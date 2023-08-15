Food

Burritos

Breakfast Burrito

$4.45

Egg, Potato, Tortilla with or without chili

Bean Burrito

$4.10

Bean with or without chili

Gr Beef Burrito

$4.57

GB/BN Burrito

$4.94

Sh Beef Burrito

$4.84

SB/BN Burrito

$5.00

Egg Burrito

$3.35

Potato Burrito

$3.35

Tamales

Single Tamale

$1.62

Red Chili w Pork OR Green Chili Cheese

Tamale Deluxe

$3.79

Tamale Smoth

$3.33

Tamale Smo Chz

$3.59

(6) Red Tamale

$7.95

(6) Green Tamale

$8.50

(6) Mixed

$8.23

(12) Red Tamale

$15.90

(12) Green Tamale

$17.00

(12) Mixed

$16.45

Guac/Plates

Guac & Chips

$5.55

Guac,Salsa&Chips

$5.70

Guac1

$7.80

2 Soft Guac Tacos, Side Beans

Guac2

$7.80

2 Guac Tostadas

Guac3

$7.70

1 Soft Guac Taco, 1 Guac Tostada

Guac Taco

$3.95

Guac Tostada

$3.95

Bean Combo Pl

$10.00

Burrito, Tamale, Chz Ench

Mex Ham Pl

$9.25

Patti, Beans, Tort, Smoth

Chz Ench Pl

$9.30

3 Ench Stacked or Rolled

Chili Relleno Pl

$9.95

2 Relleno, Beans, Chili, Tortilla

GB/BN Combo Pl

$11.25

GB/Bn Burrito, Tamale, Chz/GB Ench

GR BF Ench Pl

$9.60

3 Ench Stacked or Rolled

Gr Chili Plate

$8.75

HH Hamburger

$7.80

Huevos Rancheros

$10.25

2 eggs, Potatos, Chili, Tort

Indian Pizza

$9.00

SB/BN Combo Pl

$12.00

SB/Bn Burrito, Tamale, Chz/SB Ench

Sh BF Ench Pl

$9.90

3 Ench Stacked or Rolled

Sopapilla/Beans

$8.00

Smoth, topped chz, lettuce

Taco Plate

$12.35

1 Gb,1 SB, 1 Soft Guac Taco

Tamales/Huevos

$10.00

2 Tamales, 2 eggs, Potatos, Chili

Tamale Plate

$9.10

2 Tamales, Smoth Beans, Tortilla

Single

CC Fries LG

$7.60

CC Fries SM

$6.25

Cheese Fries

$4.60

Chips

$1.25

Bag Fritos

$0.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.65

Ench Chz

$3.35

Ench GB

$3.55

Ench SB

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Frito Pie

$6.25

Quesadilla

$3.40

Sopapillas (2)

$3.65

Taco GR Beef

$3.35

Taco SH Beef

$3.90

Tostada

$3.35

Chili Relleno

$3.20

Sides

SD Avocado

$3.60

SD Bacon

$2.40

SD Beans

$1.15

SD Brk Sausage

$2.40

SD Cheese

$0.80

SD Chicarrone

$3.00

SD Chz/Lettuce

$1.05

SD GR Beef

$1.40

SD SH Beef

$1.95

SD Green Chili

$1.35

SD Guac

$3.60

SD Ital Sausage

$1.75

SD Jalapeno

$0.40

SD Lettuce

$0.45

SD Lime

$0.20

SD Onion

SD Potatoes

$1.25

SD Red Chili

$1.35

SD Rice

$1.20

SD Salsa LG

$1.40

SD Salsa SM

$0.23

SD 1 Egg

$1.00

SD 2 Egg

$2.00

Sour Cream

$1.20

Hamburger Patti

$1.75

(1) Tortilla

$0.35

Retail

(1) Tortilla

$0.35

(12) Tortillas

$3.95

Pt Beans

$5.15

Pt Chicarrone

$7.75

Pt Green Chili

$6.45

Pt Red Chili

$4.55

Pt Rice

$4.95

Pt Salsa

$5.45

Pt Guacamole

$14.00

Pt Gr Beef

$5.60

Pt Sh Beef

$7.80

Qt Beans

$9.25

Qt Chicarrone

$15.00

Qt Green Chili

$11.70

Qt Red Chili

$8.80

Qt Rice

$7.90

Qt Salsa

$10.90

Qt Guacamole

$28.00

Qt Gr Beef

$11.20

Qt Sh Beef

$15.60

Catering

Salsa - Gallon

$43.00

Guac - Gallon

$110.00

Chips-Box

$25.00

Beans - Gallon

$35.00

Rice - Gallon

$32.50

Green Chili Gallon

$46.00

Red Chili Gallon

$35.00

Chz Ench (24)

$78.00

GR BF Ench (24)

$82.80

SH BF Ench (24)

$92.40

GB Tacos (25)

$81.25

SB Tacos (25)

$92.50

GR BF Gallon

$55.00

SH BF Gallon

$72.75

Delivery Charge

$20.00

Tray Charge

$1.00

Retail Del Fee

$0.27

Drinks

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Drink

$2.10

Bottled Soda

$3.20

Coffee

$2.10

Orange Juice

$2.10

Ice Cream Float

$3.75

Draft Beer

El Pacifico - Draft

$4.00

Bud Light - Draft

$4.00

Modelo - Draft

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Modelo - BTL

$3.95

Modelo Neg - BTL

$3.95

Coors Light - BTL

$3.95

Corona - BTL

$3.95

Tecate - BTL

$3.95

Canned

Chelada

$3.95

Corona Seltzer

$3.95

Cocktails

Margarita

$6.75

Beer Rita

$5.65

Monaco

$4.00