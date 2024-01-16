Tangled Roots Craft Beer & Kitchen Vernon Hills
Main Menu
Starters
- Bavarian Pretzel
Two pretzels, with choice of salted, plain, or ‘Everything’. Served with Obatzda cheese and whole grain mustard.$13.00
- Brewpub Nachos
IPA braised pork shoulder, Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled peppers, lime crema, sharp cheddar, and crispy fried onions.$17.00
- "Bone-less" Cauliflower Florets
Fresh cauliflower florets, buttermilk-brined, hand-breaded, jalapeño slaw, and spicy honey.$16.00
- Drunken Wings
Crispy, beer-brined chicken wings, with a choice of Buffalo, Dry Rub, Carolina BBQ, or Brewmaster BBQ Sauce.$14.00
- Pimento Pub Dip
Diced pimentos, fresh sweet corn, melted white cheddar, and jalapeños served with toasted artisanal bread and seasoned tortilla chips.$14.00
- Mozza-Bella
1/2 lb. panko and parmesan breaded fried fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, basil, slow roasted tomatoes, and parmesan crisps.$16.00OUT OF STOCK
- Aunt Bee's Biscuits
Three house made biscuits served with a maple cinnamon butter and a strawberry butter.$8.00
- Loaded Tator Tots
Tator tots loaded with pico de gallo, jalapenos, bacon aioli, white cheddar, green onion, and lime crema.$12.00
- Citrus Thyme Hummus
Lemon thyme hummus with olive tepanade. Served with red bell peppers, cucumbers, celery, and grilled artisanal flatbread.$13.00
Salads, Soup, + Chili
- Bison Chili Cup
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.$6.00
- Bison Chili Bowl
Slow-simmered bison, beef, and pork in a chunky tomato sauce with red and white beans. Topped with lime crema, pickled red onions, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, and a side of cornbread.$9.00
- Featured Soup Cup
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.$5.50
- Featured Soup Bowl
Ask what our Chef has hand-crafted today.$7.50
- Ancient Grains Salad
Nine-grain blend, dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette.$16.00
- Beer Can Chicken Salad
Lager brined grilled chicken breast, mixed greens, avocado, bacon, cucumber, orzo pasta, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes, radish, and honey-mustard vinaigrette$20.00
- Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, romaine, sliced avocado, red onion, corn, tomato, and tortilla strips, tossed in house honey-lime vinaigrette.$21.00
- Steak Salad
Sliced 4oz Filet Mignon, mixed greens, avocado, blue cheese, crispy fried onions brined in Devil's Paint Box IPA, and cherry tomatoes and tossed in balsamic vinagrette.$21.00
- Cup Tomato Bisque$5.50
- Bowl Tomato Bisque$7.50
Flatbread Pizzas
- Chicken Parmesan Flatbread
Parmesan panko breaded chicken, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, parmesan crisps, shaved Pecorino Romano, pesto, and fresh basil.$15.00
- Margherita Flatbread
House pesto, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses.$15.00
- Spicy Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, house pickled jalapeño and bell peppers, mozzarella, Provolone, and Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with spicy honey drizzle.$15.00
Burgers and Handhelds
- The BBQ Brewmaster
Brewmaster BBQ Sauce, applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, dill pickles, frittes aioli, and crispy onions.$19.00
- Cease & Desist Burger
House-made patty, half and half ground beef and bacon, aged cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, tomato, and arugula.$19.00
- Chipotle Cheese Steak Panini
Marinated beef tenderloin, pepper jack, bell peppers, mushrooms and chipotle aioli on garlic herb sourdough bread.$19.00
- Char Crusted Fish Tacos
Hickory char crusted Icelandic cod, chipotle aioli, citrus slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, corn tortilla, and corn tortilla chips$19.00
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Panko parmesan breaded chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto, on a french roll.$18.00
- French Dip
Slow roasted and hand carved prime rib, horseradish crema, pepperjack, au jus, on a french roll.$20.00
- Halfway to Nashville
Crispy chicken breast, dry rub seasoning, Carolina BBQ, pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, house-made pickles, frittes aioli, brioche bun.$17.00
- Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
House made slow-braised pork on panini bread, with cheddar and pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brewmaster BBQ sauce, and served with a cup of tomato bisque.$15.00
- The TRBC Burger
Aged cheddar, romaine, house pickles, frittes aioli, sliced tomato, and red onion.$17.00
- Chicken Club
Grilled LaSalle Lager brined chicken breast, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle aioli on a toasted brioche bun.$17.00
- Cauliflower Tacos
Hickory char crusted grilled cauliflower, chipotle aioli, avocado, roasted tomatoes, corn tortilla, served with corn tortilla chips and salsa roja.$16.00
Entrees
- Beer Battered Fish & Chips
Icelandic cod, Devil’s Paint Box IPA batter, jalapeño coleslaw, caper remoulade, and house-seasoned fries.$20.00
- Chicken Schnitzel
White cheddar mashed potatoes, lemon and caper beurre blanc sauce, and dill pickles.$26.00
- Filet Mignon
7oz.* filet, garlic butter, and crispy lager brined onion strings. Served with choice of side.$47.00
- Gemelli Alla Vodka
Slow roasted tomatoes, asparagus, parmesan crisp, red onion, Italian sausage, gemelli pasta, and vodka sauce.$19.00
- Parmesan Cod
Parmesan crusted cod, asparagus, roasted tomatoes, lemon beurre blanc sauce, and charred lemon.$28.00
- Citrus Salmon
Atlantic Salmon with a citrus marinade, toasted ancient grains, roasted asparagus, and carrots.$29.00
Sides
Desserts
Kid's Menu
Bar
Draft Beer
- Barrel Aged Cosmic Apple$5.00
- Beer Flight$11.00
- BELGIAN WIT$5.00
- BLACKBALL NITRO STOUT$5.00
- CAMPFIRE FLANNEL$5.00
- Decadent Orange Dobroy Nochi
Dobroy Nochi Imperial Stout swirls together with the irresistible flavors of chocolate fudge and sweet orange.$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- DEVIL’S PAINT BOX$5.00
- DREAMSICKLE YUM$6.00
- FORTY1 EIGHTY8$5.00
- HONEST HAZE$5.00
- KIT KUPFER$3.00
- Lemon Parade$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- PEACH VIBES$5.00
- SIEUR DE LASALLE$3.00OUT OF STOCK
- SUNKISSED$5.00
- THE LAST MILE$5.00
- VERMILLION RIVER$5.00
- Path Mender Pale Ale$7.00
N/A Beverages
- Ginger Beer$3.50
- San Pelle 1/2 LTR$4.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- Pinapple Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Tap Water
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Regular Coffee$3.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$6.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Flavored Tea$3.50
- Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea$3.00
- Fresh Brewed UNSWT Iced Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00
- Lemon Lime$3.50
- Diet Cola$3.00
- Cola$3.50
- Natural Lemonade$3.00
- Mojito Lemonade (Non-Alcoholic)$4.00
- Basil Gimlet$9.00
- Spirit Free Sangria$7.00
- Lyre's N/A Sparkling Wine$8.00
Brunch Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz (brunch)
Aperol Apertivo, soda, LaMarca Prosecco, orange twist.$9.00
- Bellini (brunch)
Peach syrup, lemon, and sparkling wine.$8.00
- Bottomless Mimosa (brunch)$19.00
- Bottomless Mimosa (Refill)
- Espresso Martini (brunch)
Ketel One Vodka, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquor, and Demerara syrup.$12.00
- Mimosa (brunch)
Champagne and your choice of juice – orange, cranberry, grapefruit, and pomegranate$8.00
- Moscow Mule (brunch)
New Amsterdam Vodka, lime, and ginger beer.$10.00
- Paloma (brunch)
Gran Centanario Silver Tequila and fresh lime. Topped with Fresca and a Tajin and kosher salt rim.$11.00
- Lone Buffalo Blood Mary (brunch)
Tito’s Vodka, Kit Kupfer Amber Ale, bloody mary mix, celery salt rim, and The Lone Buffalo garnish.$13.00