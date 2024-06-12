Tacotarian SOUTHWEST LAS VEGAS - FORT APACHE RD
Featured Items
- Baja Taco
Flour tortilla , fried beer-battered avocado, cilantro-lime slaw, guac, pico, salsa Morita$3.99
- Gabacho Taco🌮
Crunchy corn shell , seasoned Beyond beef, lettuce, cheddar, crema and pico$3.50
- Tacotarian Salad
romaine, corn, cheddar, cilantro-lime dressing, black beans, corn tortilla strips, pico$11.99
FOOD 🌮
ANTOJITOS🌽
- Guacamole
Homemade Guacamole made with tomatoes, onion, cilantro, and fresh lime; served with fresh corn chips$9.99
- Chips and Salsa
House made chips with our roasted tomato salsa$3.99
- Takis Elote
"Street-style" corn on the cob with chili-lime mayo, takis, queso fresco, cilantro$7.50
- Asada Fries
Fries topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, pico, crema, pickled jalapeños, guacamole$12.99
- Ceviche De Coliflor
Chopped cauliflower marinated in lime juice, topped with pico, cucumber and avocado, served with tortilla chips$6.99
- Queso Fundido
cheese fondue with poblano peppers, corn, onion, mushrooms; served with 2 flour tortillas$10.99
- NACHOS
fried corn chips , topped with house-made nacho cheese, black beans, guacamole, crema, pickled jalapeños and choice of protein$11.99
- TORTA
Mexican bolillo bread , with your choice of Al pastor or Asada meat, guacamole, refried beans, pico de gallo , lettuce and pickled onions$9.99
- GUAC, SALSA AND CHIPS
In house daily made guacamole , roasted tomato salsa and fresh corn chips$13.50
- CHIPS
fried corn tortillas$2.00
- SALSA FRESCA
5 oz side of our roasted tomato fresh salsa$2.99
TACOS
- Carne Asada Taco
Corn tortilla, seitan asada, with guacamole and pico$2.99
- Al Pastor Taco
Corn tortilla , Achiote marinated seitan, cilantro lime dressing, pineapple, pico and salsa Morita$2.99
- Barbacoa Taco
Corn tortilla , chili-braised jackfruit, onion, cilantro$2.99
- Mushroom Asada Taco
Corn tortilla , portobello, chili powder, onion, cilantro$2.99
- Chorizo Taco
Corn tortilla, soy chorizo, pico, queso fresco$2.99
- Dorado Taco
Deep fried corn tortilla, mashed potato, cheddar, lettuce, pico, crema$0.99
- Veggie Taco
Corn tortilla , mashed potato, mushroom, onion, roasted poblano pepper, corn, garlic, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico$2.99
- Bean & Cheese Taco
Corn tortilla, refried beans, cheddar, lettuce, cilantro-lime dressing, pico$2.99
- Super Taco
Gabacho crunchy taco, refried beans, wrapped in a flour tortilla$4.99
- Plantain con Mole
Corn tortilla, plantain, traditional mole sauce, pickled red onion, sesame, crema$2.99
- Chicken Milanesa
Flour tortilla, breaded crispy Gardein , lettuce, chili-lime mayo, pico, queso fresco$3.50
- Fish Taco
Gardein fishless fish filet, mango pico de gallo, slaw, mango chipotle salsa; served on a flour tortilla$4.50
- GIANT TACO
French fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, house nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema, salsa morita$15.99
- Taco Platter
Choice of 3 tacos with a side of rice and beans$14.99
MORE EATS
- Flautas
corn tortillas, mashed potatoes, stuffed with cheddar, chorizo, deep fried and topped with crema and salsa Morita$14.99
- Cali Burrito
Flour tortilla , stuffed with fries, choice of "meat", refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, guac, pico, crema and salsa Morita. served with a small salad , side of rice and black beans$14.99
- Burrito Regular
Flour tortilla , stuffed with choice of "meat", pinto beans, rice, crema, pico, guac, salsa Morita. Served with a side of rice and black beans$14.99
- Bean & Cheese Burrito NO SIDES
Flour tortilla stuffed with only cheese and beans, no sides$8.99
- Quesadilla
14" flour tortilla, with a blend of white and yellow cheese; add "meat" +1.50$12.99
- Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas, stuffed with mashed potato, sauteed vegetables, white cheese, crema; choice of red, green, or mole sauce$14.99
- BIRRIA PLATTER
4 tacos with a side of dipping broth; tacos consist of a mix of jackfruit barbacoa and our Beyond Beef mix, served in a corn tortilla with a layer of melted cheese$15.99
SOUPS & SALADS
- Fideo Soup
vegetable stock, pico, miso, noodles$4.99
- Tortilla Soup
avocado, crema, corn, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips$6.99
- Chicken Salad
chicken milanesa, romaine, cheddar, corn, pico, avocado, chipotle ranch dressing$13.99
SPECIALS
- SHRIMP TACO PLATTER
3 BREADED "SHRIMP" TACOS ON FLOUR TORTILLA, TOPPED WITH SLAW, PICO, CILANTRO AND CHILI MAYO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RICE , BLACK BEANS AND A SMALL PORTIONED SALAD.$15.99
- CHIMICHANGA
12" FLOUR TORTILLA FILLED WITH YOUR PROTEIN CHOICE ,BLACK BEANS , MEXICAN RICE, PICO DE GALLO , GUACAMOLE, MORITA SAUCE, CREMA. DEEP FRIED AND TOPPED WITH CREMA , MORITA SAUCE AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF BLACK BEANS AND RICE.$15.99
- THE CRUNCHWRAP
Your choice of protein , served on a crunchy tostada with , beans , cheddar, lettuce , pico , guacamole, crema & morita sauce, wrapped in a burrito tortilla and toasted on the flat iron .$12.99
- TACO BOX
10 DORADO TACOS CHIPS, GUACAMOLE & SALSA. BEANS RICE$49.99
SIDES🍟
- Refried Beans
6 oz side of refried beans$3.50
- Black Beans
6 oz side of black beans$3.50
- Rice
6 oz side of mexican rice$3.50
- Fries🍟
8 oz side of fries$3.50
- BIRRIA BROTH 6oz
6 oz side of birria broth$5.99
- 2 oz Guacamole Side🥑
2 oz side of guacamole$2.99
- Sliced Avocado
side of sliced avocado$2.99
- Crema 2 oz
1 oz side of crema$1.99
- Shredded cheese 2oz
2 oz side of shredded cheese$2.99
- NACHO CHEESE SIDE 2oz
2 oz side of our in house-made nacho cheese$2.99
- QUESO FRESCO 2oz
1 oz side of queso fresco$1.99
- CHILI~MAYO 2oz
2 oz side of our in house made chili mayo$2.99
- CIL-LIME DRESSING 2oz
2 oz side of cilantro lime dressing$2.00
- CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING 2OZ
2 oz side of chipotle ranch dressing$2.00
- MOLE 2oz
2 oz side of Mole$2.00
- SIDE OF PLANTAIN, 3 PIECES
3 piece side of flash fried plantains$2.99
- MASHED POTATOES 6oz
6 oz side of mashed potatoes$4.99
- Pico 2 Oz
2 oz side pico de gallo$2.00
- JALAPENO SIDE 2oz
2 oz side of sliced jalapeños$1.00
- FLOUR TORTILLA 3 PIECES
3 piece(s) side of flour tortillas$2.00
- CORN TORTILLA 3 PIECES
3 piece(s) side of corn tortillas$2.00
SWEETS
- Churros
6 churros , served with 2 oz side of chocolate$6.99
- Fried Oreos
4 deep fried oreos with a side of ice cream$6.99
- Arroz Con Leche
Rice soaked in coconut & almond mild, with cinnamon and topped w/toasted coconut shavings$4.99
- Coconut cake
cookies soaked in condensed coconut milk, topped with cinnamon , toasted coconut shavings and vegan caramel sauce$5.99
- Ice Cream
almond milk, coconut milk, sugar$4.99
KIDS MENU
- KIDS Bean and cheese burrito
Kids bean and cheese burrito only, no sides or toppings.$4.99
- KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
kids cheese quesadilla with no sides$3.99
- KIDS NACHOS
Kids Nachos with cheese only$4.99
- KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
Kids vegan chicken strips (3) with a side of fries$7.99
- KIDS CARNE ASADA TACO PLAIN
Kids plain Carne asada taco$2.50
DRINKS
N/A BEVERAGES
- Jarritos Mandarin (Bottle)
12 oz Mandarin flavored soda$3.99
- Jarritos Pineapple (Bottle)
12 oz Pineapple flavored soda$3.99
- Jarritos Mineral Water (Bottle)
12 oz bottle of sparkling water$3.99
- Manzanita (Bottle)
12 oz apple flavored soda$3.99
- Mexican Coke (Bottle)
12 oz Mexican coke bottle$3.99
- Coke (Can)
12 oz Coke can$2.99
- Sprite (Can)
12 oz Sprite can$2.99
- Diet Coke (Can)
12 oz can of Diet Coke$2.99
- Jamaica Agua Fresca
Homemade - 16 ounce$3.99
- Horchata
Homemade - 16 ounce$3.99
- Pineapple Agua Fresca
Homemade - 16 ounce$3.99
- Iced Tea
16 ounce$3.99
- Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bottled Water$4.99
- Horchata Iced Coffee$4.99