Taj Modern Indian Cuisine 312 Bridge St
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Aloo Tikki (4pcs)
Potato and green peas patties flavored with coriander
Veg Pakora (5pcs)
Fresh vegetables dipped in a delicately spiced batter and deep fried
Veg Samosas (2pcs)
Crispy fried turnovers filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas
Mini Samosas (4pcs)
Lamb Samosas (2pcs)
Spiced and minced lamb in a deep fried dough pouch
Bhel Puri
Crispy rice noodles mixed in a tangy sauce with tomatoes and onions, served cold.
Paneer Pakoras
Deep-fried homemade mint and flavored cottage cheese cubes
Chicken Tikka
Tender pieces of white meat chicken marinated in a spicy yogurt and cooked on skewer in a Tandoor - a clay oven.
Taj Vegetarian Platter
Assortment of vegetarian appetizers
Taj Non-Veg Platter
Combination of Chicken Pakora, Lamb Samosa, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Chicken Tikka
Chicken Pakora's
Boneless white meat tender pieces of chicken dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried
Samosa Chana Chaat
Crispy samosa topped with chana masala gravy and yoghurt, spices, mint chutney and sweet chutney
Aloo Chaat Pappadi
Fresh wheat wafers with potatoes, cucumber, tomato and onion, garnished with yogurt & tamarind sauce, served cold.
Indian Style Chicken Wings (6pcs)
Cooked fresh in clay oven
Soup
Vegetarian Entrees
Malai Kofta
Homemade vegetable and paneer koftas simmered in a mildly spiced cream sauce
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in traditional North-Indian spices with tomato, ginger and garlic
Mutter Aloo
Green peas and homemade cottage cheese or potatoes cooked with mild spices
Aloo Gobi
Traditional cauliflower and potato dish cooked with garlic, onion, turmeric and other spices
Dal Makhni
A combination of dark lentils simmered overnight in cream and lightly fried in butter
Baingan Bharta
Tandoor-broiled eggplant cooked with green peas, tomatoes and onions
Dal Tadka
Traditional Punjabi yellow lentils cooked with onions and ginger
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato sauce
Bhindi Masala
Stir-fried okra with onions, tomatoes, ginger and spices
Navratan Korma
Mixed garden fresh vegetables cooked with herbs, spices and nuts in a mild cream sauce
Mixed Vegetable Curry
Fresh mixed vegetables with herbs, spices and coriander
Aloo Palak
Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and light cream sauce
Chana Saag
Chick peas cooked with fresh spinach, onions, garlic and mild cream sauce
Paneer Bhurgi
Homemade cheese scrambled with peas, medley of onions, tomatoes and spices
Mutter Mushroom
Fresh green peas cooked in a light cream sauce with mushroom, herbs & spices
Methi Mutter Malai
mutter paneer
Taj House Regulars
Taj Specials
Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb curry cooked with tomatoes and onions and flavored with cinnamon, cloves and cardamom
Chicken Chilli
Ever popular Indo-Chinese dish cooked with tomatoes, onions, ginger, garlic, herbs, soy sauce and spices
Chicken Madras
Chicken cooked in sweet tamarind sauce with a touch of ginger, coconut, mustard seeds, curry leaves and garlic
Chicken Dhaniwal Korma
Kashmiri chicken curry flavored with fire-roasted cracked coriander, yogurt, fresh cilantro and spices
Chicken Tikka Saag
White meat chicken cooked in tandoor, sauteed in a thick spinach cream sauce
Paneer Chili
Homemade Indian cheese cubes with chili pepper, onion, tomato and spice
Mango Chicken
White boneless chicken cooked in mango puree with onion, ginger, garlic and spices
keema mutter
Butter chicken
Chef Specials
Chicken Jalfrezi
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, peppers, onions and exotic spices
Chicken Mushroom
Boneless chicken cooked with mushrooms, herbs and spices
Shrimp Jalfrezi
Shrimp cooked with fresh tomatoes, green peas, peppers, onions and exotic spices
Lamb Mushroom
Pieces of lamb cooked with mushroom and a curry in a special blend of seasonings
Keema Mutter
Minced lamb cooked with peas, onions, tomatoes, herbs and spices
Kebabs
Tandoori Chicken
A quintessential kebab of chicken pieces (with bone) marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, lemon juice and spice cooked to perfection
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Lucknow's most celebrated delicate melt-in-your-mouth, minced lamb kebab wrapped over a skewer and cooked over an open fire
Tandoori Salmon
Tender salmon filet marinated in a light yogurt sauce and cooked in the tandoor
Rack of Lamb
Lamb chunks marinated in herbs and spices
Tandoori Shrimp
Jumbo shrimps in a delicate pickling marinade cooked in the tandoor
Kali Mirch Ke Tikkey
Succulent boneless dark chicken pieces dipped in cream cheese and crushed peppercorn
Taj Special Mixed Grill
Taj special assortment of popular kebabs Mint tikkey marinated in fresh mint sour cream yogurt and garlic and ginger
Breads
Naan
Traditional leavened bread made in the tandoor
Garlic Naan
Leavened homemade bread topped with garlic
Peshawary Naan
A naan stuffed with exotic nuts and raisins
Cheese Naan
Scrumptious naan stuffed with homemade cheese and topped with cilantro
Aloo Naan
Stuffed with potatoes and green peas
Chicken Naan
Stuffed with chicken and coriander
Keema Naan
Stuffed with minced lamb and spices
Broccoli & Onion Naan
Aloo Paratha
Crispy, whole wheat bread stuffed with mashed potatoes and peas, cooked on griddle with butter
Plain Paratha
Crispy, whole wheat, unleavened Indian bread
Tandoori Roti
Traditional, crispy, whole wheat, unleavened bread cooked in the tandoor.
Chapati
Thin, soft, whole wheat bread cooked on the griddle
Poori
Puffy deep-fried whole wheat bread
Plain Basket
Choice of 3 kinds of plain bread
Stuffed Basket
Choice of 3 kids of breads
Bhatura (2pcs)
Onion Kulcha
A naan stuffed with caramelized onions
Biryani (Rice Special)
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with exotic spices, herbs, fresh vegetables, cashews, almonds and raisins
Chicken Biryani
Basmati Rice, chicken chunks, fresh vegetables, nuts, raisins and spices garnished with fresh coriander
Lamb Biryani
Juicy pieces of lamb, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins
Shrimp Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice cooked with shrimp, almonds, cashews, raisins and vegetables
Special Biryani
Basmati rice in butter with shrimp, fish, chicken, lamb, beef, cheese, vegetables, almonds, cashews, raisins and garnished with fresh coriander
Goat Biryani
Juicy pieces of goat, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins
Beef Biryani
Juicy pieces of beef, fresh vegetables, basmati rice and spices, garnished with almonds, cashews and raisins
Piaza
Shrimp Do Piaza
Marinated shrimp cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions
Lamb Do Piaza
Marinated lamb cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions
Beef Do Piaza
Marinated beef cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions
Chicken Do Piaza
Marinated chicken cooked in rich Indian spices with peppers and onions
Paneer Do Piaza
Homemade cheese cubes sauteed with onions and peppers, finished in tomato cream sauce
Desserts
Kulfi
Authentic Indian homemade ice cream flavored with cardamom, saffron and nuts
Rasmalai (2pcs)
Homemade cheese patty simmered in milk and cardamom, served cold
Gulab Jamun (2pcs)
Homemade milk balls, deep-fried and mixed into a sugar-cardamom syrup, served warm
Kheer
Traditional North-Indian rice pudding
Gourmet Ice Cream
Sides
Basmati Rice
Aromatic rice cooked with cumin, cinnamon and other fragrant spices (Note: rice if already included with each entree)
Raita
Spiced yogurt and cucumber salad
Mango Chutney
Sweet and tangy
Mixed Pickle
A traditional assortment of lime, carrot, mango and chilli pickle
Pappadam (4pcs)
Crispy baked snack of ground lentils