Tandoori 9344 Ballard Road

Restaurant Menu

Breakfast

Omelette Paratha

$6.00

Crispy, flaky, and buttery layered flatbread paired with a soft cooked veggie omelette

Appetizers

Veggie Samosa (2 pcs)

$4.00

Deep fried pastry stuffed with potatoes, spices and herbs

Beef Samosa (4 pcs)

$6.00

Deep fried pastry stuffed with ground beef, spices and herbs

Chicken Samosa (4 pcs)

$6.00

Deep fried pastry stuffed with ground chicken, spices and herbs

Beef Entrees

Qeema Aloo

$14.00

Ground beef with potatoes cooked in mild spices

Qeema Palak

$14.50

Ground beef and fresh spinach cooked with mild spices

Haleem

$13.50

A savory porridge made with meat, wheat, lentils and spices

Nihari

$14.50

A rich, slow-cooked beef stew flavored with spices

Mutton Entrees

Karahi Gosht

$16.50

Mutton cooked in a Karahi and simmered with ground spices, tomato and ginger based thick masala curry

Palak Gosht

$16.50

Mutton cooked in fresh spinach with various other ground spices

Daal Gosht

$16.50

Mutton cooked in tomato & onion based lentil curry

Aloo Gosht

$16.50

Mutton cooked in tomato & onion based curry with potatoes

Chicken Entrees

Karahi Chicken

$12.00

Chicken cooked in a Karahi and simmered with ground spices, tomato and ginger based thick masala curry

Palak Chicken

$13.00

Chicken cooked in fresh spinach with various other ground spices

Chicken Korma

$12.00

A traditional mughlai dish made with pieces of chicken gently simmered in a rich, creamy sauce with layers of sweet and spicy flavors.

Chicken Makhni

$14.00

Curry made with a base of a spiced tomato gravy with plenty of butter and marinated chicken

Chicken Cholay

$14.00

A delicious, comforting hearty dish made with juicy chicken pieces and chickpeas in a tomato based gravy.

Grilled Items

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$22.00

Chicken marinated in yogurt and various spices and roasted in a tandoor

Tandoori Chicken (Half)

$12.50

Chicken marinated in yogurt and various spices and roasted in a tandoor

Chicken Boti

$14.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated overnight in a blend of yogurt, spices and masala cooked on flat grill

Beef Seekh Kabab

$12.00

Succulent kebabs made with minced beef, marinated in variety of spices, grilled on a tandoor

Chicken Chapli Kabab

$12.00Out of stock

Patties made with minced marinated chicken and variety of spices

Paratha Rolls

Chicken Boti Roll

$9.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated overnight in a blend of yogurt, spices and masala cooked on flat grill. Topped with mint yogurt and veggies and wrapped in a paratha

Beef Seekh Kabab Roll

$9.00

Succulent kebabs made with minced beef, marinated in variety of spices, grilled on a tandoor. Topped with mint yogurt and veggies and wrapped in a paratha

Vegetarian Entrees

Daal Fry

$10.00

lentil dish made with onion, tomatoes, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices.

Daal Palak

$11.00

Lentil beans cooked with fresh spinach and other spices

Daal Sabzi Mix

$11.00

Lentil Beans and a combination of potatoes, carrots, and green beans

Aloo Palak

$10.50

Fresh spinach cooked with potatoes and ground spices

Aloo Gobi

$10.50

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked in a tomato and onion based curry

Mix Veggie

$10.00

Fresh potatoes and various other vegetables cooked in a mild masala curry

Aloo Beingan

$10.00

Fresh eggplant and potatoes cooked in various spices and masalas

Chana Masala

$10.00

Fresh garbanzo beans cooked in a onion and tomato based curry with mild masala

Bhindi

$11.00Out of stock

Stir fried okra, onion, tomatoes & spices

Palak Paneer

$11.00

Indian cheese in a creamy spinach gravy

Karhai Paneer

$10.50Out of stock

Indian cheese in a spicy masala gravy of onion and tomatoes

Paneer Makhani

$11.50

Indian cheese cooked in a rich and creamy tomato butter sauce

Rice Entrees

Frontier Chicken Rice

$14.50

Bright, delicious rice combined with spicy tandoori chicken boti

Chicken Biryani

$12.00

Tender chunks of chicken cooked in a spicy blend of onion, garlic, tomatoes, yogurt, and spices mixed with steamed basmati rice.

Mutton Biryani

$16.50

Tender chunks of mutton cooked in a spicy blend of onion, garlic, tomatoes, yogurt, and spices mixed with steamed basmati rice.

Veggie Biryani

$10.50

Fresh potatoes green beans, peas, & carrots cooked in a onion & tomato based masala with basmati rice

Plain Rice

$3.50

Steamed basmati rice

Bread

Paratha

$2.50

Crispy, flaky, and buttery layered flatbread

Tandoori Naan

$1.75

Traditional flatbread baked in a tandoor

Chapati

$1.75

Traditional whole wheat flour flatbread.

Beverages

Pakola

$2.00
Bottle Water

$1.50
Mango Lassi

$4.50

A delicious creamy drink with mango, yogurt, milk, a little sugar, and a sprinkling of cardamom

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

A refreshing creamy drink with yogurt, milk, and a little sugar

Salt Lassi

$3.50

A refreshing creamy drink with yogurt, milk, and a little salt

Soft Drink

$1.25
Chai (Tea)

$1.50

Black tea brewed to perfection with water and milk

Dessert

Kheer

$3.00

Traditional pudding made from slow-cooked rice, milk, and sugar.

Catering Menu (24 hour notice is required)

Appetizers

Veggie Samosas

$65.00+
Beef Samosas

$65.00+
Chicken Samosas

$65.00+

Rice Dishes

Chicken Biryani

$60.00+
Mutton Biryani

$80.00+
Veggie Biryani

$50.00+
Frontier Chicken Rice

$75.00+
Plain Rice

$30.00+

Vegetarian Dishes

Daal Fry

$55.00+
Daal Palak

$55.00+
Daal Sabzi Mix

$55.00+
Aloo Palak

$55.00+
Aloo Gobi

$55.00+
Mix Veggie

$55.00+
Aloo Beingan

$55.00+
Chana Masala

$55.00+
Bhindi Masala

$55.00+
Palak Paneer

$55.00+
Karhai Paneer

$55.00+
Paneer Makhni

$55.00+

Mutton Dishes

Karahi Gosht

$85.00+
Palak Gosht

$90.00+
Daal Gosht

$90.00+
Aloo Gosht

$90.00+

Chicken Dishes

Karhai Chicken

$70.00+
Palak Chicken

$70.00+
Chicken Korma

$70.00+
Chicken Makhni

$80.00+
Chicken Cholay

$70.00+

Grilled Items

Tandoori Chicken

$75.00+
Chicken Boti

$75.00+
Beef Seekh Kebab

$90.00+

Beef Dishes

Haleem

$70.00+
Nihari

$85.00+
Qeema Aloo

$90.00+
Qeema Palak

$90.00+