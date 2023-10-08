Tanglewood Grill & Tap 730 Boardwalk Avenue
Dinner
Beverage
Shared
Hummus
herbed yogurt, pomegranate molasses, brick oven flatbread.
Cauliflower
crispy tempura fried florets, sweet chili aioli, toasted cashews, fried capers.
Charcuterie
rotating selection of cured meats, cheeses, fruits & pickles.
Crispy Brussels
tossed in red curry, topped with sesame seeds, lemon.
Squash Rings
fried delicata squash rings, pecorino romano, monster sauce.
Mussels
Entrees
Oven Roasted Chicken
airline breast, risotto, lemon, pesto, roasted heirloom tomatoes, pecorino.
Pork Chop
summit valley pork, sherried cherry & mushroom sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes and local carrots, fried sage.
New York Strip
14 oz. local new york strip, duchess potatoes, radish and asparagus salad, SporeAttic mushroom demiglace.
Black Cod
cauliflower puree, grilled asparagus, pine nut gremolata.
Pasta All'Ortolana
roasted eggplant, onion, mushrooms, tomato, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano.
Roasted Salmon
grilled broccolini, jasmine rice, sweet soy.
Shrimp Scampi
linguini, white wine, butter, roasted tomatoes, garlic, fresh herbs, shallots.
Sirloin Frites
8 oz. local sirloin, chimichurri, tangle fries.
Schnitzel
arugula, shaved fennel and grapefruit salad, citrus vinaigrette, lemon caper sauce, pecorino romano.
T-Woo Burger
brioche bun, white cheddar, arugula, smokey bacon, pickled onions, monster sauce.
Add Meatball
Sea Bass
mussels
Salads
Burrata
heirloom tomatoes, balsamic reduction, olive oil, basil.
Grilled Casesar
grilled romaine, homemade sourdough crumb, pecorino romano, burnt lemon.
Summer Salad
mixed greens, raspberries, toasted almonds, goat cheese, red onion, orange dijon vinaigrette.
Watermelon Salad
fresh watermelon, roasted halloumi, honey drizzle, fresh mint, pickled watermelon rind, aged balsamic drizzle.
Simple Salad
mixed greens, radish, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers.
Salad Special
ARUGULA SALAD
Pizzas
Margherita Pizza
burrata cheese, san marzano tomato sauce, basil.
Crispy Chicken
buttermilk fried chicken, mozzarella, pickles, red onion, togarashi seasoning, sriracha honey, red chili cream sauce.
Cup & Char Pizza
cup & char pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh basil, red pepper flakes, pecorino romano.
Sweet Onion
mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, bacon, flaky salt, parsley.
Pear Gorgonzola
mozzarella, fresh pear, gorgonzola, walnuts, honey drizzle.
Kids
Kids Salmon
salmon with roasted fingerling potatoes and choice of veggie
Chicken Tenders
hand breaded, tangle fries
Kids Roasted Chicken
with roasted fingerlings potatoes and choice of veggie
Lil' Burger
montana ranch beef, cheddar cheese, tangle fries
Cheese Pizza
fresh mozzarella, pomodoro sauce
Kid Pasta
spaghetti noodles, marinara, parmesan
Dinner Sides
Desserts
Chocolate Whiskey Cream Budino
cake crumbs, whipped cream.
Cookie Sammies
chocolate chip cookies, vanilla gelato, rainbow sprinkles.
Caramel Blondie
freshly baked sweet-bread, caramel drizzle, mixed nut brittle, vanilla ice cream.
Homemade Ice Cream
slow churned daily, rotating flavors.
Panna Cotta
rotating flavors.