Tajima Ramen Maui 1819 South Kihei Road D105
UTENSILS
Appetizers
- Edamame
Steamed Soy Beans lightly salted.$7.00
- Garlic Edamame
Steamed soy beans cooked with garlic and butter.$8.00
- Pork Gyoza
Pan fried pork dumplings served with gyoza sauce.$8.00
- Vegetable Gyoza
Pan-fried vegetable dumplings served with Gyoza sauce.$8.00
- Karaage
Seasoned deep fried chicken with spicy mayo on the side.$9.00
- Takoyaki
Octopus fritters topped with Brown Sauce,, Mayo, Bonito Flakes, and Seaweed Flakes.$10.00
- Cream Cheese Wontons
Deep fried Cream Cheese in wonton skin served with sweet & sour sauce.$12.00
- Shishito Peppers
Sautéed sweet chili peppers with Garlic.$8.00
- Tajima Fries
French Fries, Minced Pork, and Onions topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Spicy Mayo$15.00
- Tebasaki Wings
Crispy chicken with chili and teriyaki sauce.$10.00
- Regular Fries$6.00
Ramen
- Tajima Ramen '23
Original Tonkotsu Pork broth, Egg Noodles, Pork Chashu, ½ Ramen Egg, Fried Garlic, Corn, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.$16.50
- Spicy Sesame Ramen
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Bone broth, mixed with special Sesame Paste, Egg Noodles, Ground Pork, ½ Ramen Egg, Corn, Fried Garlic Chips, Baby Bok Choy, Green Onions, and Sesame Seeds.$16.00
- Carnitas Ramen
Spicy Tonkotsu Pork Bone broth, Egg noodles, housemade Carnitas, ½ Ramen Egg, Red Radish, Cilantro, diced Onions, Lime, and dried Oregano.$16.00
- Extra Noodles
Extra Noodles$3.00
- Extra Broth$5.00