Tanaka - Bridgeport Village 7237 SW BRIDGEPORT RD
FOOD
BRUNCH SANDO
CLASSIC KATSU SANDO
Pork Katsu
Pork Loin, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread
Chicken Katsu
Chicken Breast Katsu, Cabbage, Yuzu Egg Salad, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread
Fish Katsu
Oregon Rockfish, Kale Slaw, Tanaka Katsu Sauce
Tofu Katsu
Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Karashi Mayo
SPICY KATSU SANDO
Spicy Pork Katsu
Spicy Pork Loin Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce
Spicy Chicken Katsu
Spicy Chicken Breast Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce
Spicy Fish Katsu
Spicy Rockfish Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce
Spicy Tofu Katsu
Spicy Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce
KATSU NUGGETS
SIDES
Fries
Crispy French Fries with Curry Aioli
Dirty Fries
Crispy Fries, Smoked Pulled Pork, Curry Sauce, American Cheese, Fried Shishitos, Cilantro, Togarashi
Miso Caesar Salad
Green Leaf Lettuce, Miso Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons
Kale Slaw
Mix of Kale, Green Cabbage, Red Onions, CIlantro, Korean Chile Dressing
Side of Sauce
Side Sauces: 2oz Curry Sauce: 8oz
Friends and Family
MILK BREAD
Milk Bread
5 Slices of House Made Milk Bread
Bread Pudding
Milk Bread, Spiced Custard, Caramel Sauce
Curry Bun
Panko Fried Milk Dough, Japanese Vegetable Curry Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.
Arabiki Pan
Bacon Shishito Pan
Good Coffee Melon Pan
Chocolate Cream Donut
Yuzu Cream Donut
Red Bean Donut
PASTRY
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie
Hatcho & Saikyo Miso, Dark Chocolate Chips Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.
Matcha White Chocolate Cookie
Matcha, White Chocolate Chips, Yuzu Glaze Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.
Strawberry Sando
Fluffy Milk Bread, House Made Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries
Grape Sando
Fluffy Milk Bread, House Made Whipped Cream, Fresh Grapes
Kiwi Sando
BEVERAGE
COFFEE & TEA
NA BEVERAGE
Fountain Beverage (Delivery)
16 oz Fountain Beverage from our lineup of Stubborn Sodas and Lemonade
ITO EN Oi Ocha Green Tea
16.9 oz - Unsweetened Green Tea
ITO EN Black Milk Tea
11.8 oz - Made with Sri Lankan Black Tea and sweetened with Cane Sugar
Proud Source Sparkling Water
20 oz Aluminum Bottle - Sparkling Water from the Rocky Mountains of Idaho.
Boss Black Coffee
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Apple Juice
WINE
SAKE
AFURI "Rainy Mountain" Tokubetsu Honjozo
180ml - From Momokawa Brewing with tasing notes of Anise, Tropical Flowers, and Lush Melon
Hakutsuru "Chika" Junmai
200ml - Smooth and refreshing from start to finish. Light aroma of honey and sugarcane, layered with roasted almonds. The flavor profile has subtle hints of pear, grapefruit, aniseed and dark chocolate.
Chiyomusubi "Nezumi Otoko" Junmai Ginjo
180ml - Refreshing fruity sweetness aroma of strawberry leaves. This sake is medium dry with well balanced acidity and bitterness.
Chiyomusubi "Oyaji Gokuraku" Junmai Ginjo
180ml - Refreshing aroma of grapefruits and strawberries. Elegant acidity, long finish and taste changes with temperature change
Yuki Tora "Snow Tiger" Nigori Cup
200ml - Slightly sweet scent with notes of vanilla followed by flavors of coconut, cream and spice, with a smooth and soft finish. Layered with mellow and round flavors.
Hakutsuru "Awa Yuki" Sparkling
300 ml - Sparkling sake - Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas.
RETAIL
Retail - Merchandise
TANAKA T-Shirt MED
Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size Medium
TANAKA T-Shirt LRG
Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size Large
TANAKA T-Shirt XLG
Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size XLarge
TANAKA T-Shirt XXLG
Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size 2XLarge
TANAKA T-Shirt XXXLG
Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size 3XLarge
TANAKA Hat Blue
Tanaka Blue Colored Surf Cap
TANAKA Hat White
Tanaka White Colored Surf Cap
TANAKA Sweatshirt L
Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size Large
TANAKA Sweatshirt XL
Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size XLarge
TANAKA Sweatshirt XXL
Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size 2Xlarge