Tada Sushi Studio 455 2nd St
Food
App - Soup
- Nasu Temp$12.00
Crispy panko coated eggplant tossed with house brown mango sauce
- Tuna Rice Cake$14.00
Spicy tuna on top of crispy sushi rice cake
- Tempura Platter$17.00
(4) Shrimp and assorted vegetable tempura served with Dashi sauce
- Daikon Delight$16.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado wrapped in pickled Daikon radish skin
- Edamame$6.00
- Karaage Wings$17.00
- Miso Soup$5.00
- White Rice$3.00
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Kizami Wasabi$6.00
Salad
- Cucumber Salad$7.00
Sliced cucumber with ginger vinegar dressing
- Seaweed Salad$8.00
Wakame seaweed with sesame vinegar dressing
- Green Salad$8.00
Assorted greens with fresh ginger soy dressing
- Cajun Tuna Salad$22.00
(7) Pan seared Cajun seasoned Tuna with citrus soy dressing
- Octopus Salad$20.00
Whole broiled-grill Octopus leg with mustard soy dressing
- Waikiki Salad$24.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Octopus with sweet & spicy house poke dressing
Noodle
Entree/ Noodle
Specialty Rolls
- Spicy Tuna Roll$15.00
Minced spicy Yellowfin Tuna and cucumber
- Blue California Roll$16.00
Tropical Blue Swimming Crab salad, avocado and cucumber
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$18.00
Fried Shrimp, Crab salad, avocado, cucumber, served with sweet soy sauce
- Jack in the Back$20.00
Amberjack, serrano pepper, cilantro on top of Spicy Tuna roll with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Unicorn Tail$22.00
Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, avocado on top of Blue California Roll
- Louisiana$22.00
Burnt Cajun seasoned Tuna, serrano pepper on top of Spicy Tuna roll with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Ono Cassanova$19.00
Seared Ono and serrano pepper on top of Spicy Tuna and cucumber roll served with house gluten-free ponzu sauce
- Orange Potion$20.00
Salmon and mango on top of Spicy Salmon roll with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Sunrise by the Lake$22.00
Tuna and avocado on top of Shrimp Tempura roll with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Afro Eskimo$19.00
Albacore Tuna and fried onion on top of Spicy Tuna roll with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Negi Hama$17.00
Minced Yellowtail and scallion with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Negi Toro$22.00
Minced Bluefin belly, scallion, pickled wasabi leaf with house gluten free soy sauce
- Green Tempura$11.00
Assorted tempura vegetables wrapped in soy paper
- Green Fresh$9.00
Assorted fresh vegetable wrapped in soy paper
- Lobster Roll$22.00
- Baked Salmon$20.00
- Caterpillar$18.00
- Dragon Rider$19.00
- Soft Shell Crab$16.00
- Candy Cane$22.00
Tuna and Yellowtail on top of Blue California Roll
- Destiny (no rice) Light Carb$18.00
- Kappa Delight (no rice)$20.00
Traditional Rolls
Tada House Special
- Standard 12+$45.00
- Deluxe 16+$60.00
- Premium 24+$80.00
- 7 Wonders$38.00
7 pieces assorted Nigiri with Tada twisted on top of each piece
- Hamachi Carpaccio$22.00
7 pieces of Yellowtail, serrano pepper and seasonal fruit paste with house gluten free ponzu sauce
- Kurodai Carpaccio$22.00
7-9 pieces of Black Snapper with truffle oil, Himalayan salt and lemon
- Salmon Carpaccio$22.00
7 pieces of Ora King Salmon with choice of house ceviche sauce, Italian fish sauce, fresh lemon juice and butterfly pea syrup, or with truffle oil, Himalayan salt and lemon
- Albacore Carpaccio$20.00
7 pieces of Oregon Albacore, fried onion and garlic paste with house gluten free ponzu sauce
Nigiri
- N-Hon Maguro Akami$9.00
- N-Sake King Salmon$9.00
- N-Sake Atlantic Salmon$7.00
- N-Hamachi Yellowtail$9.00
- N-Shiro Maguro Albacore$7.00
- N-Kurodai Black Snapper$8.00
- N-Madai Red Snapper$8.00
- N-Aji Mackerel$8.00
- N-Ono Butter Fish$7.00
- N-Hotate Scallop$8.00
- N-Tako Octopus$7.00
- N-Ikura Salmon roe$8.00
- N-Tobiko Fish roe$6.00
Pacific wild caught
- N-Masago Smelt roe$6.00
Alaska wild caught
- N-Unagi Eel$8.00
Japan farm raised
- N-Uni Sea Urchin$28.00
Maine or Hokkaido farm raised
- N-Chu Toro$16.00
- N-O. Toro$20.00
Dessert
Chirashi Bowl
Sashimi
- S-Hon Maguro Akami$18.00
- S-Chu Toro$32.00
- S-O Toro$40.00
- S-Sake King Salmon$18.00
- S-Sake Atlantic Salmon$14.00
- S-Hamachi Yellow Tail$18.00
- S-Shiro Maguro Albacore$14.00
- S-Kuro Dai Black Snapper$16.00
- S-Madai Red Snapper$16.00
- S-Aji Mackerel$16.00
- S-Ono Butter Fish$14.00
- S-Hotate Scallop$16.00
- S-Tako Octopus$14.00
Happy Hour
- H-Spicy Tuna Rice Cake$7.00
- H-Mini Tempura Platter$7.00
- H-Karaage Wings$7.00
- H-Blue California Roll$8.00
- H-Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- H-Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
- H-Cucumber Sunomono$6.00
- H-Seaweed Salad$6.00
- H- (N) Albacore$6.00
- H- (N) Escolar$6.00
- H- (N) Black Snapper$6.00
- H- (N) Tuna$7.00
- H- (N) Salmon$7.00
- H- (N) Yellow Tail$7.00
- H- Tada's Old Fashion$9.00
- H- Kimiwa Melody$9.00
- H- Matcha Martini$9.00
- H- Rain Forest$9.00
- H- Butterfly Effect$9.00
- H- Sapporo$3.50
- H- Murai Sukidama$14.00
- H- Hot Sake$6.00
- H - Soda$1.00
- H - Green Tea$2.00
Drink
Soft Drink
Cocktails
- Tada's Old Fashioned$14.00
Yamazaki Japanese single malt whiskey, Yuzu Citron, bitters, orange juice
- Kimiwa Melody$13.00
Sayuri unfiltered sake, Absolut vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice
- Rain Forest$14.00
Tyku Cucumber Sake, Bombay dry gin, lime juice, sparkling water
- Butterfly Effect$14.00
Absolut Lemon Vodka, butterfly pea syrup, Triple Sec, sparkling water
- Matcha Martini$14.00
Green tea latte, Absolut Vodka, Bacardi Rum, Bailey's cream with cinnamon garnish
- Tokyo Mule$15.00
Hitachino Nest Ginger Ale, Absolut Vodka, Sprite
- Manhattan (classic)$17.00
Maker's Mark whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, orange bitters
- Martini (classic/dirty)$16.00
Vermouth, dry gin or vodka
- Vodka Gin Soda$11.00