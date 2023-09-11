TailGaters - Winchester Rd
Food Menu
Sharables
Fried Pickles
$9.99
Uncle Greeks Famous BBQ fries
$10.99
Onion Ring Tower
$9.99
Fry Basket
$5.99
Sweet Potato Fry Basket
$8.99
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
$9.99
Tailgaters Dip
$9.99
Queso & Bacon Fries
$9.99
Bavarian Pretzels and Beer Cheese
$9.99
Uncle Greeks Famous Redneck Nachos
$10.99
Chicken Pot Stickers
$8.99
Cowboy Corn Nuggets
$8.99
Fried Green Beans
$8.99
Classics
Wings
Handhelds
NA Beverages (Copy)
Extra Sauces
1000 Island OTS
$0.75
Balsalmic OTS
$0.75
BBQ OTS
$0.75
Blue Cheese OTS
$0.75
Bourbon OTS
$0.75
Extra Hot OTS
$0.75
Garlic Parm OTS
$0.75
Honey BBQ OTS
$0.75
Honey Gold OTS
$0.75
Honey Mustard OTS
$0.75
Hot OTS
$0.75
Italian OTS
$0.75
Lemon Pepper OTS
$0.75
Mango Habanero OTS
$0.75
Mild OTS
$0.75
Ranch OTS
$0.75
Sweet Chili OTS
$0.75
Teriyaki OTS
$0.75
Tuesday Wing Specials
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Al A Carte
Kid Drinks
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Draft Beer
Beer Pitchers
Gin
Liqueur's/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00
Hennessey
$9.00
Rumplemize
$7.00
Fireball
$5.00
Grand Marnier
$9.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$7.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Amaretto Di Saronno Double
$14.00
Hennessey Double
$18.00
Rumplemize Double
$14.00
Fireball Double
$10.00
Grand Marnier Double
$18.00
Bailey's Irish Cream Double
$14.00
Jagermeister Double
$14.00
Kahlua Double
$14.00
Red Wine
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Tequila
Well Tequila
$5.00
Casamigos
$11.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$7.00
Don Julio Blanco
$11.00
1800 Cristallino
$14.00
Casamigos Reposado
$14.00
Siempre
$9.00
Patron Silver
$11.00
Well Tequila Double
$10.00
Casamigos Double
$22.00
Jose Cuervo Gold Double
$14.00
Don Julio Blanco Double
$22.00
1800 Cristallino Double
$28.00
Casamigos Reposado Double
$28.00
Siempre Double
$18.00
Patron Silver Double
$22.00
Vodka
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$5.00
Angels Envy
$11.00
Angels Envy Double
$22.00
Blanton's
$25.00
Blanton's Double
$50.00
Bradshaw
$12.00
Bradshaw Double
$24.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Buffalo Trace Double
$18.00
Bulliet Rye
$9.00
Bulliet Rye Double
$18.00
Proper 12 Apple
$9.00
Calumet Farm 8 Year Double
$18.00
Calumet Small Batch
$14.00
Calumet Small Batch Double
$28.00
Canadian Mist
$5.00
Canadian Mist Double
$10.00
Crown
$9.00
Crown 18 Year
$35.00
Crown 18 Year Double
$70.00
Crown Apple
$9.00
Crown Apple Double
$18.00
Crown Double
$18.00
Crown Vanilla
$9.00
Crown Vanilla Double
$18.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch
$18.00
E.H. Taylor Small Batch Double
$36.00
E.H. Taylor Uncut Barrel Proof
$125.00
E.H. Taylor Uncut Barrel Proof Double
$250.00
Eagle Rare
$14.00
Eagle Rare Double
$28.00
Elmer T Lee
$70.00
Elmer T Lee Double
$140.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$14.00
Four Roses Single Barrel Double
$28.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$16.00
Four Roses Small Batch Double
$32.00
Gentleman Jack
$9.00
Gentleman Jack Double
$18.00
George T Stagg
$200.00
George T Stagg Double
$400.00
Howler Head
$9.00
Howler Head Double
$18.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jack Daniels Double
$14.00
Jack Fire
$7.00
Jack Fire Double
Jack Rye
$9.00
Jack Rye Double
$18.00
Jack Single Barrel
$11.00
Jack Single Barrel Double
$22.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Double
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean Double
$36.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Jim Beam Double
$14.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Knob Creek Double
$18.00
Makers 46
$11.00
Makers 46 Double
$22.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Makers Mark Double
$18.00
Pappy 10 Yr
$200.00
Pappy 10 Yr Double
$400.00
Pappy 12 Year
$250.00
Pappy 12 Year Double
$500.00
Seagrams 7
$7.00
Seagrams 7 Double
$14.00
Skrewball
$9.00
Skrewball Double
$18.00
Stagg Jr
$30.00
Stagg Jr Double
$60.00
Texas Whiskey
$9.00
Texas Whiskey Double
$18.00
Well Whiskey Double
$10.00
Weller 12 Year
$40.00
Weller 12 Year Double
$70.00
Weller Antique 107
$18.00
Weller Antique 107 Double
$36.00
Weller Full Proof
$80.00
Weller Full Proof Double
$140.00
Weller Special Reserve
$14.00
Weller Special Reserve Double
$28.00
Wild Turkey
$7.00
Wild Turkey Double
$14.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Woodford Reserve Double
$18.00
White Wine
Tuesday Drink Specials
Thirsty Thursday
Seltzers
Breakfast Drink Specials
