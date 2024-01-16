Tande Thai Grandscape
STARTERS
- Tande Wraps$21.00
Grilled chicken or beef satay , romaine hearts. pickled carrots , cucumber salad. with green herb and peanut dipping sauces. Contains: peanut.
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Glazed sweet and spicy wings with pickled medley. Contains: soy
- Crispy Prawns$18.00
Herb battered fried prawns with sweet chili dipping sauce and pickled medley. Contains: gluten , fish, shellfish.
- Salmon Lettuce Cups$17.00
Cubed seared salmon , iceberg lettuce , red onion , toasted rice , mint , scallions. Contains: fish.
- Pork Belly Lettuce Cups$17.00
Cubed Lardon (pork belly), iceberg lettuce toasted rice , red onion , mint , scallions Contains: fish.
- Fried Tofu$11.00
SALADS & SOUPS
- Grilled Steak Salad$19.00
Grilled sliced Angus steak, romaine hearts, tomato, red onion, scallions, fried shallots, chili. Tossed in house lime vinaigrette. Contains: fish sauce
- Tiger Salad$16.00
Thai herbed pork sausage, romaine hearts, ginger, crispy rice, red onion, mint, scallions, fried shallots. Tossed in house lime vinaigrette. Contains: soy, fish, shellfish, peanuts, eggs.
- Papaya Salad (Som Tum)$13.00
Shredded green papaya, tomato, carrots, chili, peanuts. Tossed in papaya vinaigrette. Contains: Fish sauce, peanuts
- Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)$9.00+
Tiger prawns and roasted cauliflower in savory and sour shrimp broth simmered with Thai herbs Contains: fish, shellfish
- Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)$9.00
Chicken and roasted cauliflower in coconut milk soup simmered with Thai herbs Contains: shellfish, dairy
NOODLES & RICE
- Prawn Pad Thai$25.00
Tiger prawns, wok-tossed rice noodles, egg, garlic, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, peanuts Contains: fish, shellfish, peanuts
- Pad Thai$19.00
Wok-tossed rice noodles, egg, garlic, tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, peanuts Contains: fish, peanuts
- Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Mao)$19.00
Wok-tossed wide rice noodles, egg, sweet bell peppers, basil, garlic, spicy-savory sauce Contains: soy, fish, shellfish
- Pad See Ew$17.00
Wok-tossed wide rice noodles, egg, roasted broccoli, garlic, sweet soy sauce Contains: soy, fish, shellfish
- Fried Rice$17.00
Wok-tossed rice, egg, garlic, scallions Contains: soy
SPECIALTIES
- Panang Beef Short Rib$46.00
Braised Angus beef short rib, scratch-made Panang curry, roasted broccolini, butternut squash, kaffir lime leaves Contains: fish, shellfish, peanuts, dairy
- Grilled Pork Spare Ribs$28.00
Roasted, Thai seasoned pork spare ribs, papaya salad, pickled carrots, green herb sauce Contains: soy, shellfish
- Roasted Chicken$23.00
Marinated and roasted, Thai spiced chicken quarters, papaya salad, sweet chili dipping sauce Contains: soy, fish, dairy
- Sweet & Spicy Salmon$29.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, papaya salad, roasted broccolini, sweet-spicy tamarind sauce Contains: fish, soy
CURRIES
- Yellow Curry$20.00
Tender chicken, roasted potatoes, carrots, yellow curry, side jasmine rice Contains: fish, shellfish
- Green Curry$22.00
Roasted broccoli, eggplant, green curry, side jasmine rice Contains: fish, shellfish
- Curry Noodles (Kao Soi)$21.00
Chicken and egg noodles in curry, chili paste, red onions, fried onions, lime. Contains: fish , shellfish