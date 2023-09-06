Home of the old fashioned hamburger!
Tailgate Grill
Food
Appetizers and Munchies
Bottle Caps
$5.50
Sliced lightly breaded fried jalapeños
Boudin Balls
$6.75
4 pieces
Cheese Fries
$5.75
Cheese Sticks
$6.75
6 pieces
Chili Cheese Fries
$6.75
Fried Mushrooms
$6.75
Homemade French Fries
$4.00
Krappy French Fries
$4.00
Onion Rings
$4.25
Spicy Fried Pickles
$6.75
Homemade Potato Chips
$3.25
Kettle Cooked Chips
$2.50
Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup
$3.99
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato - Combo
$12.75
Served on Texas toast
Chicken Hoagie
$10.00
Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise
Chicken Hoagie Supreme
$12.00
Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms, bacon, and jalapeños. Served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise
Grilled Cheese Combo
$6.75
Served on Texas toast
Grilled Chicken Breast
$8.50
Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun
Philly Cheese Steak
$10.75
Thinly sliced steak grilled with onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo
$11.75
Chicken Salad Sandwiches Combo (Regular w/ Bacon)
$11.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo (Cranberry & Pecan)
$11.75
Chicken Salad BLT Combo
$13.75
Wraps
Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Regular Chicken Salad)
$11.75
Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Regular Chicken Salad w/ Chopped Bacon)
$11.75
Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Cranberry & Pecan)
$10.75
Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap (Regular Chicken Salad)
$8.75
Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap ( Regular Chicken Salad w/ Chopped Bacon)
$9.75
Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap (Cranberry & Pecan)
$9.95
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$10.00
Tailgate Grill Location and Ordering Hours
(832) 557-7784
Open now • Closes at 7:30PM