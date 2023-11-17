Catering Orders must be placed 24hrs in Advance
Takozz St. Clair Sq Food Court
Food
Entrees
- Street Tacos (3)$10.75
3 street tacos, double corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge choice of salsa. **Cucumbers & Radish Available upon request.** Gluten-free.
- Street Tacos Mixed Protein (3)$10.75
3 street tacos, double corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge & Choice of salsa. **Cucumbers & Radish Available upon request.** Gluten-free.
- Quesabirrias With Consome (3)$13.75
Yes!! The red cheesy tacos with consomme dip made famous by social media! Tortilla dipped in birria broth, lightly toasted, cheese, and delicious choice of protein. Dressed with crisp onion and cilantro with fresh salsa, lime, consomme dip on the side
- Quesabirrias With Consome Mix Protein (3)$13.75
Yes!! The red cheesy tacos with consomme dip made famous by social media! Tortilla dipped in birria broth, lightly toasted, cheese, and delicious choice of protein. Dressed with crisp onion and cilantro with fresh salsa, lime, consomme dip on the side
- Torta Sandwich$13.75
Start Off With Lightly Toasted Telera Bread, Mayo, Choice Of Delicious & Tender Protein, Tomato, Crisp Onion Slivers, Fresh Lettuce, Avocado Finished With A Jalapeño Kick. Comes with 1 Fresh Salsa on The Side.
- Torta Sandwich - Mixed Protein$13.75
- Mixed Meat Quesadilla$10.75
8" flour tortilla, with cheese, and your choice of 2 delicious protein, folded in 1/2. **Served with French Fries and a fresh salsa all on the side**.
- Meat Quesadilla$10.75
8" flour tortilla, loaded with cheese, and your choice of delicious protein, folded in 1/2. **Served with French Fries and a fresh salsa all on the side**.
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.25
Cheese only. The best cheese quesadilla you will have! 8" flour tortilla, loaded with melted cheese to perfection folded in 1/2. Paired with Crispy French Fries and fresh salsa on the side. **Lettuce & Tomatos available to Sub French Fries**
- Single Street Taco$4.00
Want a taste? Try a single taco.
- Single Quesabirria w/ consome$6.00
Want a taste? Try a single Quesabirria Taco with a side of consomme.
- Tamales (2)$8.99
2 Homemade Tamales, Choice of protein, paired with crema on top with choice of fresh salsa.
- Tamales (3)$11.99
3 Homemade Tamales, Choice of protein, paired with crema on top with choice of fresh salsa.
Kids Menu
- Kids Taco & Fries$7.00
10 Year and Under. Comes with choice of meat, onion & Cilantro. Taco doesn't include: Salsa & Lime. on a bed of fries.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$7.00
10 year old and under. Corn tortilla with cheese on a bed of french fries with ketchup.
- Kids Meat Quesadilla & Fries$8.25
10 year old and under. Corn tortilla with choice of protein & cheese on a bed of french fries with ketchup.
- Kids Chicken Nuggets & Fries$6.50
10 year old and under. Chicken Nuggets on a bed of French Fries. Ketchup on the side.
Sweets & Snacks
- Churros$5.50
Our community favorite! Mexican pastry deep-fried dusted slightly with sugar/cinnamon mix, filled with cajeta then glazed with caramel sauce. Paired with whip cream and a sweet cherry. Extra toppings for an additional charge.
- Flan$5.50
Mexican flan is a popular, creamy dessert with a silky, custard-like texture. Made from eggs, sugar, milk, and vanilla, it's gently cooked in a water bath. The flan features a caramel layer, created by melting sugar and coating the mold's bottom. After baking and chilling, it's unmolded to reveal a glossy caramel topping. This decadent treat is often enjoyed at celebrations or as a sweet finale to a meal.
- Street Corn$5.50
Elote, or Mexican street corn, is a tasty snack featuring tender corn slathered in mayonnaise, coated in crumbled Cotija cheese, and sprinkled with zesty Tajín seasoning. This delicious combination of creamy, salty, tangy, and spicy flavors enhances the corn's natural sweetness, making it a mouthwatering and iconic Mexican street food.
- French Fries$4.50
Side order of French Fries With Loaded Options.
Extras
Catering
- Tray of Street Tacos (20)$50.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) 20 Street Tacos Choice of Meat/ Onions, Cilantro, Limes & Salsa On the Side
- Tray of Mixed Street Tacos (1 Meat x 10 Each)$50.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) 20 Street Tacos Choice of Meat/ Onions, Cilantro, Limes & Salsa On the Side
- Tray of Quesabirrias (12)$45.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) 12 Quesabirrias Choice of Meat/ Onions, Cilantro, Limes & Salsa On the Side With consomme
- Tray of Mixed Quesabirrias (12) (1 Meat x 6 Each)$45.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) 12 Quesabirrias Choice of Meat/ Onions, Cilantro, Limes & Salsa On the Side With consomme
- Tray Of Street Corn (10)$40.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) 12 Street Corn
- Tray Of Spanish Rice$30.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) Half Sheet Tray of Spanish Rice
- Tray of Refried Beans$30.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) Half Sheet Tray of Refried Beans
- Trays of Refried Beans and Rice (2)$50.00
(Must be ordered 24 hours in advance) Half Sheet Trays of Refried Beans (1) and Spanish Rice (1)
Drinks
Soft Drinks
- 20oz Fountain Drink$3.25
Coke Products
- 32oz Fountain Drink$4.00
Coke Products
- 20oz Agua Fresca$3.50
Aguas frescas (English: cool waters, lit. 'fresh waters') are light non-alcoholic beverages made from one or more fruits, cereals, flowers, or seeds blended with sugar and water. They are popular in Mexico and some other Latin American countries, as well as parts of the United States such as the Southwest.
- 32oz Agua Fresca$5.25
Aguas frescas (English: cool waters, lit. 'fresh waters') are light non-alcoholic beverages made from one or more fruits, cereals, flowers, or seeds blended with sugar and water. They are popular in Mexico and some other Latin American countries, as well as parts of the United States such as the Southwest.
- 20oz Cup Of Water$0.50
Bottled Drinks
- 20oz Coke Bottle$3.25
- 20oz Diet Coke Bottle$3.25
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$4.00
- Monster$3.75
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Mexican Glass Bottle Coke$3.25
- Sangria$3.25
( Non- Alcoholic)
- Sidral$3.25
( Apple Soda)
- Jarritos - Lime$3.25
- Jarritos- Mandarin$3.25
- Jarritos- Fruit Punch$3.25Out of stock
- Jarritos- Tamarind$3.25
- Jarritos- Pineapple$3.25
- Kids Juice - Sunny D$2.00
- Jarritos - Grapefruit$3.25