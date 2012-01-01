Tag's Cafe
Breakfast
- Sandwich$8.98
Egg patty, cheddar cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or grilled veggies. Ciabatta bun or croissant.
- Burrito$9.98
Chopped egg patty, potatoes, baby spinach, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, choice of bacon, sausage or grilled veggies, chipotle crema. Flour tortilla wrap.
- Plate$7.98
Egg patty, potatoes, fruit, choice of bacon, sausage or grilled veggies. Served on a bed of baby spinach with Mimosa vinaigrette. No bread, no cheese.
- Nosh$5.99
Grilled seasonal fruit, whipped ricotta, local honey, house made granola.
Lunch
Salads
Sandwiches
- Mediterranean Wrap$13.99
Greek-inspired vegetarian wrap. Feta cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, tomato, kalamata olives, hummus in a spinach wrap. Can be made vegan.
- Tag's Grilled Cheese$12.99
Creamy Brie Cheese, Feta Cheese, Bacon, Apple, Spinach, Sriracha Honey spread on Sourdough
- Chicken Salad$13.99
Tag’s Housemade Chicken Salad w/Lettuce & Tomato. Wrap, Croissant or Bed of Greens.
- Tuna Salad$13.99
Tag’s Housemade Tuna Salad w/Lettuce & Tomato. Wrap, Croissant or Bed of Greens.
- Turkey & Havarti$13.99
Turkey and Havarti Cheese with Baby Spinach and Pickled Red Onions. Chipotle Crema. Grilled Sourdough Bread.
- Ham & Brie$13.99
Black Forest Ham and Brie Cheese with Green Apple and Honey Mustard. Grilled Sourdough Bread.
- Traditional BLT$13.99
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Regular Mayo or Herb Mayo. Grilled Sourdough Bread.
Kid’s
Kid’s Menu
- Kid's Turkey$7.98
Turkey and cheddar cheese on white bread. Served with a 1/2 sized smile cookie, potato chips, and a juice box.
- Kid’s Peanut Butter & Jelly$7.98
Peanut Butter and strawberry jelly on white bread. Served with a 1/2 sized smile cookie, potato chips, and a juice box.
- Kid's Ham$7.98
Ham and cheddar cheese on white bread. Served with a 1/2 sized smile cookie, potato chips, and a juice box.
- Kid’s Grilled Cheese$7.98
Classic grilled cheese on white bread with cheddar cheese. Served with a 1/2 sized smile cookie, potato chips, and a juice box.