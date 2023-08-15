Tamales by La Casita
Food
Burritos
Tamales
Guac/Plates
Guac & Chips
$5.55
Guac,Salsa&Chips
$5.70
Guac1
$7.80
2 Soft Guac Tacos, Side Beans
Guac2
$7.80
2 Guac Tostadas
Guac3
$7.70
1 Soft Guac Taco, 1 Guac Tostada
Guac Taco
$3.95
Guac Tostada
$3.95
Bean Combo Pl
$10.00
Burrito, Tamale, Chz Ench
Mex Ham Pl
$9.25
Patti, Beans, Tort, Smoth
Chz Ench Pl
$9.30
3 Ench Stacked or Rolled
Chili Relleno Pl
$9.95
2 Relleno, Beans, Chili, Tortilla
GB/BN Combo Pl
$11.25
GB/Bn Burrito, Tamale, Chz/GB Ench
GR BF Ench Pl
$9.60
3 Ench Stacked or Rolled
Gr Chili Plate
$8.75
HH Hamburger
$7.80
Huevos Rancheros
$10.25
2 eggs, Potatos, Chili, Tort
Indian Pizza
$9.00
SB/BN Combo Pl
$12.00
SB/Bn Burrito, Tamale, Chz/SB Ench
Sh BF Ench Pl
$9.90
3 Ench Stacked or Rolled
Sopapilla/Beans
$8.00
Smoth, topped chz, lettuce
Taco Plate
$12.35
1 Gb,1 SB, 1 Soft Guac Taco
Tamales/Huevos
$10.00
2 Tamales, 2 eggs, Potatos, Chili
Tamale Plate
$9.10
2 Tamales, Smoth Beans, Tortilla
Single
Sides
SD Avocado
$3.60
SD Bacon
$2.40
SD Beans
$1.15
SD Brk Sausage
$2.40
SD Cheese
$0.80
SD Chicarrone
$3.00
SD Chz/Lettuce
$1.05
SD GR Beef
$1.40
SD SH Beef
$1.95
SD Green Chili
$1.35
SD Guac
$3.60
SD Ital Sausage
$1.75
SD Jalapeno
$0.40
SD Lettuce
$0.45
SD Lime
$0.20
SD Onion
SD Potatoes
$1.25
SD Red Chili
$1.35
SD Rice
$1.20
SD Salsa LG
$1.40
SD Salsa SM
$0.23
SD 1 Egg
$1.00
SD 2 Egg
$2.00
Sour Cream
$1.20
Hamburger Patti
$1.75
(1) Tortilla
$0.35
Retail
(1) Tortilla
$0.35
(12) Tortillas
$3.95
Pt Beans
$5.15
Pt Chicarrone
$7.75
Pt Green Chili
$6.45
Pt Red Chili
$4.55
Pt Rice
$4.95
Pt Salsa
$5.45
Pt Guacamole
$14.00
Pt Gr Beef
$5.60
Pt Sh Beef
$7.80
Qt Beans
$9.25
Qt Chicarrone
$15.00
Qt Green Chili
$11.70
Qt Red Chili
$8.80
Qt Rice
$7.90
Qt Salsa
$10.90
Qt Guacamole
$28.00
Qt Gr Beef
$11.20
Qt Sh Beef
$15.60
Catering
Salsa - Gallon
$43.00
Guac - Gallon
$110.00
Chips-Box
$25.00
Beans - Gallon
$35.00
Rice - Gallon
$32.50
Green Chili Gallon
$46.00
Red Chili Gallon
$35.00
Chz Ench (24)
$78.00
GR BF Ench (24)
$82.80
SH BF Ench (24)
$92.40
GB Tacos (25)
$81.25
SB Tacos (25)
$92.50
GR BF Gallon
$55.00
SH BF Gallon
$72.75
Delivery Charge
$20.00
Tray Charge
$1.00
Retail Del Fee
$0.27
Drinks
Bottled Beer
Tamales by La Casita Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 273-6631
Open now • Closes at 4:30PM