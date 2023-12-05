Tandoor Indian Cuisine, Middletown 170 Main Street Unit 4
FOOD
Appetizers
- Fuchka/Golgappa$10.95+
Hollow shells stuffed with chickpeas and potatoes garnished with herbs and egg and a side of tamarind sauce and green sauce
- Vegetable Samosa (2 PC)$5.95
Triangular pastries filled with potatoes and peas with a touch of spices
- Vegetable Pakora (7 PC)$5.95
Assorted fresh vegetables deep-fried in chick-pea batter, served hot
- Alu Tikki (3 PC)$4.95
Ground potatoes and peas patties deep fried
- Mixed Platter$12.95
2 pcs samosa, 2 pcs alu tikki, 4 pcs vegetable pakora
- Chicken Lollipop ( 4 PC)$11.95
Chicken winglet, meat is cut loose in lollipop shaped and deep fried tossed in special sauce
- Chicken Chapli (2 PC)$7.95Out of stock
Minced chicken mixed with blend of spices shallow fried
- Samosa Chaat$8.95
Well -cooked samosa tossed with yogurt, onion, tamarind sauce and chickpeas
Vegetable Curry
- Channa Masala$13.95
Chickpeas cooked with ginger, garlic, onion sauce and spices
- Saag Paneer$14.95
Fresh homemade cheese with spinach and fresh spices
- Mattar Paneer$14.95
Green peas and homemade cheese cooked in thick curry sauce with fresh tomatoes
- Aloo Gobi$14.95
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs, onion, and spices
- Malai Kofta$16.95
vegetable and paneer balls cooked with creamy sauce, nuts and Indian spices.
- Dal Tadka$11.95
Lentils cooked with fresh herbs
- Paneer Makhani$15.95
Homemade cheese cooked with makhani sauce
- Paneer tikka Masala$15.95
Non veg / Meat curry
- Chicken Curry$15.95
Chicken sauteed with freshly ground spices
- Chicken Karahi$15.95
Chicken with fresh tomatoes, onions, peppers with spices
- Malai Chicken (Korma)$15.95
Mild chicken gently simmered in sauce with cashews, raisins, fresh spices and touch of saffron
- Chicken Tikka Masala$16.95
Cooked chicken tikka sauteed in a tomato based sauce with cream
- Chicken Vindaloo$15.95
Chicken sauteed in chef special spicy vindaloo sauce
- Chicken Saag$15.95
- Chicken Kofta Curry$15.95Out of stock
Fried chicken ball cooked in spiced sauce
- Lamb Vindaloo$17.95
Lamb sauteed in chef special spicy vindaloo sauce
- Lamb Korma$17.95
Mild lamb gently simmered in sauce with cashews, raisins, fresh spices and touch of saffron
- Mutton Rogan Josh (Goat)$17.95
Mutton braised with a gravy flavoured with fennel seeds, Cashmiri red chilli and other spices
- Mutton Korma (Goat)$18.95
Mild mutton gently simmered in sauce with cashews, raisins, fresh spices and touch of saffron
- Beef Kalo Bhuna (Beef Karahi)$17.95
- Beef Curry$14.95
- Beef Vindaloo$15.95
Shrimp Curry
Kebab/Tandoori
- Chicken Seekh Kebab (2 PC)$6.95
Minced chicken mixed with herbs and spices cooked in tandoor oven
- Chicken Tandoori (2 PC)$12.95
Chicken leg cooked in tandoor oven with spices
- Chicken Tikka$12.95
Boneless chicken cooked in tandoor oven with spices
- Boti Kebab (Lamb)$18.95Out of stock
cube lamb cooked in tandoor oven with spices
- Mixed Grill$13.95Out of stock
Seekh kabab cut in pieces, chicken tikka garnished with onions and peppers
- Hariyali Kebab$12.95
Seasoned chicken mixed with green herbs and yogurt cooked in tandoor oven
Soup
Indo Chinese
- Vegetable Fried Rice$13.95
- Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
- Chef Special Fried Rice$16.95
Chicken, Shrimp, Vegetable, Egg
- Vegetable Chow Mein$14.95
- Chicken Chow Mein$15.95
- Mixed Chow Mein$16.95
- Chicken 65$14.95
Velvety fried crispy chicken tossed in garlic and red chilli
- Chicken Manchurian$14.95
chicken mixed with soya sauce, salt, ginger garlic paste, red chili powder
- Dragon Chicken$15.95
Deep fried chicken strip with cashews, onions, capsicum and whole dried chilli with spicy sauce
- Chili Chicken$15.95
crispy chicken chunks, onions and peppers sauteed in a spicy chilli sauce.
- Chicken Sizzling$19.95
Crispy strip chicken with vegetable and sauce served in hot cast-iron tray
- Chili Shrimp$19.95
Shrimp, onions and peppers sauteed in a spicy chilli sauce.