TaiwanMama(Tempe)
REGULAR TEA
MILKTEA
FRUITY
SLUSH
DESSERT
Freshly brewed green tea mix with fresh lime juice. Perfect drink for the hot summer weather! Default comes with Crystal Boba.
Assam Milk Tea top with our house made Creme Brûlée. Perfect choice for a dessert kind of drink!
Assam Milk Tea with a pinch of toffee and caramel flavor! Default comes with Black Boba, Pudding, and Coffee Jelly (if you would like to substitute to other toppings, please specify)
Comes with (1) brown sugar boba
Herbal tea mix with half and half creamer, default comes with house made Grass Jelly. (If you would like to substitute to other toppings, please specify)
It's like drinking a refreshing candy drink! Our house special blue flower tea drink! (Your choice of pomegranate flavor, raspberry flavor, and white peach flavor)
Passionfruit green tea with a pinch of yogurt and pomegranate flavor in it! Sweet but refreshing!
