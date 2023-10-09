Popular Items

Fish Katsu

$14.00

Oregon Rockfish, Kale Slaw, Tanaka Katsu Sauce

Spicy Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Breast Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Chicken Breast Katsu, Cabbage, Yuzu Egg Salad, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

FOOD

BRUNCH SANDO

Breakfast Bacon

$10.00

Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, Mayo, Milk Bread

Breakfast Sausage

$11.00

Sausage Patty, Egg, American Cheese, Mayo, Milk Bread

Toasted Egg Salad Sando

$8.00

Yuzu Egg Salad, Green Leaf Lettuce, Karashi Mayo, Milk Bread

CLASSIC KATSU SANDO

Pork Katsu

$13.00

Pork Loin, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

Chicken Katsu

$14.00

Chicken Breast Katsu, Cabbage, Yuzu Egg Salad, Karashi Mayo, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Milk Bread

Fish Katsu

$14.00

Oregon Rockfish, Kale Slaw, Tanaka Katsu Sauce

Tofu Katsu

$12.00

Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Tanaka Katsu Sauce, Karashi Mayo

SPICY KATSU SANDO

Spicy Pork Katsu

$14.00

Spicy Pork Loin Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce

Spicy Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Breast Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce

Spicy Fish Katsu

$15.00

Spicy Rockfish Katsu, Kale Slaw, Shishito Ranch, Spicy Katsu Sauce

Spicy Tofu Katsu

$13.00

Spicy Tofu Katsu, Cabbage, Karashi Mayo, Spicy Katsu Sauce

KATSU NUGGETS

6 Piece Katsu Nuggets

$8.00

Six pieces of Chicken Breast Katsu with your choice of sauce

10 Piece Katsu Nuggets

$10.00

Ten pieces of Chicken Breast Katsu with your choice of two sauces

SIDES

Fries

$5.00

Crispy French Fries with Curry Aioli

Dirty Fries

$10.00

Crispy Fries, Smoked Pulled Pork, Curry Sauce, American Cheese, Fried Shishitos, Cilantro, Togarashi

Miso Caesar Salad

$5.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Miso Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons

Kale Slaw

$5.00

Mix of Kale, Green Cabbage, Red Onions, CIlantro, Korean Chile Dressing

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side Sauces: 2oz Curry Sauce: 8oz

Friends and Family

$0.01

MILK BREAD

Milk Bread

$5.00

5 Slices of House Made Milk Bread

Bread Pudding

$5.50

Milk Bread, Spiced Custard, Caramel Sauce

Curry Bun

$5.00

Panko Fried Milk Dough, Japanese Vegetable Curry Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Arabiki Pan

$6.00Out of stock
Bacon Shishito Pan

$6.00
Good Coffee Melon Pan

$5.00
Chocolate Cream Donut

$5.00
Yuzu Cream Donut

$5.00
Red Bean Donut

$5.00

PASTRY

Desserts, Pastries & Breads
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Hatcho & Saikyo Miso, Dark Chocolate Chips Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Matcha White Chocolate Cookie

$5.00

Matcha, White Chocolate Chips, Yuzu Glaze Baked fresh daily, subject to availability.

Strawberry Sando

$7.00

Fluffy Milk Bread, House Made Whipped Cream, Fresh Strawberries

Grape Sando

$7.00

Fluffy Milk Bread, House Made Whipped Cream, Fresh Grapes

Kiwi Sando

$7.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS FISH N CHIPS

$12.00

BEVERAGE

COFFEE & TEA

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Good Coffee x Tanaka Shokupan Blend

Tea - Sencha

$4.00

Yamamotoyama Tea

Tea - Genmaicha

$4.00

Yamamotoyama Tea

Tea - Hojicha

$4.00

Yamamotoyama Tea

Tea - Oolong

$4.00

Yamamotoyama Tea

Tea - Decaf Sencha

$4.00

Decaf Yamamotoyama Tea

Tea - Decaf Genmaicha

$4.00

Decaf Yamamotoyama Tea

NA BEVERAGE

Fountain Beverage (Delivery)

$4.00

16 oz Fountain Beverage from our lineup of Stubborn Sodas and Lemonade

ITO EN Oi Ocha Green Tea

$4.00

16.9 oz - Unsweetened Green Tea

ITO EN Black Milk Tea

$4.00

11.8 oz - Made with Sri Lankan Black Tea and sweetened with Cane Sugar

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$4.00

20 oz Aluminum Bottle - Sparkling Water from the Rocky Mountains of Idaho.

Boss Black Coffee

$5.00
Tropicana Orange Juice

$4.00
Tropicana Apple Juice

$4.00

BEER

DFT Kind Dry Hopped Cider

$8.00

WINE

Underwood Rose Bubbles

$8.00

375 ml - Underwood Rosé Bubbles Wine

Underwood Pinot Gris

$8.00

375 ml - Underwood Pinot Gris

SAKE

AFURI "Rainy Mountain" Tokubetsu Honjozo

$10.00

180ml - From Momokawa Brewing with tasing notes of Anise, Tropical Flowers, and Lush Melon

Hakutsuru "Chika" Junmai

$9.00

200ml - Smooth and refreshing from start to finish. Light aroma of honey and sugarcane, layered with roasted almonds. The flavor profile has subtle hints of pear, grapefruit, aniseed and dark chocolate.

Chiyomusubi "Nezumi Otoko" Junmai Ginjo

$11.00

180ml - Refreshing fruity sweetness aroma of strawberry leaves. This sake is medium dry with well balanced acidity and bitterness.

Chiyomusubi "Oyaji Gokuraku" Junmai Ginjo

$11.00

180ml - Refreshing aroma of grapefruits and strawberries. Elegant acidity, long finish and taste changes with temperature change

Yuki Tora "Snow Tiger" Nigori Cup

$9.00

200ml - Slightly sweet scent with notes of vanilla followed by flavors of coconut, cream and spice, with a smooth and soft finish. Layered with mellow and round flavors.

Hakutsuru "Awa Yuki" Sparkling

$14.00

300 ml - Sparkling sake - Tempting flavors of tropical fruits, banana cream, hazelnut, vanilla and honeycomb with floral, fruity and mellow rice aromas.

RETAIL

Retail - Merchandise

Size Small
TANAKA T-Shirt MED

$25.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size Medium

TANAKA T-Shirt LRG

$25.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size Large

TANAKA T-Shirt XLG

$25.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size XLarge

TANAKA T-Shirt XXLG

$25.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size 2XLarge

TANAKA T-Shirt XXXLG

$25.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Tee - Size 3XLarge

TANAKA Hat Blue

$25.00

Tanaka Blue Colored Surf Cap

TANAKA Hat White

$25.00

Tanaka White Colored Surf Cap

TANAKA Sweatshirt L

$40.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size Large

TANAKA Sweatshirt XL

$40.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size XLarge

TANAKA Sweatshirt XXL

$40.00

Tanaka Katsu Sando Hooded Sweatshirt - Size 2Xlarge