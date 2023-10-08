Dinner

Beverage

Orange Juice

$6.00

fresh squeezed.

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$4.00

HOT TEA

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

SAN PELLIGRINO

$3.50

SOFT DRINK

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Liquid Sunshine

$8.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Shared

Hummus

$12.00

herbed yogurt, pomegranate molasses, brick oven flatbread.

Cauliflower

$14.00

crispy tempura fried florets, sweet chili aioli, toasted cashews, fried capers.

Charcuterie

$22.00

rotating selection of cured meats, cheeses, fruits & pickles.

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

tossed in red curry, topped with sesame seeds, lemon.

Squash Rings

$16.00Out of stock

fried delicata squash rings, pecorino romano, monster sauce.

Mussels

$18.00

Entrees

Oven Roasted Chicken

$28.00

airline breast, risotto, lemon, pesto, roasted heirloom tomatoes, pecorino.

Pork Chop

$38.00

summit valley pork, sherried cherry & mushroom sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes and local carrots, fried sage.

New York Strip

$44.00

14 oz. local new york strip, duchess potatoes, radish and asparagus salad, SporeAttic mushroom demiglace.

Black Cod

$28.00

cauliflower puree, grilled asparagus, pine nut gremolata.

Pasta All'Ortolana

$22.00

roasted eggplant, onion, mushrooms, tomato, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano.

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

grilled broccolini, jasmine rice, sweet soy.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

linguini, white wine, butter, roasted tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs, shallots.

Sirloin Frites

$28.00

8 oz. local sirloin, chimichurri, tangle fries.

Schnitzel

$24.00

arugula, shaved fennel and grapefruit salad, citrus vinaigrette, lemon caper sauce, pecorino romano.

T-Woo Burger

$18.00

brioche bun, white cheddar, arugula, smokey bacon, pickled onions, monster sauce.

Add Meatball

$6.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$36.00

mussels

$18.00

Salads

Burrata

$18.00

heirloom tomatoes, balsamic reduction, olive oil, basil.

Grilled Casesar

$16.00

grilled romaine, homemade sourdough crumb, pecorino romano, burnt lemon.

Summer Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, raspberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, red onion, orange dijon vinaigrette.

Watermelon Salad

$12.00

fresh watermelon, roasted halloumi, honey drizzle, fresh mint, pickled watermelon rind, aged balsamic drizzle.

Simple Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, radish, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers.

Salad Special

$12.00Out of stock

ARUGULA SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

Pizzas

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

burrata cheese, san marzano tomato sauce, basil.

Crispy Chicken

$22.00

buttermilk fried chicken, mozzarella, pickles, red onion, togarashi seasoning, sriracha honey, red chili cream sauce.

Cup & Char Pizza

$20.00

cup & char pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh basil, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano.

Sweet Onion

$18.00

mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, bacon, flaky salt, parsley.

Pear Gorgonzola

$18.00

mozzarella, fresh pear, gorgonzola, walnuts, honey drizzle.

Kids

Kids Salmon

$10.00

salmon with roasted fingerling potatoes and choice of veggie

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

hand breaded, tangle fries

Kids Roasted Chicken

$10.00

with roasted fingerlings potatoes and choice of veggie

Lil' Burger

$9.00

montana ranch beef, cheddar cheese, tangle fries

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, pomodoro sauce

Kid Pasta

$9.00

spaghetti noodles, marinara, parmesan

Dinner Sides

Fries

$6.00

Glazed Carrots

$6.00

Broccolini

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00

Flatbread

$5.00

Levain

$3.00

G/F Bread

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Fingerlings

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Whiskey Cream Budino

$12.00Out of stock

cake crumbs, whipped cream.

Cookie Sammies

$10.00

chocolate chip cookies, vanilla gelato, rainbow sprinkles.

Caramel Blondie

$12.00

freshly baked sweet-bread, caramel drizzle, mixed nut brittle, vanilla ice cream.

Homemade Ice Cream

$6.00

slow churned daily, rotating flavors.

Panna Cotta

$14.00

rotating flavors.

Sorbet

$6.00

Espresso

Espresso Drinks

Double Espresso

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.00