Tanner's Bar & Grill 10146 W 119th St
Featured Items
- Street Tacos$11.50
Three tacos with marinated steak, lettuce, black beans, mozzarella and cilantro.
- Lots-O-Nachos$9.50+
A heaping pile of chips, white queso, shredded cheese, tomatoes, chives & sour cream.
- Charred Wings$15.50+
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
FOOD (MASTER)
Teasers
- Breaded Mushrooms$10.00
Fresh Mushrooms tossed in our famous breading and fried
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
A heaping pile of our hand breaded pickles
- Cheese Balls$11.50
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
Fresh Salsa made in house
- Jumbo Soft Pretzel$9.00
A huge salted pretzel and a side of cheese for dipping
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.50
Homemade to perfection, served with chips and pita bread
- Homemade Mozzarella Sticks$11.50
8 Fried Mozzarella sticks, served with marinara sauce
- Tan Skins$10.00
Potato boats filled with cheese, bacon, chives, & a side of sour cream
- Taters- Au- Tanner$11.00
Fries or tots, cheesy sauce, sour cream, bacon, chives, and cheese
- White Queso Dip$9.50
Cheesy sauce with chips
- Big Bang Shrimp$11.50
Fried crispy chrimp all sauced up
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.50
Smoked chicken, black beans, pico and jack cheese, all wrapped up together
- Tan O'Rings$9.00
Hand breaded - hommade onion rings served with chipotle ranch
- Sliders$10.50
Three baby boogas with American cheese atop a bed of fries
The Southwest Side
- Quesadillas$11.00
Just the way you like them with lettuce, tomato, cour cream and salsa
- TACOS$9.50+
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
- Mahi Tacos$14.00
Three soft shell tacos with strips of Grilled Mahi Mahi, cabbage, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & chipotle ranch
- Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Battered Shrimp, lettuce & cabbage mix, mozzarella cheese and topped with spicy big bang sauce
- BBQ Burnt End Tacos$13.00
BBQ Burnt Ends topped with Kohlrabi slaw & Green Onions, served on flour tortillas
Jumbo Wings
World Famous "Chicken Lips"
- Original Fried$9.50
Hand breaded chicken tender strips, deep fried to a golden brown
- Original Fried Flavored$10.00
Freshly breaded, deep fried and smothered with your choice of sauce
- Original Fried Flavored & Charred$11.00
As above, with the extra step of char broiling the "lips" to sear in the flavor.
- Grilled$9.50
Hand cut strips of chicken tenders, served grilled and naked
- Grilled Flavored$10.00
Charbroiled tender strips smothered with your choice of sauce
Booga Mania
- Build-A-Booga$11.50
A half-pound of fresh hand pattied ground beef with lettuce, pickle, and onion
- Frito-Tastic Booga$14.00
A half-pound Booga with melted pepper jack, guacamole, jalapenos and Frito corn chips
- Maui Waui Booga$13.50
A classic Booga with bacon, Swiss, and pineapple
- KC BBQ Booga$14.00
A half-pound Booga witha heaping pile of BBQ pork, topped with crunchy O-Rings and a drizzle of BBQ sauce
- Breakfast of Champions Booga$14.50
Booga topped with Cheddar, bacon, hash brown patty, fried egg and spicy mayo. Served on Croissant Bun.
- -Route 66 Booga$12.00
Two all beef patties with cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions & our special sauce.
- The Zesty Western Booga$14.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Pick your flavor
- Chicken, Bacon, Asiago$13.00
Breast of chicken, smothered witha garlic sauce, strips of bacon & melted Asiago Cheese
- Waikiki Chicki$13.00
Grilled teriyaki chicken with bacon, Swiss and pineapple
- Korean Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Choose Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast coated with Gojo sauce, topped with Swiss cheese & Slaw
- Orleans Club$14.00
Chicken breast, guacamole, strips of bacon, monterey jack, lettuce and tomato all between the bread of your choice
- Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken breast breaded, fried and buffaloized served on a bun
Garden Greens
- Lips & Leaves$14.50
Our Famous hand breaded Chicken Lips atop a bed of spinach or spring mix, shredded cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and mushrooms
- Cranberry Walnut$12.50
Fresh spring mix adorned with dried cranberries, bleu cheese, walnuts, bacon bits and red onion with our special dressing
- House Lenexa$5.50+
House Salad
- Taco Salad$12.00
A large tortilla bowl filled with shredded lettuce, cheese, tomato, chives, and sour cream
- Southwest Chicken Ranch$14.50
Iceberg lettuce, black beans, corn, red onions, Fried Chicken Lips, crispy tortilla strips & scoop of guacamole. Served with chipotle ranch
- The Wedge$11.00
Icebery lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, bacon bits, diced tomato, green onion & cleu cheese crumbles
- California Cobb Salad$14.50
Fresh iceberg, topped with diced chicken, tomatoes, red onion, shredded cheese, eggs, avocado, & house croutons.
- Asian Seared Salmon Salad$16.00
Mixed Greens topped with Grilled Salmon brushed with Gochujang Sauce, green onion, Green Chickpeas, spiced peanuts. Sesame Ginger Dressing.
House Specialties
- Steak Tips$17.00
Tender pieces of steak marinated in our secret recipe and grilled
- Tan Fins$11.50
Battered filets of cod served over a be of fried with slaw and tartar sauce
- Sausage Platter$14.00
A healthy portion of spicy pepper jack sausage, & served with cheddar & pepper jack cheese
- Chicken & Waffles$14.00
Crispy Belgium Waffle topped with Breaded Chicken, Hot Honey Sauce, Garlic Aioli and Crispy Peppered Bacon. Served with Tots
- Mediterranean Power Bowl$13.50
Quinoa Blend with Edamme, Green Chickpeas, & Kale topped with Grilled Chicken, Chopped Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta & Green Vinaigrette
- BBQ Burnt End Mac & Cheese$13.00
Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with BBQ Burnt Ends, Onion Straws and Green Onion
- Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bowl$13.00
- Grilled Atlantic Salmon$15.50
Salmon topped with melted Garlic butter. Served with Quinoa and buttered broccoli and carrots.
- Teriyaki Chicken Bowl$13.50
Quinoa Blend with Edemame & Green Chickpeas, chopped broccoli, shredded carrots. Topped with Teriyaki Chicken & sesame seeds.
- Jumbo Panko Shrimp$15.00
Sandwiches & Wraps
- Tasty Tender Tanner-Loin$13.00
Hand breaded in our secret recipe and fried to a golden brown
- Blue Ribbon Reuben$13.00
With kraut, a little of our special sauce and melted Swiss on rye
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Tender Short Rib topped with peppers onions and smothered in Swiss on a toasted hoagie
- Patty Melt$12.50
Half-pound patty topped with sauteed onion and melted Swiss
- Turkey Melt$11.50
Smoked turkey topped with melted Swiss
- Turkey Club$13.00
Double decker of turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$9.50
Melty Fontina, Gruyere and Gouda between sliced Brioche.
- The Eggy$12.50
Sausage with fried eggs and American Cheese on grilled bread of your choice
- Big Ol' B.L.T$12.50
A double decker of bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and mayo
- French Dip$15.00
Short Rib, Swiss cheese and onion. Served with Au Jus
- Bacon Mac & Cheese Sandwich$11.50
- Burnt End Mac & Cheese Melt$13.00
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Tender Short Rib, with a melty mixture of Fontina, Gruyere and Gouda between sliced Brioche.
Sides
- Brussel Sprouts$2.50
- Build-A-Spud$3.00
- Cheesy Garlic Toast$3.00
- Cole Slaw$2.50
- Cottage Cheese$2.50
- Fries$2.50
- Garlic Toast$2.50
- Guacamole$1.50+
- Jalapeños$1.00
- O-Rings$3.00
- Potato Chips$2.50
- Ro*Tel$1.50+
- Side Bacon$2.00
- Side Chips RefillOut of stock
- Side Salad$5.50
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
- Tater Tots$2.50
- Veggies$2.50
- White Mac & Cheese$3.50
- Side Celery$1.00
- Applesauce$1.50
Desserts
Kids Menu
DRINKS
NA Beverages
- Iced Tea$2.75
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Mr. Pibb$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sprite Zero$3.00
- Lemonade$2.75
- Root Beer$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- TOMATO JUICE PINT$3.50
- Ginger Beer Can$3.50
- Coffee$2.75
- Milk$3.00
- Soda Water
- Tonic$3.00
- Sweet Tea$2.75
- Water
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$4.00
- Blueberry Red bull$4.00
- Tropical Red Bull$4.00
- Watermelon Red Bull$4.00
- Employee Redbull$2.00