Food

Appetizers and Munchies

Bottle Caps

$5.50

Sliced lightly breaded fried jalapeños

Boudin Balls

$6.75

4 pieces

Cheese Fries

$5.75

Cheese Sticks

$6.75

6 pieces

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.75

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Homemade French Fries

$4.00

Krappy French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.25

Spicy Fried Pickles

$6.75

Homemade Potato Chips

$3.25

Kettle Cooked Chips

$2.50

Creamy Tomato Soup - Cup

$3.99

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.25

Double Meat Cheeseburger

$12.00

Double Meat Hamburger

$11.50

Grilled Onion Burger

$10.75

Hamburger

$9.25

1/3 lb

Jalapeño Burger

$10.50

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mushroom Burger

$10.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.25

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato - Combo

$12.75

Served on Texas toast

Chicken Hoagie

$10.00

Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise

Chicken Hoagie Supreme

$12.00

Sliced chicken breast grilled with onions, mushrooms, bacon, and jalapeños. Served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise

Grilled Cheese Combo

$6.75

Served on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.50

Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.75

Thinly sliced steak grilled with onions and mushrooms served on a hoagie bun topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo

$11.75

Chicken Salad Sandwiches Combo (Regular w/ Bacon)

$11.75

Chicken Salad Sandwich Combo (Cranberry & Pecan)

$11.75

Chicken Salad BLT Combo

$13.75

Salads

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$8.25

Regular Dinner Salad

$5.75

Kids Meal

Chicken Nuggets with French Fries

$5.75

Desserts

Homemade Brownies

$2.25

Straight from grandma's house to yours

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Regular Chicken Salad)

$11.75

Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Regular Chicken Salad w/ Chopped Bacon)

$11.75

Chicken Salad Wrap Combo (Cranberry & Pecan)

$10.75

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap (Regular Chicken Salad)

$8.75

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap ( Regular Chicken Salad w/ Chopped Bacon)

$9.75

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap (Cranberry & Pecan)

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.50

Free refills

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

refill

$1.25

Wednesday Special

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$15.50

8 oz. Black Angus cutlet hand-breaded, mashed potatoes, fried corn, gravy, and Texas toast

extra Corn

$2.25

extra Potato

$2.25