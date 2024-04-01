Tandoor Provo (New) 1600 NORTH FREEDOM BLVD
All day Menu
Salads & Soups
Appetizers
- Samosa$6.95
Mashed Potatoes, Peas, & Thin Pastry Cover
- Chicken Pakora$5.95
Lentil Flour Coated over Chicken Tenders
- Cut Mirchi$5.95
Lentil Flour Battered Anaheim Pepper, Dry Mango Seasoning
- Mixed Platter$8.95
Samosa, Vegetable Pakora and Cut Mirchi
- Bajji$4.95
- Bonda$3.95
- Vegetable Pakora$5.95
A Mixed Vegetable, Lentil Fritter
- Paani Poori$6.95
- Calamari$8.95
- Avocado Jhalmuri$7.95
Dosa
Kebabs
- Chicken Tandoori$13.95
Leg Quarters, Tikka Sauce, Served with Grilled Onions, & Bell Peppers
- Chicken Tikka Kebab$15.95
Chicken Breast Cubes, Mustard, Fenugreek, Yogurt Marination
- Mixed Grill$18.95
Chicken Tikka, Lamb Botti Kabab, & Tandoor Tiger Shrimp
- Salmon Tandoori$18.95
Atlantic Salmon, roasted Cumin, Coriander,Lemon juice
- Lamb Boti Kebab$18.95
Tender Leg of Lamb, Star Anise, Yogurt Marination
- House Special Kebab$15.95
Non-Vegetarian
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.95
Chicken Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Chicken Makhani$13.95
Boneless Chicken Tenders Cooked in Creamy Tomato, & Cashew Sauce
- Chicken Coconut Korma$13.95
Chicken cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Chicken Madras Masala$13.95
Chicken cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Chicken Cilantro$13.95
- Chicken Korma$13.95
- Chicken Saag$13.95
- Lamb Cilantro$15.95
- Laal Mas$15.95
- Lamb Korma$15.95
- Kadai Lamb$15.95
- Lamb Saag$15.95
- Lamb Tikka Masala$15.95
Boneless Lamb Grilled in Tandoor Oven, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce
- Lamb Coconut Korma$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Lamb Madras Masala$15.95
Boneless lamb cooked in Chettinadu style curry sauce made with Pepper, Fennel, &Curry Leaves
- Lamb Vindaloo$15.95
Boneless Lamb Cooked in Sauce Made with Vinegar, Red Chilies, Garlic, Tamarind, & Spices
- Shrimp Coconut Korma$16.95
Shrimp cooked in Creamy sauce ,almond, coconut
- Shrimp Saag$16.95
Shrimp Cooked in Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Shrimp Tikka Masala$16.95
- Kadai Chicken$13.95
- Shrimp Madras Masala$16.95
- Fish Tikka Masala$13.95
- Fish Madras Curry$13.95
Vegetarian Delights
- Aloo Gobi$11.95
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$13.95
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
- Paneer Saag$13.95
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Paneer Makhani$13.95
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
- Tomato Dal$11.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
- Spinach Dal$11.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
- Dal Makhani$11.95
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
- Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala$11.95
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
- Chana Masala$11.95
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
- Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan$11.95
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
- Bendi Masala$12.95
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
- Malai Kofta$11.95
- Aloo Saag$11.95
- Kadai Paneer$13.95
- Vegetable Coconut Korma$12.95
Indo Chinese
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$12.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with vegetables and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Chicken Biryani$13.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with chicken and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Lamb Biryani$15.95
Basmati rice slow cooked with lamb and spices in dum style, served with yogurt raita
- Gulf Shrimp Biryani$15.95
Naan
- Butter Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Butter treated Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Garlic Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian Garlic Touched Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Chilli Naan$2.95
Traditional Indian slightly Chilli stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Peshawari Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian nuts, coconut and raisin stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Onion Naan$4.95
Traditional Indian Onion stuffed Bread Cooked in Tandoor Oven
- Tandoori Roti$2.95
Whole Wheat Bread
- Cheese Naan$4.95
- Aloo Naan$3.95
- Paratha Methi$2.95
Deserts
Miscellaneous
- Pappadam$2.95
Thin Crispy Lentil flat bread
- Mango Chutney$2.95
Sweet Mango chutney
- Extra Mint Chutney$0.50
- Extra Tamarind Chutney$0.50
- Extra Mint & Tamerind Chutney$0.95
- Extra Raitha$2.95
Yogart Dipping
- Tomato Chutney$1.00
- Coconut Chutney$1.00
- Sambar$1.95
Spicy Lentil Soup
- Achar (Sambar)$1.95
- Coffee$1.95
- Chai$1.95
- Green Tea$1.95
Beverages
All day Menu (3PD)
Vegetarian Delights
- Aloo Gobi$10.95
Cauliflower & Potatoes in a Masala Sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.95
Paneer Cheese Stir Fried with Peppers & Onions
- Paneer Saag$12.95
Paneer Cooked with Spinach & Onion Sauce
- Paneer Makhani$12.95
Homemade Cheese Cooked with Tomato Sauce & Onions
- Tomato Dal$10.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight
- Spinach Dal$10.95
Seasoned Yellow Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked with Spinach
- Dal Makhani$10.95
Seasoned Black Lentils Simmered Overnight and cooked in buttery sauce
- Navarathan Korma$10.95
Mixed Vegetables, coconut , onion sauce
- Tandoor's Pumpkin Masala$9.95
Pumpkin Cubes, Onions, Tomatoes, & Home style
- Chana Masala$10.95
Garbanzo Beans, Black Cumin,Onion sauce
- Hyderabadi Bagara Baingan$11.95
Baby Egg Plants Cooked in Sesame, Coconut, & Tomatoes
- Bendi Masala$11.95
Diced tender Okra, Potato, & Mango Stir Fried in Cumin & Coriander
- Malai Kofta$11.95
- Vegetable Masala$10.95
- Mutter Paneer$12.95
- Mushroom Mutter$12.95
- Aloo Saag$11.95
- Kadai Paneer$13.95
- Vegetable Coconut Korma$12.95