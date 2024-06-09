Tandoor maple grove
Appetizers
- Vegetable samosa
Potatoes and Green Peas Cooked with Blend of spices then Fried with Pastry Flakes$6.00
- Paneer Pakora
Indian Cheese Deep Fried with House Battered.$9.00
- Potato Chops
Mashed Potatoes with blend of spices then fried with House Battered.$8.00
- Onion Pakora
Onion Deep Fried with blend of spices with Battered sauce.$9.00
- Papadam$4.00
- Chicken Manchurian$15.00
- Gobi Manchurian$14.00
House Specials
- Beef Curry Fried Rice
Beef Cooked slowly and Mixed with Blend of spices, rice green peas and Egg$21.00
- Chicken Curry Fried Rice
Chicken Breast Cooked with Blend of Spice and Mixed with White rice, Green peas,carrots Curry paste, Egg and Spring Onion.$20.00
- Lamb Curry Fried Rice
Lamb Cooked with Blend of Spice then Mixed with White Rice, Green peas, carrots, curry paste Egg and Spring Onion$22.00
- Shrimp Curry Fried Rice
Shrimp Cooked slow with blend spices then Mixed with white rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry paste Egg and Spring Onion.$23.00
- Veggie Curry Fried Rice
Mixed Vegetable cooked with Blend of spices then mixed with White Rice, Green peas, Carrots, Curry Paste, Egg and Spring Onion.$19.00
Vegetable
- Palak Paneer
Spinach cooked with Indian Cheese with Blend of House spices and Heavy Milk$18.00
- Vegetable Curry
Mixed Vegetable slow cooked with Blend Of Curry Paste.$18.00
- Vegetable Korma
Korma paste Made With Cashews , yogurt, Blend of spices and Mixed with Vegetables.$19.00
- Chana Masala
Garbanzo Beans Cooked with Blend of House Spices.$18.00
- Paneer Makhani
Indian Cheese Cooked with Makhani Sauce and Heavy Milk.$18.00
- Paneer tikka Masala
Indian Cheese cooked with Makhani sauce, Fried Onion, Bell pepper and Heavy Milk.$19.00
- Mater Paneer
Green peas and Indian Cheese cooked with Blend of House Spices.$18.00
- Dal
Moong lentil Cooked slowly with Garlic Ginger then Mixed with Tomatoes, cilantro and House spices.$15.00
- Dal makhani
Three Types Of Lentil Cooked with Blend of House Spices$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mushroom Masala
Mushroom Cooked with Blend of Spices.$18.00
- Bhindi Masala
Okra Deep Fried then Cooked with Blend of Spices$18.00
- Baingan Bharta
Eggplant Steamed and cooked with Blend of House spices and Tomatoes$18.00
- Aloo gobi
Potatoes and Cauliflower Cooked Together with Blend of Spices.$18.00
- Vegetable Makhani$18.00
- Vegetable Malai Curry$18.00
- Paneer Shahi Korma$18.00
- Chana Saag$18.00
- Vegetable Dal$18.00
- karahi paneer$18.00
- Vegetable Tikka masala$18.00
Beef entrees
- Beef Shahi Korma
Korma Paste cooked with Cashew, yogurt blend of spices Ginger and garlic then mixed with slow cooked Beef$22.00
- Beef Karahi
Beef Stew Cooked with Blend of spices Bell pepper, onion and Tomatoes and cilantro.$22.00
- Beef Curry
Beef cooked slowly. with Curry paste and leaves with Blend of House Spices.$22.00
- Beef Makhani
Beef Stew Cooked with Makhani sauce.$22.00
- Beef Vindaloo$22.00
- Beef Malai Curry$22.00
- Beef Dal$22.00
- Beef Josh$22.00
- Beef Saag$22.00
Chicken Entrees
- Chicken Curry
Chicken Breast slow cooked with Curry paste and Blend of House Spices.$20.00
- Chicken Karahi
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with house spices, Bell pepper and Onion.$20.00
- Chicken Malai Curry
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Coconut milk, yogurt and Blend of spices and topped with Cashews$20.00
- Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken Breast cooked in Tandoor oven then Mixed with Masala sauce with Bell pepper an donion.$20.00
- Chicken Makhani
Chicken Breast Cooked with Makhani sauce and Heavy Milk.$20.00
- Chicken Saag
Chicken Breast Slow cooked with Spinach and blend of house spices.$20.00
- Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken Breast Cooked with Potatoes and Blend of House Spices.$20.00
- Chicken Shahi korma$20.00
- Chicken josh$20.00
- Chicken Vegetable$20.00
Goat Entrees
- Goat Shahi Korma
Korma Paste Cooked with Cashew, Yogurt raisin and Blend of Spices then Cooked with Slow Cooked Goat Meat. Meat will have Bone.$22.00
- Goat Karahi
Goat Cooked slowly with blend of House spice with Bell pepper, Onion and Cilantro$22.00
- Goat Curry
Goat Meat Cooked with Curry Paste and Leaves. Goat Meat have Bone.$22.00
- Goat Vindaloo$22.00
- Goat Tikka Masala$22.00
- Goat Dal$22.00
Lamb Entrees
- Lamb Korma
Korma Gravy Mixed of Cashews, raisin , yoghurt and Blend of spices Cooked with Lamb Stews.$22.00
- Lamb Saag
Lamb stew and Spinach cooked with Blend of Masala.$22.00
- Lamb Karahi
Lamb Stew Cooked with Bell pepper, Onion and Blend of Spices.$22.00
- Lamb Tikka masala
Lamb Stew Slow Cooked with Tomatoes sauce and then mixed with Green Pepper and Onion.$22.00
- Lamb Rogan Josh
Lamb Stew Cooked with Rogan Josh Spices,$22.00
- Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb Stew Cooked with Potatoes with House Gravy$22.00
- Lamb curry$22.00
- Lamb Vegetable$22.00
- Lamb Daal$22.00
- Lamb Makhani$22.00
Biryani
- Beef Biriyani
Very Rich Flavored of spices cooked with Beef and Basmati rice with Rose water, Fried Onion, Cilantro, Mint and Raisin.$22.00
- Chicken Biriyani
Very Rich Flavored of Spices Cooked with Chicken Breast and then Mixed with Rice, Cilantro, Mint, Fried Onion , rose water and Raisin.$22.00
- Goat Biriyani
Very Rich Flavored of Spices cooked with Goat meat and then Mixed with Rice, rose water, cilantro, mint , raisin and Fried Onion$23.00
- Lamb Biriyani
Very Rich Flavored of Spices Cooked with lamb stew and then Mixed with Rice, rose water, cilantro, Mint, Fried onion and raisin also serve with raita.$23.00
- Vegetable Biriyani
Rice Flavored spices cooked with mixed vegetables, then mixed with rice ,rose water, cilantro, mint, raisin and side of raita.$20.00
- Shrimp Biriyani$23.00
Fish
- Salmon Curry
Salmon slow cooked with turmeric then cooked with house curry gravy then topped with tomatoes and cilntro$24.00
- Shrimp Curry
Shrimp slow cooked with turmeric then mixed with house gravy and then topped with cilantro$23.00
- Shrimp Saag
shrimp and spinach cooked with house masala.$23.00
- Salmon Tikka masala$24.00
- Salmon Makhani$24.00
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$23.00
- Shrimp Vegetable$23.00
- Shrimp Makhani$23.00
- Shrimp Malai Curry$23.00
- Salmon Korma$24.00
Naan Bread
- House Naan
Flower Mixed egg, salt, sugar and Oil and then Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.$3.00
- Garlic Naan
Flower mixed with salt, sugar, egg and oil then mixed with Minced Fresh Garlic and cilantro and cooked in the Tandoor oven$4.00
- Aloo Naan
Naan Bread Mixed with Flavored Potatoes and the Cooked in the Tandoor Oven.$4.00
- cheese Naan
Nan Bread Mixed with Cheese and cooked in the Tandoor oven.$4.00
- Pashwari Naan
Nan Bread Cooked with Almond, Pistachios and Raisin then cooked in the Tandoor Oven$5.00
- Side Of Raita
yoghurt mixed with shredded Cucumber and Carrots salt and black pepper.$5.00
- Roti
wheat Flower Mixed with salt, sugar and oil then cooked in the tandoor oven.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Of Rice$4.00
- Onion Naan$4.00
- Batura$5.00
- Mint Chutney$5.00
- Tamarind Chutney$5.00
- Puri$5.00
- Mango Pickle$5.00
- Hot Souce$4.00
Dessert
- Kheer
Special Flavored rice cooked with Milk. sugar, almond , cardamom , cinnamon, bay leaves and raisin.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Gulabjamun
South Asian Doughnut balls cooked with flavored syrup.$8.00
- Ras malai
milk based mixed with flower then mixed with gravy of milk with blend of flavor.$8.00
- Mango Cake
Mango Flavored layer Cake$8.00
- Mango Pudding
Mango pulp mixed with blend of Fruits.$8.00
Tandoor Special
- Chicken Tandoori
Chicken Leg quarter marinated with Blend of spices and then slow cooked in the Tandoor Oven Allow us More time.$20.00
- Salmon Tikka
Jumbo Shrimp marinated with blend spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven then topped with Vegetables.$24.00
- Chicken Tikka
Chicken Breast marinated with blend of spices and then cooked in the Tandoor Oven$20.00
- Panner Tikka
indian cheese marinated with house spices then cooked in the Tandoor Oven$20.00
- Fish tandoori$29.00
- Tandoor Platter
Combination of Chicken Tandoori, Tikka, Shrimp and Salmon.$35.00
- Shrimp Tikka$24.00