Tandoori 9344 Ballard Road
Restaurant Menu
Breakfast
Appetizers
Beef Entrees
Mutton Entrees
Karahi Gosht
Mutton cooked in a Karahi and simmered with ground spices, tomato and ginger based thick masala curry
Palak Gosht
Mutton cooked in fresh spinach with various other ground spices
Daal Gosht
Mutton cooked in tomato & onion based lentil curry
Aloo Gosht
Mutton cooked in tomato & onion based curry with potatoes
Chicken Entrees
Karahi Chicken
Chicken cooked in a Karahi and simmered with ground spices, tomato and ginger based thick masala curry
Palak Chicken
Chicken cooked in fresh spinach with various other ground spices
Chicken Korma
A traditional mughlai dish made with pieces of chicken gently simmered in a rich, creamy sauce with layers of sweet and spicy flavors.
Chicken Makhni
Curry made with a base of a spiced tomato gravy with plenty of butter and marinated chicken
Chicken Cholay
A delicious, comforting hearty dish made with juicy chicken pieces and chickpeas in a tomato based gravy.
Grilled Items
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Chicken marinated in yogurt and various spices and roasted in a tandoor
Tandoori Chicken (Half)
Chicken marinated in yogurt and various spices and roasted in a tandoor
Chicken Boti
Boneless chicken breast marinated overnight in a blend of yogurt, spices and masala cooked on flat grill
Beef Seekh Kabab
Succulent kebabs made with minced beef, marinated in variety of spices, grilled on a tandoor
Chicken Chapli Kabab
Patties made with minced marinated chicken and variety of spices
Paratha Rolls
Chicken Boti Roll
Boneless chicken breast marinated overnight in a blend of yogurt, spices and masala cooked on flat grill. Topped with mint yogurt and veggies and wrapped in a paratha
Beef Seekh Kabab Roll
Succulent kebabs made with minced beef, marinated in variety of spices, grilled on a tandoor. Topped with mint yogurt and veggies and wrapped in a paratha
Vegetarian Entrees
Daal Fry
lentil dish made with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices.
Daal Palak
Lentil beans cooked with fresh spinach and other spices
Daal Sabzi Mix
Lentil Beans and a combination of potatoes, carrots, and green beans
Aloo Palak
Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and ground spices
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked in a tomato and onion based curry
Mix Veggie
Fresh potatoes and various other vegetables cooked in a mild masala curry
Aloo Beingan
Fresh eggplant and potatoes cooked in various spices and masalas
Chana Masala
Fresh garbanzo beans cooked in a onion and tomato based curry with mild masala
Bhindi
Stir fried okra, onion, tomatoes & spices
Palak Paneer
Indian cheese in a creamy spinach gravy
Karhai Paneer
Indian cheese in a spicy masala gravy of onion and tomatoes
Paneer Makhani
Indian cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato butter sauce
Rice Entrees
Frontier Chicken Rice
Bright, delicious rice combined with spicy tandoori chicken boti
Chicken Biryani
Tender chunks of chicken cooked in a spicy blend of onion, garlic, tomatoes, yogurt, and spices mixed with steamed basmati rice.
Mutton Biryani
Tender chunks of mutton cooked in a spicy blend of onion, garlic, tomatoes, yogurt, and spices mixed with steamed basmati rice.
Veggie Biryani
Fresh potatoes green beans, peas, & carrots cooked in a onion & tomato based masala with basmati rice
Plain Rice
Steamed basmati rice
Bread
Beverages
Pakola
Bottle Water
Mango Lassi
A delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom
Sweet Lassi
A refreshing creamy drink with yogurt, milk, and a little sugar
Salt Lassi
A refreshing creamy drink with yogurt, milk, and a little salt
Soft Drink
Chai (Tea)
Black tea brewed to perfection with water and milk