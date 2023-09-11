Food Menu

Sharables

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Uncle Greeks Famous BBQ fries

$10.99

Onion Ring Tower

$9.99

Fry Basket

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fry Basket

$8.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Tailgaters Dip

$9.99

Queso & Bacon Fries

$9.99

Bavarian Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$9.99

Uncle Greeks Famous Redneck Nachos

$10.99

Chicken Pot Stickers

$8.99

Cowboy Corn Nuggets

$8.99

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Classics

Tailgaters Tenders

$13.99

Tailgaters Sliders (2)

$10.99

Tailgaters Sliders (3)

$12.49

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Club Sandwhich

$11.99

French Dip

$13.99

Reuben

$12.99

Cubano

$12.99

All American Burger

$13.99

The BLT

$8.99

Uncle Greeks Famous BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Uncle Greeks BBQ Tater

$8.99

Rachel

$12.99

Lunch Burger

$7.99

Wings

6 Pc Bone In

$10.99

10 Pc Bone In

$14.99

14 pc Bone In

$17.99

6 Pc Boneless

$8.99

10 Pc Boneless

$10.99

14 Pc Boneless

$13.99

50 Wing Pack

$79.99

100 Wing Pack

$129.99

Handhelds

Tailgaters Tender Melt

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwhich

$11.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grown Ups Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Uncle Greeks Grandslam

$9.99

Uncle Greeks Batter Up

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Shaved Steak Quesadilla

$13.99

The Home Run

$8.99

Salads

TailGaters Tender Salad

$11.99

BBQ Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Boneless

$5.99

Kid Bone-In

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

NA Beverages (Copy)

Sample Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Pineapple Juice

$3.49

Orange Juice

$3.49

Red Bull

$4.49

Water

Coffee

$2.50

Kids Drink

$0.99

Extra Sauces

1000 Island OTS

$0.75

Balsalmic OTS

$0.75

BBQ OTS

$0.75

Blue Cheese OTS

$0.75

Bourbon OTS

$0.75

Extra Hot OTS

$0.75

Garlic Parm OTS

$0.75

Honey BBQ OTS

$0.75

Honey Gold OTS

$0.75

Honey Mustard OTS

$0.75

Hot OTS

$0.75

Italian OTS

$0.75

Lemon Pepper OTS

$0.75

Mango Habanero OTS

$0.75

Mild OTS

$0.75

Ranch OTS

$0.75

Sweet Chili OTS

$0.75

Teriyaki OTS

$0.75

Tuesday Wing Specials

6 Wings

$4.50

7 Wings

$5.25

8 Wings

$6.00

9 Wings

$6.75

10 Wings

$7.50

11 Wings

$8.25

12 Wings

$9.00

13 Wings

$9.75

14 Wings

$10.50

15 Wings

$11.25

16 Wings

$12.00

17 Wings

$12.75

18 Wings

$13.50

19 Wings

$14.25

20 Wings

$15.00

Desserts

Lava Cake

$5.99

Fried Cheesecake

$6.99

Breakfast Specials

MVP

$7.99

French Toast

$6.99

Tailgaters Pancakes

$5.99

Uncle Greek’s Gravy Biscuits

$5.99

Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

Croissants

$6.99

Biscuits

$4.99

BLT

$8.99

BYO Omelette 1

$7.99

BYO Omelette 2

$8.99

BYO Omelette 3

$9.99

Breakfast Al A Carte

Bacon

$3.50

Sausage Patties

$3.75

Country Ham

$4.50

Egg

$1.00

Biscuit

$1.50

Grits

$2.50

Homestyle Potatoes

$3.50

Sausage Links

$3.50

Kid Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweetened Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Mello Yellow

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Sprite

$1.99

Bar Menu

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Stella

$4.50

Stella NA

$4.00

Natural Light

$3.75

Modelo

$4.50

Cocktails

The O.G.

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Larry

$9.00

Larry 2.0

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Trash Can

$11.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Draft Beer

SW Hazy

$7.00

GI Blood Orange

$7.75

Stella

$6.25

TruckStop Honey

$6.25

Goose IPA

$6.25

WW Pernicious

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.25

Kona Big Wave

$6.25

Fat Tire

$6.25

SW TripleTail

$7.00

Yuengling

$6.25

Avalanche

$6.25

Beer Pitchers

SW Hazy Pitcher

$26.00

Blood Orange Pitcher

$29.00

TruckStop Honey Pitcher

$23.00

Stella Pitcher

$23.00

Yuengling Pitcher

$23.00

Pernicious Pitcher

$26.00

Kona Pitcher

$23.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$23.00

Fat Tire Pitcher

$23.00

SW Tripletail

$26.00

Goose IPA Pitcher

$23.00

Avalanche Pitcher

$23.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin Double

$10.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$14.00

Hendricks Double

$18.00

Tanqueray Double

$18.00

Empress Gin

$9.50

Liqueur's/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Rumplemize

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno Double

$14.00

Hennessey Double

$18.00

Rumplemize Double

$14.00

Fireball Double

$10.00

Grand Marnier Double

$18.00

Bailey's Irish Cream Double

$14.00

Jagermeister Double

$14.00

Kahlua Double

$14.00

Red Wine

House Cab

$7.00

Louis Martini

$11.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.00

Meiomi

$11.00

House Cab Bottle

$28.00

Louis Martini Bottle

$42.00

House Pinot Noir Bottle

$28.00

Meiomi Bottle

$42.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.00

Cruzan Coconut

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Well Rum Double

$10.00

Cruzan Coconut Double

$14.00

Bacardi Double

$14.00

Rumhaven Double

$14.00

Captain Morgan Double

$14.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Balvenie Carribean Cask

$25.00

Dewars Double

$18.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.00

Casamigos

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

1800 Cristallino

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Siempre

$9.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila Double

$10.00

Casamigos Double

$22.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Double

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$22.00

1800 Cristallino Double

$28.00

Casamigos Reposado Double

$28.00

Siempre Double

$18.00

Patron Silver Double

$22.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Well Vodka Double

$10.00

Absolut Double

$14.00

Tito's Double

$14.00

Smirnoff Double

$14.00

Pinnacle Whipped Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Double

$18.00

Ketel One Double

$18.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$11.00

Angels Envy Double

$22.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Blanton's Double

$50.00

Bradshaw

$12.00

Bradshaw Double

$24.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Double

$18.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet Rye Double

$18.00

Proper 12 Apple

$9.00

Calumet Farm 8 Year Double

$18.00

Calumet Small Batch

$14.00

Calumet Small Batch Double

$28.00

Canadian Mist

$5.00

Canadian Mist Double

$10.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown 18 Year

$35.00

Crown 18 Year Double

$70.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Apple Double

$18.00

Crown Double

$18.00

Crown Vanilla

$9.00

Crown Vanilla Double

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch Double

$36.00

E.H. Taylor Uncut Barrel Proof

$125.00

E.H. Taylor Uncut Barrel Proof Double

$250.00

Eagle Rare

$14.00

Eagle Rare Double

$28.00

Elmer T Lee

$70.00

Elmer T Lee Double

$140.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Double

$28.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch Double

$32.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Gentleman Jack Double

$18.00

George T Stagg

$200.00

George T Stagg Double

$400.00

Howler Head

$9.00

Howler Head Double

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Double

$14.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jack Fire Double

Jack Rye

$9.00

Jack Rye Double

$18.00

Jack Single Barrel

$11.00

Jack Single Barrel Double

$22.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Double

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean Double

$36.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Double

$14.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek Double

$18.00

Makers 46

$11.00

Makers 46 Double

$22.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Double

$18.00

Pappy 10 Yr

$200.00

Pappy 10 Yr Double

$400.00

Pappy 12 Year

$250.00

Pappy 12 Year Double

$500.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$14.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Skrewball Double

$18.00

Stagg Jr

$30.00

Stagg Jr Double

$60.00

Texas Whiskey

$9.00

Texas Whiskey Double

$18.00

Well Whiskey Double

$10.00

Weller 12 Year

$40.00

Weller 12 Year Double

$70.00

Weller Antique 107

$18.00

Weller Antique 107 Double

$36.00

Weller Full Proof

$80.00

Weller Full Proof Double

$140.00

Weller Special Reserve

$14.00

Weller Special Reserve Double

$28.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Wild Turkey Double

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double

$18.00

White Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Champagne

$7.00

House Chardonnay

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$42.00

House Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Tuesday Drink Specials

TUESBud Light

$2.50

TUESBudweiser

$2.50

TUESCoors

$2.50

TUESMichelob Ultra

$3.50

TUESMiller Lite

$2.50

TUESWell Vodka

$3.00

TUESWell Tequila

$3.00

TUESWell Gin

$3.00

TUESWell Whiskey

$3.00

TUESWell Rum

$3.00

TUESFireball

$3.00

Thirsty Thursday

TTBudlight Bottle

$2.50

TTBud Bottle

$2.50

TTMiller Bottle

$2.50

TTCoors Bottle

$2.50

TTMich Ultra Bottle

$3.50

TT House Cabernet

$4.00

TT House Pinot Nior

$4.00

TT House Pinot Grigio

$4.00

TT House Sauv Blanc

$4.00

TT House Chardonnay

$4.00

TT Margarita

$5.00

TT Long Island

$5.00

TT Bloody Mary

$5.00

Seltzers

White Claw

$4.50

Breakfast Drink Specials

Mimosa

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Shots

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Double Vegas Bomb

$16.00

KeyLime Pie

$7.00

Green Tea

$7.00

White Tea

$7.00

JagerBomb

$7.00