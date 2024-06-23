Tamalpie Pizzeria 477 Miller Avenue
Full Menu
Share Plates
- Brussels Sprouts
capers, parmigiano & gremolta$16.00
- Calamari Fritti
lemon garlic aioli & gremolata$17.00
- Neapolitan Meatballs
tomato sugo & garlic toast$17.00
- Mushroom Bruschetta
burrata, balsamic glaze, truffle butter & sea salt$15.00
- Arancini
three crispy risotto fritters filled with roasted tomatoes, ricotta & chili aioli$15.00
- Carnival Corn
lime aioli, cotija & aleppo pepper$12.00
- Broccolini
shaved garlic, olive oil, parmigiano & sea salt$17.00
- Zucchini Fries
parmigiano & house made aioli$13.00
- Tuscan Fries
garlic, herbs & house made aioli$11.00
- Minestrone Soup
white beans & seasonal vegetables$14.00
Salad
- Little Gems
hobbs' bacon, cherry tomatoes, crispy shallots & Pt Reyes blue cheese dressing$18.00
- Caesar
romaine hearts, house made garlic croutons, parmigiano & creamy caesar dressing$17.00
- Mill Valley Goddess
butter lettuce, avocado, pistachio & tarragon lemon creme fraiche dressing$18.00
- Baby Kale
shaved farmers market vegetables, fuji apples, crispy quinoa, ricotta salata & apple cider vinaigrette$17.00
- North Beach Chopped
hobbs' salami, provolone, pepperoncini, olives, romaine, radicchio & red wine vinaigrette$18.00
12" Pizza
- 12" Dipsea
cherry tomato, basil, prosciutto di parma, burrata & mozzarella$26.00
- 12" Tenderfoot
wild garlic mushrooms, mozzarella, fontina, thyme & lemon$25.00
- 12" Special$24.00
- 12" Classic Cheese$19.00
- 12" Blithedale Canyon
hobbs' bacon, potatoes, basil pesto & mozzarella$23.00
- 12" Cascade
prosciutto di parma, parmigiano, arugula & mozzarella$25.00
- 12" Hoo-Koo-E-Koo
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil & basil$23.00
- 12" Laurel Dell
fennel sausage, kale, caramelized onions & mozzarella$23.00
- 12" Railroad Grade
hobbs' pepperoni, red peppers, careamelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella$23.00
- 12" Summit
black forest ham, fresh pineapple, pepperoncini, feta & mozzarella$24.00
- 12" Troop 80
choice of hobbs' fennel sausage or pepperoni (or both +3), tomatao sauce & mozzarella$23.00
18" Pizza - extra large, serves at least 4
- 18" Dipsea
cherry tomato, basil, prosciutto di parma, burrata & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$44.00
- 18" Tenderfoot
wild garlic mushrooms, mozzarella, fontina, thyme & lemon - extra large, serves at least 4$44.00
- 18" Special
- extra large, serves at least 4$42.00
- 18" Cheese
- extra large, serves at least 4$36.00
- 18" Blithedale Canyon
hobbs' bacon, potatoes, basil pesto & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$43.00
- 18" Cascade
prosciutto di parma, parmigiano, arugula & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$48.00
- 18" Hoo-Koo-E-Koo
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, olive oil & basil - extra large, serves at least 4$39.00
- 18" Laurel Dell
fennel sausage, kale, caramelized onions & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$45.00
- 18" Railroad Grade
hobbs' pepperoni, red peppers, careamelized onions, tomato sauce & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$42.00
- 18" Summit
black forest ham, fresh pineapple, pepperoncini, feta & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$44.00
- 18" Troop 80
choice of hobbs' fennel sausage or pepperoni (or both +3), tomatao sauce & mozzarella - extra large, serves at least 4$42.00
Dessert
- Key Lime Pie
wild flowers, berry compote, whipped cream$15.00
- Panna Cotta
mixed berries & gluten free pistachio crumble$12.00
- Butterscotch Pudding
whipped cream, graham cracker crunch$10.00
- Pavlova$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Affogato
avid coffee espresso, vanilla or chocolate ice cream$10.00
- Chocolate Mousse
whipped cream, graham cracker crunch$10.00
- 1 Scoop$3.50
- 2 Scoops$7.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$6.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$6.00
- Gluten Free Brownie$7.00
- Side of Graham Crumble$1.50
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$15.00
- Cake Fee$2.00
Kids
Sides
Pastas
Entrees (Copy)
- Rigatoni & Meatballs
tomato ragu, parmigiano & fresh basil$23.00
- Chicken Parmesan
spaghetti, tomato ragu, burrata & fresh basil$26.00
- Pappardelle
lemon gremolata, claabrian chili oil & pecorino romano cheese$26.00
- Rigatoni Pesto
rigatoni, basil pesto, english peas, brocccolini, zucchini, garlic breadcrumbs & parmigiano reggiano crema$24.00
- Adult Mac & Cheese$23.00
- Rigatoni (no meatballs)$17.00
- Prawn Campanelle
blistered tomatoes, white wine prawn butter, basil & garlic bread crumbs$24.00
- Risotto$24.00
Brunch
Brunch
- Breakfast Pizza
hobbs' bacon, farm egg, potatoes, basil pesto & mozzarella$26.00
- Avocado & Egg Toast
toasted sourdough two eggs, greens$18.00
- Steak & Eggs
New York steak, over-easy eggs & sofrito fingerling potatoes$24.00
- Omelette
caramelized onions, mushrooms trio, goat cheese & sofrito fingerling potatoes$18.00
- Shakshuka
tomato sugo, sunny side up eggs, castelvetrano olives, zucchini, feta & rusticana batard$20.00
- Huevos Rancheros$18.00
N/A Beverages
- Coke$5.00
- Sprite$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Mexican Coke$7.00
- Mexican Sprite$7.00
- Elderberry Tonic$6.00
- Marin Kombucha$8.00
- Marin Kombucha - Melon Rose$8.00
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water$8.00
- Bundaberg Ginger Beer$6.00
- Lemonade
House made$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Roy Rogers$5.00
- Shirley Temple$5.00
- Milk$4.00
- Kids Apple Juice$3.00
- Refill$2.00