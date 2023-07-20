Tannery Run Brew Works Pub
COMBOS
Crowler Combo
Lunch Combo
Beverages
Crowlers
_#1 Wheaty McWheatface German-Style Hefeweizen 32oz Crowler
Wheat - German-Style Hefeweizen • 5.3% ABV • 15 IBU Tradition German-Style wheat beer. Cloudy and full bodied, this beer is easy to drink and will refresh even the most parched palate.
#3 Return to Omashu Dunkle Lager 32oz Crowler
Lager - Munich Dunkel • 5.7% ABV • 22 IBU Notes of toasted bread and deep malt with hints of chocolate and a clean, dry finish. Malt: Munich, Meliniodin, Midnight Wheat. Hops: Cashmere. Yeast: Munich Lager.
#4 Astral Dragon NEIPA 32oz Crowler
IPA - New England • 6.4% ABV • 20 IBU Aromas of juicy passionfruit and thiolized white grape with flavors of tropical pineapple and citrusy grapefruit. Malt: Pilsner, Base, Malted, and Flaked Oats, Wheat. Hops: Nectaron, El Dorado, CItra. Yeast: Helio Gazer.
#5 Piltdown Lager 32oz Crowler
Lager - American • 4.6% ABV • 9 IBU Clean pilsner malt aroma with notes of rye spice and sweet rice. Malt: PIlsner, Flaked Rye, Jasmine Rice. Hops: Strata mash only. Yeast: Lutra Kveik.
#5.5 Shirtless Judge Shandy 32oz Crowler
Shandy • 4.6% ABV • 9 IBU House-made Lemon Sour mix topped with our PIltdown Lager. Deer Republic SPLATCH. Cheers to The Honorable Judge Ed! See him Wednesday night here, at 7pm for trivia weekly!
#6 Terrestrial Dragon NEIPA 32oz Crolwer
IPA - New England • 6.3% ABV • 25 IBU Double Dry Hopped (DDH) with Citra and Mosaic and 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt. Flowery Citrus and Dank Cannabis Aromas with a silky smooth mouthfeel and haze appearance.
#7 Royal Assassin Stout 32oz Crowler
Stout - American/Irish • 5.6% ABV • 20 IBU Flavors of malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. Malt: Pale, Caramel, Roasted, Pale Chocolate. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: Irish.
#8 Watercolor Dreams Pilsner 32oz Crowler
Pilsner - American • 4.8% ABV • 26 IBU Notes of soft hay and lemon/lime zest with flavors of graham cracker malts and a squeaky clean finish. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: German Lager.
#9 Pollinator Maibock 32oz Crowler
Maibock - German-Style Lager • 6.3% ABV • 27 IBU Malty sweet with notes of biscuit, dried fruits, and blond sugar with a clean, off-dry finish. Brewed in collaboration with the Ambler Environmental Advisory Council for Ambler Earth Fest 2023.
#10 Lazer V West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler
IPA - American • 7.6% ABV • 52 IBU Aromas of dank pine and resinous grapefruit with flavors of spicy wild berries and a dry, aromatic finish. Hops: Citra, Strata, Simcoe, MI Grown Chinook. Grains: Pilsner, Rye, Brown Rice. Yeast: German Ale. The non-hazy version of our Hazer V.
#11 Cthulhu Allspark 32oz Crowler
Sour - Berliner Weisse • 5% ABV • 5 IBU Puckeringly sour with notes of lemon and lime Starry-like aromas. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: Lactobacillus Helveticus Bacteria, Lutra Kveik. Ask for house made syrups to compliment the tartness!
#12 Bionic Staring Machine 32oz Crowler
Porter - American • 6.4% ABV • 26 IBU Roasty and rich with a dark chocolate sharpness and peanut butter smoothnes. Made with organic cocoa nibs and natural peanut butter flavor. Malt: Pale, Buiscut, Chocolate, Caramel. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: English. CONTAINS NUTS
_#13 Dragon Talon Carmelized Pineapple Tangerine 32oz Crowler
Hard Seltzer • 5% ABV Tannery Run's take on hard seltzer. Rotating Flavors.
#14 Hadrian's Folly ESB 32oz Crowler
Extra Special Bitter • 5.6% ABV Bready and sweet malt flavor with a lightly toasted nose and a full, slightly bitter finish. Malt: Pale, Biscuit, Caramel, Roasted. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: English.
#15 Soft Reset 32oz Crowler
IPA - Sour • 4% ABV • 35 IBU Notes of tropical purple with a bright tartness and slightly bitter finish. Malt: 2-row, Pilsner, Oats, Wheat. Hops: Zappa, El Dorado. Yeast: Philly Sour.
_Both Crowlers The Same
BIG Beer Crowlers
#2 A Moonless Midnight Imperial Stout 32oz Crowler
Stout - Imperial • 14.5% ABV • 55 IBU Many Hands Coffee, Madagascan Vanilla, and Lactose makes this a hella rich, super curvy, and dangerously THICC treat. Malt: Pale, Chocolate, DRC, Golden Naked Oats. Hops: Goldings. Yeast: British. Ajuncts: Brown Sugar, Brewer's Crystals, Lactose, Bourbon Barrels. Contains LACTOSE.
#16 Slitherfang Double West Coast IPA 32oz Crowler
IPA - Double West Coast • 9% ABV • 72 IBU Aromas of strawberry compote and floral pine with flavors of orange blossom water and woody coconut and a cleam, bitter finish. Hops: Talus, Centennial, Strata and Chinook. Malt: Pilsner, Flaked Corn and Malted Rye. Yeast: German Ale.
4-Pack Cans
_4 Pack Terrestrial Dragon DDH Hazy IPA
Double Dry Hopped (DDH) with Citra and Mosaic and 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt. Flowery Citrus and Dank Cannabis Aromas with a silky smooth mouthfeel and haze appearance.
_4 Pack Celestial Dragon Dank NEIPA
Heavily hopped with Citra and Azacca, 2-Row, Oats and Wheat malt base, and fermented with Norwegian Voss Kevik. Orange Marmalade, Dank Citrus, and Spicy Resin aromas with a medium-to-smooth mouthfeel.
_4 Pack Watercolor Dreams Pilsner
PIlsner • 4.8% ABV • 26 IBU Notes of soft hay and lemon/lime zest with flavors of graham cracker malts and a squeaky clean finish. Malt: Pilsner, Wheat. Hops: Lorien. Yeast: German Lager.
_4 Pack Sympathy for the Devil Belgian-Style Tripel
Please allow this beer to introduce itself. This beer has a spicy, floral and fruity aroma with flavors of banana and sweet bubble gum. Malt: Pilsner and Wheat. Hops: Loral. Yeast: Trappist.
4 Pack Variety
4 Pack Ouroboros SPLATCH Combo
4 Pack Single Hop SPLATCH Combo
4 Pack PA Nitro Pub Ale
FOOD
Starters
Balsamic Pecan Brussel Sprouts
Roasted brussels sprouts and chopped bacon. Tossed in a balsamic reduction
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Served with our house-made sauces; beer mustard, honey mustard and warm smoked gouda beer cheese.
Black Bean & Corn Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and plenty of cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Home-Style Chicken Strips and Fries
Choose between buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce, house-made honey mustard, house-made blue cheese, ranch, house-made Dracula Killer (garlic parm) or house-made Alien sauce (garlic buffalo). Served with waffle fries.
Hummus Platter
House-made hummus with generous amounts of vegetables, olives and warm, toasty pita. This plate is great for sharing!
Seasoned Waffle Fries
Upgrade to loaded with our house-made Game Day Chili, our smoked Gouda beer cheese, sour cream and scallions.
Wings
1.5 lb/8 wings. Choose from buffalo, ghost pepper, BBQ, sweet & sour, jerk, Dracula Killer (garlic parm) or Alien sauce (garlic buffalo) Served with blue cheese, or ranch and celery sticks.
Chips & Guac
Soups & Salads
_Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, seared chicken breast and croutons made from baker st. sourdough, tossed in our signature caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese (chicken served chilled)
Mango Salad
Our summer season salad offering with Everwild Farm spring mix, fresh diced mangoes, pecans, crumbled bleu cheese, and red onion tossed in a balsamic vinagrette.
SIDE Mango
Our spring season salad offering with spring mix, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese tossed in a house made pesto vinagrette
SIDE Caesar
Fresh chopped romaine, croutons made from Baker's Street sourdough, tossed in our signature caesar dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
SIDE House
Spring Mix, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Vinagrette
TAKEOUT_Game Day Chili Pint
A hearty multi-meat chili, with onions, peppers and kidney bean slow cooked in beer and a tomato broth. Topped with cheddar, pickled jalapenos and scallions. Sour cream upon request.
TAKEOUT_Mac and Cheese Pint
Our smoked gouda malty lager beer cheese sauce and durum wheat elbow macaroni. Add Game Day Chili, BBQ Pork, Bacon or Buffalo Chicken.
Flatbreads
BBQ Flatbread
House-smoked pulled pork, bacon, and red onion topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Drizzled with bbq sauce and chipotle ranch.
Brussel Sprout Flatbread
Our house made flatbread brushed with garlic olive oil and topped with chopped Brussel sprouts, goat cheese, pickled red onions and a balsamic glaze drizzle
Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce.
Hawaiian Flatbread
Honey Thai chili sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, seared Spam and roasted pineapple, topped with diced Bermuda red onion and red peppers.
Street Corn Flatbread
House-made Tinga chicken, fresh mozzarella, and roasted corn, topped with Cotija cheese and a cilantro lime crema.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Mozzarella blend and house-made marinara sauce. Topped with pepperoni.
Spinach Artichoke Flat
Our house made flatbread topped with a spinach and artichoke goat cheese spread, finished with roasted red pepper crema and shaved parmesan
Entrees
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hand-breaded fried chicken cutlet on a Baker Street brioche bun. Choose from: Classic with pickles and mayo or Nashville Hot with pickles and Comeback Sauce.
Chad's Chili Cheese Dog
Wagyu Beef Hot Dog on a Baker Street Brioche Hot dog bun, smothered in our house-made chili and beer cheese, topped with jalapenos.
Dave's Brisket Sammy
House-smoked brisket on a Baker's Street snow flaked bun with caramelized onion jam and cheddar cheese.
Falafel Wrap
Our house made flatbread with scratch made falafel, tomato, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, and romaine. topped with tzatziki, hot sauce and feta cheese.
Guacapotle Burger
Two ¼ pound Angus beef patties topped with cheddar cheese, house-made guacamole, and chipotle mayo on a Baker Street Brioche bun.
LGBT Sammy
Piltdown Fish & Chips
North Atlantic cod fried in our house-made Piltdown Lager beer batter. Served with seasoned waffle fries and sides of malt vinegar and tartar sauce
Tannery Smash Burger
Two 4 oz Angus beef patties topped with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, and secret sauce on a Baker Street brioche bun.
Yes! Cuban B. Sammy
House-smoked pork, honey baked ham, and melted swiss cheese. Served on Baker Street ciabatta, coated with our house-made beer mustard and house-made pickles.
Sauces
Side Balsamic Vin
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese
Side Beer Mustard
Side Blue Cheese
Side Buff Garlic
Side Buffalo
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Comeback
Side Garlic Parm Aioli
Side Ghost Pepper Sauce
Side Honey Mustard
Side Jerk
Side Pesto Aioli
Side Pickles
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Shallot Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet and Sour
Side Vinegar
Side Mayo
Side 1000
MERCH
Glassware
Lawrence
Each glass at Tannery Run Brew Works includes custom nucleation. Nucleation provides a rich and complete sensory experience by laser etching tiny grooves into the inside base of a glass. This creates an elegant visual experience, better head retention, steady aroma release, enhanced flavors and a fresher taste, from first to last sip. Beer not included.
Revival
Willie Belcher
Esquire
Fest Stein
Two for $15
Electro-burnt Coasters set of 4
Burnt with electricity by local legend Dave Fener of My Twisted Nature.
Coasters w/ 4 Glasses
Set of 4 electro-burnt coasters, the Lawrence, Willie Belcher, Revival and Esquire.