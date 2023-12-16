Tampopo Kitchen
Food
Appetizer
- Seasonal Special: Butternut Squash with Chili Sweet Vineger$8.00
2 pieces of crispy banana squash tempura balanced with sweet vinegar and Japanese shichimi for a kick.
- NEW! Chicken tempura (5pcs)$12.00
Deep fried assorted Japanese vegetables with light tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, sweet potato, and kakiage. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
4 pieces of deep fried jumbo shrimp with light tempura batter. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
- Chicken Tempura$12.00
5 pieces of Deep fried white meat chicken with light tempura batter.
- Vegetable Tempura$8.00
Deep fried assorted Japanese vegetables with light tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, sweet potato, and kakiage. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
- Assorted Tempura$12.00
Assorted deep fried vegetables tempura and shrimp tempura . Add miso soup and rice + $6.
- Sashimi Appetizer$14.00
2 pieces each of tuna, salmon, and yellowtail sashimi. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
- Blistered Shishito$6.00
Lightly deep fried shishito peppers served with soy dashi base sauce and lemon.
- Edamame$6.00
Choose salted or shiso.
- Miso Soup$5.00+
Soft tofu and scallions with awase miso dashi.
- Bowl of Rice$3.00
Steamed premium Japanese short grain rice.
- Shrimp Shumai$7.00
Shrimp Shumai 6 pieces of shumai dumplings with ponzu dipping sauce
- Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Fries (V)$8.00
- Duck Yakitori Skewer$6.00
Soy sauce marinated juicy duck cooked on a skewer Served with yuzu kosho (citrus jalapeno), sesame, broccolini on the side
- Seaweed Salad$3.00
Signature maki
- Hana Sushi Tuna$14.00
Signature petal-shaped maki roll with Tuna. Topped with a choice of Ikura (+ $12), lobster salad (+ $10), Uni (+$14), or house-pickled vegetables.
- Hana Sushi Salmon$14.00
Signature petal-shaped maki roll with Salmon. Topped with a choice of Ikura (+$12), lobster salad (+ $10), Uni (+$14), or house-pickled vegetables.
- Hana Sushi Avocado$12.00
Signature petal-shaped maki roll with Avocado. Topped with a choice of Ikura (+$12), lobster salad (+ $10), Uni (+$14), or house-pickled vegetables.
- Seared Aburi Salmon Roll$18.00
Topped with seared salmon, rolled with avocado and okura. Served with Yuzu kosho dipping sauce.
- Kani crab Tempura Roll$14.00
Lightly battered, deep fried kani crab stick with avocado tobiko and kaiware micro greens. Add topping uni (+12), ikura salmon roe (+12)
- Kani Crab California Roll$13.00
Kani crab stick rolled with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
- Lobster California Roll$19.00
Juicy pieces of fresh lobster meat with avocado and cucumber. Add topping uni (+15), ikura salmon roe (+10)
- Eel Avocado Roll$15.00
Soft and fluffy fresh water eel simmered in soy dashi with avocado, topped with golden egg threads .
- Shrimp Tempura roll$15.00
Lightly battered crispy fried shrimp with cucumbers topped with avocado, spicy mayo, sweet eel sauce, and tobiko.
- Asparagus Tempura Roll$12.00
Lightly fried tempura asparagus with marinated shiitake mushrooms. Add topping uni (+10), ikura (+8), salad (+3)
- Crunchy Spicy Duo Rolls$23.00
choose 2 from spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail
- Salmon Lover$35.00
Salmon nigiri, seared salmon nigiri, and spicy salmon roll
- Purple Sweet Potato Tempura Roll (V)$8.00
- Dragon Roll$15.00
Topped with Unagi, golden egg threads. tobiko and cucumber avocado roll.
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
Tuna, salmon, hamachi sashimi over kani california roll topped with tobiko
- Spicy Lobster Salad Roll$15.00
House spicy mayo seasoned lobster salad and cucumber
Assorted sushi
- Omakase SUSHI Course$45.00
8 pieces of Chef's choice signature nigiri sushi
- Omakase Premium SUSHI Course$75.00
12 pieces of Chef's choice premium signature nigiri sushi.
- Party Platter$120.00
Please place an order 3 hours prior to desire pickup or delivery time or call to order.
- Omakase SASHIMI course$30.00
8 pieces of chef's choice sashimi
- Omakase Premium SASHIMI course$50.00
12 pieces of chef's choice premium sashimi
Nigiri
- Nigiri: Lean Tuna$6.00
- Nigiri: Tuna Chu-Toro$12.00
- Nigiri: Salmon$6.00
- Nigiri: Yellowtail$6.00
- Nigiri: Red Snapper$7.00
- Nigiri: Steamed Shrimp$5.00
- Nigiri: Botan Ebi$10.00
- Nigiri: Hotate Scallops$7.00
- Nigiri: Ika Squid$6.00
- Nigiri: Lobster$6.00
- Nigiri: Unagi$5.00
- Gunkan: Ikura Salmon Roe$9.00
- Gunkan: Uni$12.00Out of stock
Maki rolls
- Tuna Tekka Maki$11.00
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Maki$12.00
- Negitoro Maki$10.00
- Tuna & Avo Maki$13.00
- Tuna & Cucumber Maki$12.00
- Salmon Maki$14.00
- Crunchy Spicy Salmon Maki$12.00
- Salmon & Avo Maki$12.00
- Salmon & Cucumber Maki$12.00
- Hamachi scallion Maki$10.00
- Hamachi & Avo Maki$12.00
- Hamachi & Cucumber Maki$12.00
- Avocado Maki$6.00
- Kappa Cucumber Maki$6.00
- Avocado & Cucumber Maki$7.00
- Crunchy Spicy Yellow tail maki$12.00
- Chicken Teriyaki Roll$10.00
Chicken in teriyaki sauce and avocado roll, topped with anago sauce and spicy mayo
Sashimi
Craft Udon
- Kake Udon$10.00
Soy and fish broth, clean and classic Japanese flavor. Topped with nori seaweed, sesame seeds, and scallions.
- Cold Kake Udon$10.00
- Tempura Udon$15.00
Soy and fish broth. choose chicken shrimp or vegetable topping. COLD VERSION is available for the summer.
- Chicken Tempura Udon$15.00
Soy and fish broth with house made noodles topped with 3 pieces of lightly battered chicken tempura. COLD VERSION is available for the summer.
- Curry Udon$16.00
Japanese style classic hearty chicken curry with onions, carrots and snow peas.
- Yaki Stir Fried Udon$14.00
Sweet soy sauce base with stir fried noodles with cabbage, carrots, and onions, topped with pickled red ginger, katsuobushi and sesame seeds.
- Side Noodles$5.50
Udon Specials
- Tan Tan$18.00
Hint of spiciness, hearty and robust miso and sesame umami packed flavor, with ground pork, scallions and shiitake mushrooms, and broccolini.
- Wagyu Beef Truffle Udon$35.00Out of stock
Sweet soy broth topped with rich and delicate A5 rank Wagyu beef, scallions, shiitake mushrooms finished with truffle oil.
- Avo cream miso udon (v)$15.00
Veggie Miso broth with Avocado cream, to be mixed in for a luxurious creamy flavor, topped with grilled broccolini, and house pickled red cabbage. Cant believe this is Vegan!
Donburi
- Salmon Donburi$28.00
Salmon sashimi, house spicy salmon tartare, and seasoned ikura salmon roe over sushi rice.
- Tuna Donburi$24.00
Akami classic lean tuna sashimi, chu toro fatty tuna sashimi and house spicy tuna tartare over sushi rice.
- Shellfish Donburi$35.00
Lobster, botan ebi (large sweet shrimp), raw scallop, raw squid, and raw uni (sea urchin), over sushi rice.
- Crunchy Spicy Trio Donburi$22.00
Spicy salmon tartare, spicy tuna tartare, and spicy yellowtail tartare over sushi rice.
- Unagi Eel Don$15.00
Sweet and savory Unagi eel and egg thread, pickled cucumber, tobiko over sushi rice.
- Assorted Ten Don$22.00
Assorted items in lightly fried tempura batter; chicken, shrimp and vegetables over rice.
- Veggie Ten Don$17.00
Assorted Japanese vegetables in lightly fried tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, and kakiage over rice.
Steamed premium Japanese short grain rice.
Vegetarian's Favs
Deep fried assorted Japanese vegetables with light tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, sweet potato, and kakiage. Add miso soup and rice + $6.
Choose salted or shiso
Soft tofu and scallions with awase dashi.
Steamed premium Japanese short grain rice.
Signature petal shaped maki roll with pickled vegetables.
Lightly fried tempura asparagus with marinated shiitake mushrooms, topped with signature pickled vegetables.
Classic cucumber roll with rice, fresh seaweed and cucumber.
Classic avocado roll with rice, fresh seaweed and avocado.
- Veggie Ten Don$17.00
Assorted Japanese vegetables in lightly fried tempura batter; asparagus, eggplant, lotus root, and kakiage or acorn squash over rice.
- Kake Udon with shiitake (V)$15.00
Fresh house made udon noodles with delicious umami rich kake broth. topped with scalion and sesame seed.
- Yaki stir fried Udon with Shiitake (V)$17.00
Specially blended house soy sauce with Japanese dried bonito dashi.
Veggie Miso broth with Avocado cream, to be mixed in for a luxurious creamy flavor, topped with grilled broccolini, and house pickled red cabbage. Cant believe this is Vegan!