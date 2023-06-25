Tai Me Up

FOOD

Starters

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Golden fried or steamed. Marinated ground pork, fresh water, chestnut, minced onion in wonton.

Golden Tofu

$8.00

Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground peanuts.

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shredded vegetables and cellophane noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper, fried golden brown, served with pineapple chili sauce.

Thai Hot Fries

$8.00

Potato fry. Thai spice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, bell pepper, peanuts and fried garlic.

Thai Hot Wings

$9.00

Crispy chicken wings, garlic, pepper homemade basil hot sauce.

Dungeness Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Crispy wontons filled with dungeness crab meat, cream cheese and onions. Served with our homemade plum dipping sauce.

Curry Chicken Dip

$10.00

Thai spiced chicken, shredded and simmered in a special coconut curry sauce. Served with roti style bread.

Duck Tacos

$10.00

Roasted duck in a scallions cucumber and lettuce with chef special house sauce.

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Satay chicken strips, curry noodles, carrot, bean sprouts and lettuce leaves. Served with 3 delicious Thai dipping sauces.

Soup & Salads

Wonton Soup

$7.00

Ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin with bokchoy and scallions in clear broth.

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00

A traditional favorite, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a spicy lemongrass broth with lime juice. Gluten Free

Tom Kha Soup

$9.00

Galanga!, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth. Gluten Free

House Salad

$9.00

Crispy tofu, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber and tomato served with light peanut dressing.

Papaya Salad

$9.00

Shredded green papaya, tomato, string beans tossed in a special lime dressing with roasted ground.

Beef Salad

$14.00

Grilled beef and roasted rice tossed with onions, carrots, bell pepper, tomato, cucumber and Thai chili lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens.

Entrees

Thai basil

$16.00

Basil leaves, onions, bell pepper and string beans in a chili garlic sauce.

Cashew Nuts

$16.00

Cashew nuts with onion, scallions, carrots,bell pepper,and celery in a house sauce

Thai Ginger

$16.00

Fresh cut ginger with mushrooms, onions, scallions, carrot and bell peppers in a house sauce.

Garlic Lover

$16.00

Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, garlic and black pepper in chef special house sauce.

Vegetable Delight

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried in a chef special house sauce.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and carrots in brown sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, cashew nuts, fresh pineapple, scallions and carrot with curry powder.

Bangkok Basil Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with onions, bell peppers, carrots, string beans and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce.

Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

Sliced bamboo, bell peppers and basil leaves in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Green Curry

$16.00

Slides eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves in green curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Pineapple curry

$16.00

Pineapple and bell peppers in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Massaman Curry

$16.00

Potatoes, carrot, onions and peanuts in a massaman curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Peanut Curry

$16.00

Broccoli, cabbage and carrots sauteed in soy sauce, topped with peanut sauce and sprinkled with roasted ground peanuts. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$16.00

Most popular Thai dish!! Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts in a homemade tamarind sauce.

Spicy Pad Thai

$16.00

Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, egg bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrot, onions, basil leaves and topped with ground peanuts.

Basil Soba Noodles

$16.00

Stir-fried Yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, onions, cabbage, basil leaves in chef special sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$16.00

The 2 most famous dish!! Stir-fried flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves in chef special sauce.

Pad See You

$16.00

Flat noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot in a sweet soy sauce.

Kow Soi

$16.00

Egg noodles topping with crispy egg noodles in curry sauce with crispy onions served with red onions, bean sprouts and lime on the side.

Street Noodle #1

$18.00

Rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy & cilantro, ground peanut.

Street Noodle #2

$18.00

Thin egg noodles, shrimp tempura, bok choy & cilantro, ground peanut.

Vegan Lover

Gang Pak

$16.00

Mixed vegetables and simmered in red curry and coconut milk. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Pak Ruam

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in special house sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Basil Garden

$16.00

Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in spicy basil sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.

Spicy Noodles

$18.00

Rice noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, fresh lime, toasted garlic, scallions, peanuts and mock duck or tofu or vegetable..

Basil Ramen Noodles

$18.00

Ramen noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil and mock duck or mock abalone.

Spring / Summer Specials

Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp

$18.00

Fried rice with egg, shrimp, onion, tomato, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves.

Stir-Fried Eggplant with Chicken

$17.00

Eggplant, ground chicken, green & red pepper, Thai basil, chili garlic sauce.

Spicy Lemongrass Chicken

$17.00

Chicken, lemongrass, green & red pepper, Thai basil, southern Thai chili paste.

Spicy Pork Belly

$20.00

Crispy pork belly, string beans,bell pepper, onions, basil leaves.

Thai Pho

$17.00

Chicken or beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil and lime in homemade Pho broth.

Dessert

Coconut Meat & Sticky Rice

$9.00

coconut meat, sticky rice, coconut milk, sugar and salt.

Mango & Sticky Rice

$9.00

Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk, sugar and salt.

DRINKS

Beverages

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00