chips & Dips.
Chips & Queso.
Chips with traditional yellow queso
Chips & Queso Blanco.
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Chips & Salsa.
Spicy red salsa with chips
Chips & Guacamole.
Scratch-made daily!
Chips Only.
Chips & Queso Quintero.
Our traditional queso with chorizo, pico de gallo and scallions
Tacos.
Breakfast Taco..
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Fajita Beef Taco.
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
Fajita Chicken Taco.
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Grilled Shrimp Taco.
Seasoned with spices, topped with sliced avocado, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, scallions & queso fresco
Tater Taco.
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
Fish Taco.
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Verde Taco.
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Pastor Taco.
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Carne Guisada.
Tender US beef braised in a rich tomato-adobo sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Pollo Guisado.
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Shredded chicken simmered in a garlic, tomato, serrano pepper sauce topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Barbacoa Taco.
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Picadillo Taco.
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Brisket Taco.
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Grilled "Pollo Falso" Taco*.
Marinated Plant Based "Chicken" seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
El "Pastor Falso" Taco*.
Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.
Baja Chicken Taco.
One of our past Taco Tuesday Tacos. This one comes from our One Shell Plaza Manager Jose Torres. Crispy Fried Chicken, Pico De Gallo, Cilantro, Jack Cheese & Guacamole.
Breakfast.
Breakfast Taco..
Our award-winning breakfast taco. Choose 2 toppings scrambled with eggs on your choice of tortilla.
Migas Taco.
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
Breakfast Dos Taco Plate.
Migas Plate.
Eggs scrambled with tortillas strips & fresh jalapenos, served chilaquiles-style with spicy chili verde & shredded Jack with tortillas & heaping sides of black or refried beans & grilled potatoes.
Breakfast Burrito.
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
Breakfast Burrito Bowl.
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
Entrees/Plates
Dos Taco Plate.
Any 2 tacos on flour, corn, or whole wheat tortillas served with either refried or black beans & rice- a Texas standard.
Nachos A Go Go.
Tortilla chips smothered with refried or black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream. Add any taco meat or guacamole for an extra charge.
Totchos A Go Go.
Move over chips! Make room for our Mexican Tater Tots (huh?)topped with black beans, queso, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, scallions & sour cream (this bowl of awesomeness will make you a convert)!
Burrito.
Burrito Bowl.
Quesadillas.
Beef & Chicken Quesadilla.
Beef Quesadilla.
Brisket Quesadilla.
Chicken Quesadilla.
SM Cheese Quesadilla.
LG Cheese Quesadilla.
Pastor Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla.
Verde Quesadilla.
Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla- Vegetarian
Marinated & Grilled Vegan "Chicken" stuffed with melted Jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream on the side.
"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla
Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.
Sides.
Rice Side.
Refried Beans Side.
Black Beans Side.
Grilled Potato Side.
Tater Tots Side.
Side Sour Cream.
Queso Small.
Queso Large.
Queso Blanco Small.
Queso Blanco Large.
Guacamole Small.
Guacamole Large.
Avocado Side.
Flour Tortillas (3).
Corn Tortillas (3).
Salsa Diablo 6oz.
Salsa Fuego 6oz.
Salsa Roja 6oz.
Salsa Verde 6oz.
Side Pico de Gallo.
Pickled Jalapeno Side.
Fresh Jalapeno Side.
Shredded Jack Side.
Queso Fresco Side.
Balsamic Dressing Side.
Jalapeno Ranch Side.
Habanero Sauce Side.
Chipotle Crema Side.
Desserts.
BEVERAGES.
NA Beverages
Fountain Sodas.
Iced Tea.
Coffee - Jumping Mouse (med roast).
Coffee - Cafe de Olla (sweet cinnamon).
Mexican Coke - Small
Mexican Coke.
Topo Chico
Bottled Water.
Orange Juice.
Aqua Fresca - flavors change daily!.
Horchata - made daily!.
Jarritos - various flavors.
VEGETARIAN/VEGAN MENU*.
Chips & Dips *
Chips & Queso*
Chips with traditional yellow queso
Chips & Queso Blanco*
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Chips & Salsa*
Spicy red salsa with chips
Chips & Guacamole*
Scratch-made daily!
Chips Only.
Tacos *
Tater Taco *
Tater Tots topped with black beans, queso, salsa roja, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & sour cream. Goodbye hangover.
Verde Taco *
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Grilled "Pollo Flaso" Taco*
"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitute for real chicken. Marinated, then seared with peppers & onions, served with lettuce, house made guacamole, scallions, pico de gallo and topped with shredded jack cheese. Leave off the cheese and put it on a corn tortilla to make the dish VEGAN.
El "Pastor Falso" Taco*
Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco. Leave the queso fresco off and have it on a corn tortilla to make it VEGAN.
Breakfast *
Vegetarian Breakfast Taco
Vegetarian Breakfast Dos Taco Plate
Migas Plate
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito Bowl
Scrambled eggs with black or refried beans, potatoes & any 2 toppings. (Add more toppings or queso for an extra charge.)
Veggie Lovers & Egg Taco.
Migas Taco
Quesadillas*
Grilled "Pollo Falso" Quesadilla
"Pollo Falso" our plant based vegan substitution for real chicken. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream on the side.
"Pastor Falso" Quesdilla
Sliced "Pastor Falso" our plant based vegan meat substitute. Marinated in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple then stuffed in a tortilla with Jack cheese and served with lettuce, pico de gallo and chipotle crema on the side.
