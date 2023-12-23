Tamarack Grill
FOOD
Starters
- Supreme Nacho Plate$12.95
Fresh corn chips, beans, beef, chilies, onions, tomatoes, and black olives, topped with cheddar cheese and served with guacamole and sour cream
- Cheese Stix$6.50
Battered, deep fried mozzarella cheese with marinara or ranch for dipping
- Pickle Chips$6.95
Dill pickle “fries” with cornmeal breading
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.95
Straight or waffle fries smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
- Chips & Salsa$2.95
Fresh corn chips or white chips served with our homemade salsa
- Garlic Cheese Curds$6.95
- Fried Cauliflower$6.95
- Fried Mushrooms$6.95
- Fried Artichokes$6.95
Soups
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and crisp tortilla strips on a bed of fresh greens
- Southwest Salad$12.50
Fajita seasoned chicken breast with black beans, corn, and tomatoes on a bed of greens topped with cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and Chipotle ranch dressing
- Taco Salad$12.25
Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
- Small Taco Salad$11.25
Freshly fried tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, black or refried beans, tomato and topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
- Special Chef Salad$12.50
Fresh greens, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese and fried or grilled chicken breast
- Side Salad$5.95
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons
- Salad With Entree$4.95
Wraps
- Steak Wrap$11.50
Tender sirloin steak wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Chicken Wrap$11.50
Chicken breast wrapped in a wheat tortilla with lettuce, tomato, bell pepper, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing
- Buffalo Wrap$11.50
Buffalo style chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles and lettuce
Baskets
Burgers
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.50
Fresh grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a kaiser Bun
- Hickory Burger$12.50
Bacon, grilled onions, cheese and BBQ
- Patty Melt$11.25
Grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye bread
- Zinger Burger$11.50
Pepperjack cheese and roasted Anaheim chilies on a kaiser Bun
- Sourdough Bacon Burger$12.50
Grilled onions, bacon and American cheese on grilled Sourdough bread
- Guac Bacon Cheeseburger$12.95
Fresh guacamole, bacon and American cheese on a sesame bun
- Firehouse Burger$12.95
Chipotle mayo, Tamarack toothpicks and pepperjack cheese on a Kaiser Bun
- Hamburger$9.50
Our basic flame-grilled burger
- Cheeseburger$10.50
Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.25
Our basic flame-grilled burger with American cheese and bacon
- Double Hamburger$11.95
- Double Cheeseburger$12.95
- Double Bacon Cheeseburger$13.95
- Double Super Cheeseburger$18.95
- Hot Hamburger$12.95
- Bacon And Bleu Burger$12.95
Italian Sausage Sandwiches
- Italian Dip$12.75
Our own homemade Italian sausage grilled and topped with Anaheim chilies and pepperjack cheese with a marinara sauce for dipping
- Italian Slopper$12.75
Served open-faced, smothered with green chili and topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Ultimate Italian$12.95
Italian sausage sandwich topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
- Classic Italian$11.95
An Italian sausage sandwich on a hoagie bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Southwestern
- Green Chili Slopper$11.75
One or two open-faced burgers smothered with green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
- Monster Burrito$13.50
Beef and beans in a 10 inch tortilla, smothered in green chili and topped with cheddar cheese
- Small Monster Burrito$12.50
Beef and bean burrito in a 10 inch tortilla smothered with green chili and cheddar cheese
- Quesadilla$12.95
Your choice of steak or chicken, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion on a grilled tortilla
- Chicken Monster Burrito$14.95
Sandwiches
- Tamarack Dip$13.95
Thinly sliced roast beef, grilled mushrooms and onions with Swiss cheese on a french roll
- Philly Steak$13.95
100% sirloin Philly style steak with bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese on a french roll
- Reuben Sandwich$12.95
Top quality corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread
- Tamarack Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fried chicken breast with Swiss cheese, bacon and ranch dressing on a kaiser roll
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Fried chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, Anaheim chilies and chipotle mayo
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.25
Buffalo style chicken breast with bleu cheese dressing and Swiss cheese on a kaiser roll
- Classic Club$12.75
Classic three-layered club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo on wheatberry toast
- BLT$9.50
- Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$13.95
- Grilled Cheese$6.50
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$9.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.95
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
- Hot Hamburger$10.95
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Entrees
- Chicken Fried Steak$14.95
Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy
- 1/2 Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
Freshly battered and fried when you order it with country style gravy
- Boneless Rib Steak$29.95
Tender choice ribeye steak
- New York Strip$25.95
A great steak for any appetite
- Top Sirloin$16.25
Choice lean sirloin steak
- Steak & Shrimp$24.95
Sirloin steak and three deep fried shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Dinner$14.95
Five tender deep fried shrimp served with our homemade seafood sauce
- Honey Glazed Salmon$14.95
A 6-ounce salmon filet with our honey-balsamic glaze
- Hamburger Steak Dinner$14.95
Kid's
Sides + Extras
- Side Fries$4.95
- Onion Rings$5.25
- Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$4.95
- Baked Potato$5.95
- Side Green Chili$3.50
- Cole Slaw$2.25
- Cottage Cheese$3.95
- Side Cream Gravy$2.95
- Guacamole$1.95
- Hamburger Patty$3.95
- Ala Carte Chicken Fried Steak$8.95
- Grilled Onions$0.75
- Sauteed Mushrooms$2.95
- Guacamole for chips$7.50
- Side Bacon$4.25
- Mashed Potatoes w/Green Chili$4.95
- Chips$0.95
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Chicken Breast$5.25
- Side Anaheims$1.95
- Sides Beans And Rice$4.95
- Side Veggies$3.95
- Add Three Shrimp$6.95
- Side Of Salsa$3.95
- 2 Dinner Rolls$2.95
- 4 Tortillas$2.95
- Side Brown Gravy$2.95
- Two Eggs$3.25
- One Tortilla$0.95
- toast$2.95
DRINKS
N/A Beverages
- Iced Tea$2.59
- Sweet Tea$2.59
- Arnold Palmer$2.59
- WATER
- Coffee$2.25
- Hot Tea$1.95
- Raspberry Tea$2.79
- Raspberry Lemonade$2.79
- Hot Chocolate$2.79
- Soda Water And Lime$2.59
- Kid's Drink$2.49
- Coke$2.69
- Diet Coke$2.69
- Dr. Pepper$2.69
- Mellow Yellow$2.69
- Lemonade$2.69
- Shirley Temple$2.89
- Orange Soda$2.69
- Sprite$2.69
- Cherry Coke$2.89
- Soda Water
- Tomato Juice$1.85
- Small Milk$1.69
- Large Milk$3.25
- Sm Choc. Milk$1.79
- Lg Choc. Milk$3.50
- Small Orange Juice$1.79
- Large Orange Juice$3.50
- Small Apple Juice$1.79
- Large Apple Juice$3.50
- Small Cranberry Juice$1.79
- Large Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50