Tamarind Indian Cuisine Winter Park
Full Menu
Small Plates
- Tomato Shorba$7.00
Fresh tomato with herbs
- Veg Samosa$7.00
Pastry stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas
- Onion Bhaji$8.00
Crispy onion fritters
- Samosa Chaat$9.00
Samosa served with chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys
- Palak Chaat$9.00
Crispy spinach chips topped with onions, tamarind chutney and spiced yogurt
- Gobi Manchurian$14.00
Crispy cauliflower florets tossed in a soy and chili sauce with onions and bell pepper
- Tandoori Stuffed Mushroom$14.00
Grilled mushrooms stuffed with cottage cheese and fresh spices
- Paneer Tikka$14.00
Marinated paneer with lemons, spice mix and grilled
- Chicken Lollipop$14.00
Crispy winglets marinated with chili, garlic, spice mix and tossed with spicy tangy sauce
- Chicken 65$14.00
Crispy thighs sautéed with chili tomato sauce, onions and peppers
- Gunpowder Shrimp$15.00
Marinated shrimp, garlic, gunpowder masala
- Lucknawi Kebab$15.00
Spiced ground lamb, pan grilled
- Gobi 65$14.00
- Chili Chicken$14.00
- Chili Paneer$14.00
Tandoor
- Tandoori Chicken$20.00
Leg quarters marinated with ginger, garlic, hung curd, kashmiri chilies
- Chicken Tikka$21.00
Chicken breast with ginger, garlic, hung curd and tandoori marinade
- Murgh Malai Pudina$21.00
Chicken breast with cilantro and hung curd marinade
- Masaledar Lamb Chop$34.00
Lamb chops marinated with ginger and sour cream
- Bihari Boti Kebab$24.00
Boneless lamb marinated with fresh spices and cooked in clay oven
- Machli Tikka$26.00
Atlantic salmon with ginger, lemon and spice mix
- Jhinga Tandoor$26.00
Marinated shrimp with yogurt, ginger, garlic and spice mix
- Tandoori Vegetable$18.00
Dosa
- Masala Dosa$14.00
Thin rice and lentil crepes filled with seasoned potatoes and green peas
- Mysore Masala Dosa$15.00
Layers of spicy chutney, potatoes and green peas
- Rawa Masala Dosa$16.00
Crispy crepes made with semolina and rice flour filled with potatoes and green peas
- Jaipuri Dosa$16.00
Tamarind special spicy dosa
Vegetarian
- Tadka Dal$17.00
Yellow lentils with onions, tomato and spices
- Dal Makhani$18.00
Slowly cooked black lentils
- Paneer Makhani$19.00
Cottage cheese in a creamy tomato curry infused with charcoal smoke
- Paneer Kadhai$19.00
Cottage cheese with onions, bell peppers, masala sauce and yogurt
- Malai Kofta$19.00
Cottage cheese with fenugreek leaves in a creamy cashew. Sauce
- Palak Paneer$19.00
Cottage cheese cooked in a spinach based sauce
- Vegetable Jalfrezi$18.00
Vegetables in a onion based sauce
- Bagara Baigan$18.00
Eggplant served on a blend of tamarind, spices and sesame seed sauce
- Bhindi Anardana$18.00
Okra cooked with onions, tomatoes, ginger and dry pomegranate
- Aloo Chana$18.00
Potatoes cooked with garbanzo beans in a onion based curry sauce
- Aloo Gobi$18.00
- Aloo Palak$18.00
- Mutter Paneer$19.00
- Chana Masala$18.00
- Chana Saag$18.00
- Veg Tikka Masala$18.00
- Paneer Tikka Masala$19.00