Tanner's Prime Burgers
Food
- 1/3 lb. Single Tanner's Prime Burger$9.95
1/3lb. 100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef smashed with Cowboy BEEF Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and New School American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Tanner’s Sauce, Crunchy Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Sweet Onions, and Juicy Tomato.
- 2/3 lb. Double Tanner's Prime Burger$14.95
2/3lb. 100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef smashed with Cowboy BEEF Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and New School American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Tanner’s Sauce, Crunchy Lettuce, Thinly Sliced Sweet Onions, and Juicy Tomato.
- Tanner's Prime Hot Dog$8.95
100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef Hot Dog smothered with Cowboy BEEF Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and New School American Cheese in a Brioche Bun topped with Tanner’s Sauce, Diced Onions, Juicy Tomato, and Chopped Chiles.
- Tallow Fries$5.95
Russet Potato Crispy Fried in All-Natural Beef Fat with Garlic Aioli.
- Dirty Tallow Fries$10.95
Russet Potato crispy fried in All-Natural Beef Fat and smothered with 100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef, Cowboy BEEF Bacon, Caramelized Onions, and New School American Cheese with a drizzle of Tanner’s Sauce.
- Tallow Cheese Fries$7.95
Deep Fried in All-Natural Beef Fat and smothered with New School American Cheese Sauce.
- Kids Prime Hot Dog$6.95
100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef Hot Dog topped with Tanner’s Sauce.
- Kids Prime Slider$7.95
100% USDA PRIME All-Natural Brandt Beef smashed with New School American Cheese on a Brioche Bun with Tanner’s Sauce.
- Tanner's Fatty Patty$6.95
Housemade Vanilla Beef Tallow Ice Cream with Chocolate Chip Cookies.