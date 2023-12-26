Talnua Distillery 5405 W 56th Ave Unit C
Triskelion Society
- Triskelion Individual Membership$200.00
If you are as excited about American Single Pot Still whiskey as we are, you're going to love The Triskelion Society membership. Secure exclusive first rights on new bottles, limited releases, special events and cocktail lounge specials. Membership includes: -Exclusive pre-order access to all releases -St. Patrick's Day / Anniversary party VIP hour access -Quarterly free educational classes -Bottling party opportunities -Annual members only party -10% off all bottles -15% off cocktails - 20% off cocktails, weekly on Sunday Members Day - 20% off bottles for Small Business Saturday Valid 12 months (January 1, 2024 - December 31, 2024) $200 / per person or $300 for a household membership ~$400-$1200 Value Limited to a very special 100 members
- Triskelion Household Membership$300.00
Cocktails To-Go
- Heritage Selection Old Fashioned To-Go$25.00
Heritage Selection Whiskey, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, and a Luxardo Cherry. Approximately 3 Portions.
- Continuum Cask Old Fashioned To-Go$25.00Out of stock
Continuum Cask Whiskey, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters, Orange Peel, and a Luxardo Cherry. Approximately 3 portions.
- Pot O' Gold Old Fashioned To-Go$25.00
Heritage Selection Whiskey, Honey, and Orange Bitters. Approximately 3 portions.
- Ramhattan To-Go$25.00
Continuum Cask Whiskey, Black Tea, Agave, Angostura Bitters, and a Luxardo Cherry. Approximately 2 portions.
Bottles
- Black Dog Batch Continuum Cask Strength$65.00
This cask strength special bottling is released in celebration of our beloved distillery dog, June. Our deepest gratitude to the team at Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital for their love, support, and care throughout her treatment. Proof: 113.4 Availability: 500 bottles
- Heritage Selection Whiskey$4.50+
Our Heritage Selection whiskey is a light and approachable style of whiskey that honors the tradition of blending pot still and grain whiskeys in Ireland. The light, subtle notes of the grain whiskey compliment the dark, spicy flavors of the pot still to create a balanced and easy drinking whiskey.
- Continuum Cask Whiskey$4.50+
Continuum Cask our estate produced Single Pot Still Whiskey, aged for a minimum of 18 months in virgin American white oak casks, then harvested and vatted into our larger solera-inspired continuum cask. The continuum cask is never fully emptied. As whiskey is removed from the cask, an equal amount of new whiskey enters. Thus, the average age in the cask will gradually increase as maturation continues over many years. The result is a whiskey with beautifully layered depth and complexity of flavor.
- Bourbon Cask & Stave Whiskey$8.00+
The Cask & Stave Series is our estate produced American Single Pot Still Whiskey, aged using a process inspired by winemakers. From the beginning of maturation, virgin charred oak staves are introduced into used cooperage, allowing for a diversity of flavor traditionally unachievable from a single cask.
- Virgin White Oak Cask Whiskey$8.00+
Our Virgin White Oak Cask line is our estate produced Single Pot Still Whiskey, aged exclusively in charred first fill American white oak barrels. Our unmalted and malted barley mashbill is triple distilled in the old world tradition and then aged in the new world tradition introduced by American whiskey.
- Peated Cask Whiskey$8.00+
This expression consists of our estate produced Single Pot Still Whiskey which is harvested and then finished in used Peated whiskey casks; imparting a smoky flavor to the spirit. Bold, smoky oak notes finish out our traditionally triple distilled raw and malted barley mashbill.
- Gin$4.50+
Not your G&T gin, this gin is made with our single pot still mashbill of unmalted and malted barley and triple distilled in the traditional genever style in pot stills. Our process results in a bright, citrus and cereal sweet gin. Perfect in a Tom Collins or Bees Knees.
- Barrel Aged Gin$4.50+
A unique product offering, this gin is our Finglas recipe that has been finished in American White Oak barrels. The complex character of the oak flows through the honey sweetness of the barley and provides a full-bodied foundation for the herbal brightness of the botanicals. Great served neat, on the rocks, or in a Mule or Martinez cocktail.
- Cold Press Coffee Liqueur$4.50+
A warming in the morning or a delight at night. This handcrafted liqueur begins with our American Pot Still Whiskey and is then infused with cold pressed coffee and all natural ingredients. Even non-whiskey lovers love this coffee liqueur.
Promos
- Whiskey Flight Box$33.00
This bundle includes one shooter of each of our whiskies (Heritage Selection, Continuum Cask, Bourbon Cask & Stave Series, Virgin White Oak Cask, and Peated Cask)
- Tumbler + Shooters$15.00
This bundle includes a tumbler glass plus either two whisky shooters (Heritage Selection & Continuum Cask) OR two gin shooters (Finglas and Finglas Dubdair).
MERCH
Hats
Beanies
- Black/White$30.00
Keep your noggin' warm this winter with this awesome Talnua beanie!
- Gold/Navy$30.00
Keep your noggin' warm this winter with this awesome Talnua beanie!
- Maroon/Navy$30.00
Keep your noggin' warm this winter with this awesome Talnua beanie!
- Teal/Grey$30.00
Keep your noggin' warm this winter with this awesome Talnua beanie!
Barware
- Glencairn$20.00
This classic glencairn is the ultimate whiskey tasting glass.
- Mule Mug$15.00
It's pretty much guaranteed that this mug will make your Irish Mule even more refreshing and delicious.
- Tumbler$10.00
This heavy-bottomed tumbler is perfect for single pours and cocktails.
- Tiny Tumbler$10.00
This 8oz heavy-bottomed tasting glass is perfect for single pours and cocktails.
Unisex
- Nog Hog Sweatshirt$45.00+
This extra soft Crew Neck Sweatshirt is forest green with Nog Hog ugly sweater design. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Aries Series T-shirt$25.00+
This stylish t-shirt displays the incredible artwork of Talnua's Experimental line of whiskeys, the Aries Series. This charcoal grey t-shirt fits true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Maroon Logo T$25.00+
This ultra soft heather maroon logo tee is perfect for everyday. It's pre-shrunk and true to size.
- Patterned Golf Polo$55.00+
Gaelic Tradition Meets American Pioneerism in this collab with ParHopper: Apparel for golfers who love the game and a cold one along the way. Tee it up, Drink it down.
- Eddie Bauer 1/4 Zip$65.00+
This Eddie Bauer 1/4 sip pullover is navy blue with the Talnua Distillery logo embroidered on the front. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Faugh A Ballagh Graphic Tee$30.00+
Our motto, Faugh a Ballagh, translates to ‘Clear the Way.’ We hope to clear the way for the new American Single Pot Still whiskey and explore a whole new world of character and flavor. This graphic tee is blue gray with a graphic ram and harvest moon on the front. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Golf Polo$40.00+
This Eddie Bauer Golf Polo is blue gray with the Talnua Distillery logo embroidered on the front. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Long Sleeve Triple Seal T$30.00+
This cozy long sleeved shirt is athletic gray with our three seals (Barley, Stills, and Oak) on the front and Talnua Distillery logo on the back. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Unisex Triple Seal T$20.00+
This cozy t-shirt is heather navy with our three seals (Barley, Stills, and Oak) on the front and Talnua Distillery logo on the back. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Single Pot Still Sweatshirt$45.00+
Ladies Merch
- Ladies Black Triple Seal Tee$20.00+
This cozy ladies t-shirt is black with our three seals (Barley, Stills, and Oak) on the front and Talnua Distillery logo on the back. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
- Ladies Tank$25.00+
This soft ladies tank is teal with Single Pot Still on the front. Runs true to size and is pre-shrunk.
Dog Merch
- Dog Collar$25.00
These "Cycle Dog" Dog Collars are made out of recycled bike tires so they are durable, no-stink, and eco-friendly.
- Dog Toy$15.00
This eco-friendly plush toy is durable and squeak free
- Keychains$8.00
- Dog Bowl$15.00
This travel dog bowl is for the on-the-go pup. It folds down to be small enough to fit in your pocket and is incredibly durable. Woof!
- Dog Bandana$10.00+
These Talnua dog bandanas feed onto your dogs collar for ease and comfort!