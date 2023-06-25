Tai Me Up
FOOD
Starters
Pork Dumplings
Golden fried or steamed. Marinated ground pork, fresh water, chestnut, minced onion in wonton.
Golden Tofu
Crispy fried tofu, served with sweet and sour sauce. Topped with ground peanuts.
Spring Rolls
Shredded vegetables and cellophane noodles wrapped in crispy rice paper, fried golden brown, served with pineapple chili sauce.
Thai Hot Fries
Potato fry. Thai spice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, bell pepper, peanuts and fried garlic.
Thai Hot Wings
Crispy chicken wings, garlic, pepper homemade basil hot sauce.
Dungeness Crab Rangoon
Crispy wontons filled with dungeness crab meat, cream cheese and onions. Served with our homemade plum dipping sauce.
Curry Chicken Dip
Thai spiced chicken, shredded and simmered in a special coconut curry sauce. Served with roti style bread.
Duck Tacos
Roasted duck in a scallions cucumber and lettuce with chef special house sauce.
Thai Lettuce Wraps
Satay chicken strips, curry noodles, carrot, bean sprouts and lettuce leaves. Served with 3 delicious Thai dipping sauces.
Soup & Salads
Wonton Soup
Ground chicken wrapped in wonton skin with bokchoy and scallions in clear broth.
Tom Yum Soup
A traditional favorite, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a spicy lemongrass broth with lime juice. Gluten Free
Tom Kha Soup
Galanga!, mushrooms, onions and scallions in a coconut broth. Gluten Free
House Salad
Crispy tofu, mixed greens, carrot, cucumber and tomato served with light peanut dressing.
Papaya Salad
Shredded green papaya, tomato, string beans tossed in a special lime dressing with roasted ground.
Beef Salad
Grilled beef and roasted rice tossed with onions, carrots, bell pepper, tomato, cucumber and Thai chili lime dressing on a bed of mixed greens.
Entrees
Thai basil
Basil leaves, onions, bell pepper and string beans in a chili garlic sauce.
Cashew Nuts
Cashew nuts with onion, scallions, carrots,bell pepper,and celery in a house sauce
Thai Ginger
Fresh cut ginger with mushrooms, onions, scallions, carrot and bell peppers in a house sauce.
Garlic Lover
Broccoli, carrot, cabbage, garlic and black pepper in chef special house sauce.
Vegetable Delight
Mixed vegetables stir-fried in a chef special house sauce.
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, scallions and carrots in brown sauce.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, cashew nuts, fresh pineapple, scallions and carrot with curry powder.
Bangkok Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with onions, bell peppers, carrots, string beans and basil leaves in spicy chili sauce.
Curry
Red Curry
Sliced bamboo, bell peppers and basil leaves in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Green Curry
Slides eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves in green curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Pineapple curry
Pineapple and bell peppers in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, carrot, onions and peanuts in a massaman curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Peanut Curry
Broccoli, cabbage and carrots sauteed in soy sauce, topped with peanut sauce and sprinkled with roasted ground peanuts. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Most popular Thai dish!! Rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts in a homemade tamarind sauce.
Spicy Pad Thai
Spicy version of traditional Pad Thai stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, egg bean sprouts, bell peppers, carrot, onions, basil leaves and topped with ground peanuts.
Basil Soba Noodles
Stir-fried Yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, onions, cabbage, basil leaves in chef special sauce.
Drunken Noodles
The 2 most famous dish!! Stir-fried flat noodles, bell peppers, onions, basil leaves in chef special sauce.
Pad See You
Flat noodles with egg, broccoli and carrot in a sweet soy sauce.
Kow Soi
Egg noodles topping with crispy egg noodles in curry sauce with crispy onions served with red onions, bean sprouts and lime on the side.
Street Noodle #1
Rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy & cilantro, ground peanut.
Street Noodle #2
Thin egg noodles, shrimp tempura, bok choy & cilantro, ground peanut.
Vegan Lover
Gang Pak
Mixed vegetables and simmered in red curry and coconut milk. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.
Pak Ruam
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in special house sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.
Basil Garden
Mixed vegetables stir-fried with tofu in spicy basil sauce. Vegetarian menu contains fresh ingredients and tofu.
Spicy Noodles
Rice noodles, bell peppers, bean sprouts, fresh lime, toasted garlic, scallions, peanuts and mock duck or tofu or vegetable..
Basil Ramen Noodles
Ramen noodles, onions, bell peppers, basil and mock duck or mock abalone.
Spring / Summer Specials
Tom Yum Fried Rice with Shrimp
Fried rice with egg, shrimp, onion, tomato, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves.
Stir-Fried Eggplant with Chicken
Eggplant, ground chicken, green & red pepper, Thai basil, chili garlic sauce.
Spicy Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken, lemongrass, green & red pepper, Thai basil, southern Thai chili paste.
Spicy Pork Belly
Crispy pork belly, string beans,bell pepper, onions, basil leaves.
Thai Pho
Chicken or beef, rice noodle, bean sprouts, basil and lime in homemade Pho broth.