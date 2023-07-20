COMBOS

Crowler Combo

Two for $22 Crowlers

$22.00

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$12.49

Beverages

Crowlers

_#1 Wheaty McWheatface German-Style Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Wheat - German-Style Hefeweizen • 5.3% ABV • 15 IBU Tradition German-Style wheat beer. Cloudy and full bodied, this beer is easy to drink and will refresh even the most parched palate.

#3 Return to Omashu Dunkle Lager 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Lager - Munich Dunkel • 5.7% ABV • 22 IBU Notes of toasted bread and deep malt with hints of chocolate and a clean, dry finish. Malt: Munich, Meliniodin, Midnight Wheat. Hops: Cashmere. Yeast: Munich Lager.

#4 Astral Dragon NEIPA 32oz Crowler

$14.00

IPA - New England • 6.4% ABV • 20 IBU Aromas of juicy passionfruit and thiolized white grape with flavors of tropical pineapple and citrusy grapefruit. Malt: Pilsner, Base, Malted, and Flaked Oats, Wheat. Hops: Nectaron, El Dorado, CItra. Yeast: Helio Gazer.

#5 Piltdown Lager 32oz Crowler

$11.00

Lager - American • 4.6% ABV • 9 IBU Clean pilsner malt aroma with notes of rye spice and sweet rice. Malt: PIlsner, Flaked Rye, Jasmine Rice. Hops: Strata mash only. Yeast: Lutra Kveik.

#5.5 Shirtless Judge Shandy 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Shandy • 4.6% ABV • 9 IBU House-made Lemon Sour mix topped with our PIltdown Lager. Deer Republic SPLATCH. Cheers to The Honorable Judge Ed! See him Wednesday night here, at 7pm for trivia weekly!

#6 Terrestrial Dragon NEIPA 32oz Crolwer

$14.00

IPA - New England • 6.3% ABV • 25 IBU Double Dry Hopped (DDH) with Citra and Mosaic and 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt. Flowery Citrus and Dank Cannabis Aromas with a silky smooth mouthfeel and haze appearance.

#7 Royal Assassin Stout 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Stout - American/Irish • 5.6% ABV • 20 IBU Flavors of malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. Malt: Pale, Caramel, Roasted, Pale Chocolate. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: Irish.

#8 Watercolor Dreams Pilsner 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Pilsner - American • 4.8% ABV • 26 IBU Notes of soft hay and lemon/lime zest with flavors of graham cracker malts and a squeaky clean finish. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: German Lager.

#9 Pollinator Maibock 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Maibock - German-Style Lager • 6.3% ABV • 27 IBU Malty sweet with notes of biscuit, dried fruits, and blond sugar with a clean, off-dry finish. Brewed in collaboration with the Ambler Environmental Advisory Council for Ambler Earth Fest 2023.

#10 Lazer V West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler

$14.00Out of stock

IPA - American • 7.6% ABV • 52 IBU Aromas of dank pine and resinous grapefruit with flavors of spicy wild berries and a dry, aromatic finish. Hops: Citra, Strata, Simcoe, MI Grown Chinook. Grains: Pilsner, Rye, Brown Rice. Yeast: German Ale. The non-hazy version of our Hazer V.

#11 Cthulhu Allspark 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Sour - Berliner Weisse • 5% ABV • 5 IBU Puckeringly sour with notes of lemon and lime Starry-like aromas. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: Lactobacillus Helveticus Bacteria, Lutra Kveik. Ask for house made syrups to compliment the tartness!

#12 Bionic Staring Machine 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Porter - American • 6.4% ABV • 26 IBU Roasty and rich with a dark chocolate sharpness and peanut butter smoothnes. Made with organic cocoa nibs and natural peanut butter flavor. Malt: Pale, Buiscut, Chocolate, Caramel. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: English. CONTAINS NUTS

_#13 Dragon Talon Carmelized Pineapple Tangerine 32oz Crowler

$13.00

Hard Seltzer • 5% ABV Tannery Run's take on hard seltzer. Rotating Flavors.

#14 Hadrian's Folly ESB 32oz Crowler

$12.00

Extra Special Bitter • 5.6% ABV Bready and sweet malt flavor with a lightly toasted nose and a full, slightly bitter finish. Malt: Pale, Biscuit, Caramel, Roasted. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: English.

#15 Soft Reset 32oz Crowler

$13.00

IPA - Sour • 4% ABV • 35 IBU Notes of tropical purple with a bright tartness and slightly bitter finish. Malt: 2-row, Pilsner, Oats, Wheat. Hops: Zappa, El Dorado. Yeast: Philly Sour.

_Both Crowlers The Same

BIG Beer Crowlers

#2 A Moonless Midnight Imperial Stout 32oz Crowler

$25.00

Stout - Imperial • 14.5% ABV • 55 IBU Many Hands Coffee, Madagascan Vanilla, and Lactose makes this a hella rich, super curvy, and dangerously THICC treat. Malt: Pale, Chocolate, DRC, Golden Naked Oats. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: British. Ajuncts: Brown Sugar, Brewer's Crystals, Lactose, Bourbon Barrels. Contains LACTOSE.

#16 Slitherfang Double West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler

$23.00

IPA - Double West Coast • 9% ABV • 72 IBU Aromas of strawberry compote and floral pine with flavors of orange blossom water and woody coconut and a cleam, bitter finish. Hops: Talus, Centennial, Strata and Chinook. Malt: Pilsner, Flaked Corn and Malted Rye. Yeast: German Ale.

4-Pack Cans

_4 Pack Terrestrial Dragon DDH Hazy IPA

$16.99

Double Dry Hopped (DDH) with Citra and Mosaic and 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt. Flowery Citrus and Dank Cannabis Aromas with a silky smooth mouthfeel and haze appearance.

_4 Pack Celestial Dragon Dank NEIPA

$16.99

Heavily hopped with Citra and Azacca, 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt base, and fermented with Norwegian Voss Kevik. Orange Marmalade, Dank Citrus, and Spicy Resin aromas with a medium-to-smooth mouthfeel.

_4 Pack Watercolor Dreams Pilsner

$14.99

PIlsner • 4.8% ABV • 26 IBU Notes of soft hay and lemon/lime zest with flavors of graham cracker malts and a squeaky clean finish. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: German Lager.

_4 Pack Sympathy for the Devil Belgian-Style Tripel

$16.99

Please allow this beer to introduce itself. This beer has a spicy, floral and fruity aroma with flavors of banana and sweet bubble gum. Malt: Pilsner and Wheat. Hops: Loral. Yeast: Trappist.

4 Pack Variety

$16.99

4 Pack Ouroboros SPLATCH Combo

$16.99

4 Pack Single Hop SPLATCH Combo

$15.99

4 Pack PA Nitro Pub Ale

$16.99

FOOD

Starters

Balsamic Pecan Brussel Sprouts

$9.49

Roasted brussels sprouts and chopped bacon. Tossed in a balsamic reduction

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$12.49

Served with our house-made sauces; beer mustard, honey mustard and warm smoked gouda beer cheese.

Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla

$13.49

Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and plenty of cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Home-Style Chicken Strips and Fries

$13.49

Choose between buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, house-made honey mustard, house-made blue cheese, ranch, house-made Dracula Killer (garlic parm) or house-made Alien sauce (garlic buffalo). Served with waffle fries.

Hummus Platter

$15.59

House-made hummus with generous amounts of vegetables, olives and warm, toasty pita. This plate is great for sharing!

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$6.49

Upgrade to loaded with our house-made Game Day Chili, our smoked Gouda beer cheese, sour cream and scallions.

Wings

$14.49

1.5 lb/8 wings. Choose from buffalo, ghost pepper, BBQ, sweet & sour, jerk, Dracula Killer (garlic parm) or Alien sauce (garlic buffalo) Served with blue cheese, or ranch and celery sticks.

Chips & Guac

$6.49

Soups & Salads

_Caesar Salad

$12.49

Fresh chopped romaine, seared chicken breast and croutons made from baker st. sourdough, tossed in our signature caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese (chicken served chilled)

Mango Salad

$14.49

Our summer season salad offering with Everwild Farm spring mix, fresh diced mangoes, pecans, crumbled bleu cheese, and red onion tossed in a balsamic vinagrette.

SIDE Mango

$7.49

Our spring season salad offering with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed in a house made pesto vinagrette

SIDE Caesar

$6.49

Fresh chopped romaine, croutons made from Baker's Street sourdough, tossed in our signature caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

SIDE House

$6.00

Spring Mix, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinagrette

TAKEOUT_Game Day Chili Pint

$9.49

A hearty multi-meat chili, with onions, peppers and kidney bean slow cooked in beer and a tomato broth. Topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos and scallions. Sour cream upon request.

TAKEOUT_Mac and Cheese Pint

$9.49

Our smoked gouda malty lager beer cheese sauce and durum wheat elbow macaroni. Add Game Day Chili, BBQ Pork, Bacon or Buffalo Chicken.

Flatbreads

BBQ Flatbread

$14.49

House-smoked pulled pork, bacon, and red onion topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Drizzled with bbq sauce and chipotle ranch.

Brussel Sprout Flatbread

$14.49

Our house made flatbread brushed with garlic olive oil and topped with chopped Brussel sprouts, goat cheese, pickled red onions and a balsamic glaze drizzle

Cheese Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce.

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.49

Honey Thai chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, seared Spam and roasted pineapple, topped with diced Bermuda red onion and red peppers.

Street Corn Flatbread

$14.49

House-made Tinga chicken, fresh mozzarella, and roasted corn, topped with Cotija cheese and a cilantro lime crema.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.49

Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with pepperoni.

Spinach Artichoke Flat

$14.49

Our house made flatbread topped with a spinach and artichoke goat cheese spread, finished with roasted red pepper crema and shaved parmesan

Entrees

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$14.49

Hand-breaded fried chicken cutlet on a Baker Street brioche bun. Choose from: Classic with pickles and mayo or Nashville Hot with pickles and Comeback Sauce.

Chad's Chili Cheese Dog

$14.49

Wagyu Beef Hot Dog on a Baker Street Brioche Hot dog bun, smothered in our house-made chili and beer cheese, topped with jalapenos.

Dave's Brisket Sammy

$16.49

House-smoked brisket on a Baker's Street snow flaked bun with caramelized onion jam and cheddar cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$14.49

Our house made flatbread with scratch made falafel, tomato, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, and romaine. topped with tzatziki, hot sauce and feta cheese.

Guacapotle Burger

$15.49

Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, house-made guacamole, and chipotle mayo on a Baker Street Brioche bun.

LGBT Sammy

$14.49

Piltdown Fish & Chips

$14.49

North Atlantic cod fried in our house-made Piltdown Lager beer batter. Served with seasoned waffle fries and sides of malt vinegar and tartar sauce

Tannery Smash Burger

$14.49

Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and secret sauce on a Baker Street brioche bun.

Yes! Cuban B. Sammy

$14.49

House-smoked pork, honey baked ham, and melted swiss cheese. Served on Baker Street ciabatta, coated with our house-made beer mustard and house-made pickles.

Sauces

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Buff Garlic

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.25

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Comeback

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm Aioli

$0.50

Side Ghost Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jerk

$0.50

Side Pesto Aioli

$1.00

Side Pickles

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Shallot Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Side Vinegar

Side Mayo

Side 1000

$0.50

MERCH

Glassware

Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.
Lawrence

$10.00

Revival

$8.00

Willie Belcher

$8.00

Esquire

$6.00

Fest Stein

$10.00
Two for $15

$15.00
Electro-burnt Coasters set of 4

$25.00

Burnt with electricity by local legend Dave Fener of My Twisted Nature.

Coasters w/ 4 Glasses

$45.00

Set of 4 electro-burnt coasters, the Lawrence, Willie Belcher, Revival and Esquire.

Tshirt

Gray 4 Colors SMALL

$25.00

Gray 4 Colors MEDIUM

$25.00

Gray 4 Colors LARGE

$25.00

Gray 4 Colors X-LARGE

$25.00

Gray 4 Colors XX-LARGE

$25.00
Women's Cut Grey w/ Blue Logo

$20.00

Hoodie

2X Grey

$45.00

XL Grey

$45.00

L Grey

$45.00

M Grey

$45.00

Sm Grey

$45.00

Beanie

$20.00

Mini Discs

3 for $10

$10.00

Single

$5.00