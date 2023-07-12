Tanuki Izakaya & Ramen 7119 Elk Grove Boulevard Suite 125

FOOD 菜單

APPETIZERS 頭抬

(A1) GYOZA (6PCS)

$9.95

Deep fried or pan fried potstickers

(A2) KAKI FRY (4PCS)

$11.95

Deep fried oysters

(A3) GESO

$10.95

Deep fried squid legs

(A4) CHICKEN KARAAGE

$9.95

Deep fried chicken nuggets

(A5) CROQUETTE

$9.95

Deep fried potato cake

(A6) EDAMAME

$7.95

Soybean

(A7) AGEDASHI TOFU

$10.95

Deep fried tofu

(A8) HIYAYAKKO TOFU

$9.95

Cold tofu

(A9) PORK KATSU

$11.95

Deep fried pork cutlet

(A10) CHICKEN KATSU

$11.95

Deep fried chicken cutlet

(A11) MIX TEMPURA

$12.95

Deep fried mix vegetables with shrimp

(A12) SHRIMP TEMPURA

$10.95

Deep fried shrimps

(A13) VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$9.95

Deep fried mix vegetables

RAMEN (NOODLE) 拉麵

(R1) TONKOTSU RAMEN

$16.95

Rich pork broth, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage

(R2) BLACK MAYU TONKOTSU RAMEN

$16.95

Rich pork broth with toasted garlic oil, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage

(R3) KARAI(Spicy) TONKOTSU RAMEN

$16.96

Rich pork broth with spicy, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage

(R4) MISO TONKOTSU RAMEN

$17.95

Rich pork broth with soybean paste, BBQ Pork belly, ground pork, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, corn, butter, fungus, green onion, cabbage

(R5) SHOYU RAMEN

$16.95

Chicken broth with soy sauce flavor, BBQ pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, naruto (fish cake), corn green onion, cabbage

(R6) SHIO RAMEN

$16.95

Chicken broth with sea salted flavor, BBQ pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, naruto (fish cake), corn, green onion, cabbage

(R7) TAN TAN (Spicy) RAMEN

$16.95

Chicken broth with soy sauce flavor, tan tan meat (spicy ground pork), soft boiled marinated egg, bok choy, green onion, ito togarashi (spicy roots)

DONBURI (RICE) 飯

(D1) KARAAGE DON (KID SIZE)

$11.95

Deep fried chicken neggets over rice

(D2) OYAKO DON

$15.95

Tender pieces of chicken, eggs and onions simmered together in a rich house sauce over rice

(D3) CHICKEN KATSU DON

$16.95

Deep fried chicken cutlet, eggs and onions simmered together in a rich house sauce over rice

(D4) PORK KATSU DON

$16.95

Deep fried pork cutlet, eggs, and onions simmered together in a house sauce over rice

(D5) UNA DON

$19.95

Grilled unagi (eel) over rice with unagi sauce

(D6) CURRY CHICKEN KATSU DON

$16.95

Deep fried chicken cutlet, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice

(D7) CURRY PORK KATSU DON

$16.95

Deep fried pork cutlet, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice

(D8) CURRY SHRIMP TEMPURA DON

$16.95

Deep fried shrimp, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice

(D9) CURRY KARAAGE DON

$15.95

Deep fried chicken nuggets, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice

(D10) CURRY CROQUETTE DON

$15.95

Deep fried potato cake, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice

SPECIAL MENU 特別菜單

SHRIMP POPS (4PCS)

$10.00

Deep fried shrimp on stick

SOFT SHELL CRAB (1PC)

$11.00

Deep fried soft shell crab

SHISHAMO KARAAGE (4PCS)

$10.00

Deep fried capelin

TENZARU SOBA

$16.95

Mix tempura with chilled buckwheat dipping noodle

YAKI UDON

$17.00

Stir-fried with thick smooth white noodle mixed with soy-based sauce, pork, and vegetables

NIKU UDON

$17.00

Tender sliced beef, onions, naruto (fish cake) on top of thick white noodle in a savory broth

TEMPURA UDON

$17.00

Thick white noodle, Tofu skin, naruto (fish cake) in a savory broth, side mix tempura

CHAHAN (Pork Fried Rice)

$15.00

Pork fried rice

A5 WAGYU FRIED RICE

$35.00

A5 Wagyu beef fried rice

UNAGI FRIED RICE

$28.00

Grilled Unagi (eel) fried rice

BEEF TONGUE CURRY

$16.00

SUNOMONO SALAD

$6.00

SHRIMP SHUMAI

$9.95

YAKITORI 串燒

(Y1) NEGIMA

$4.25

(Y2) KAWA

$3.25

(Y3) HATSU

$3.75

(Y4) SUNAGIMO

$3.25

(Y5) TEBAMOTO

$4.25

(Y6) NANKOTSU

$3.25

(Y7) A5 WAGYU

$13.00

(Y8) GYU TAN

$4.50

(Y9) UNAGI

$4.75

(Y10) EBI

$3.75

(Y11) SHISHAMO

$3.50

(Y12) IKA

$3.50

(Y13) SHISHITO

$3.25

(Y14) SHIITAKE

$3.25

(Y15) ASPARAGUS

$3.25

PORK BELLY

$3.50

HAMACHI KAMA (YELLOWTAIL COLLAR)

$12.00

GRILL OYSTER

$11.00

DRINKS 飲料

N/A Beverage 飲料

CocaCola (12fl oz)

$3.00

BEVERAGE

DIET COKE (12fl oz)

$3.00

BEVERAGE

ROOT BEER (12fl oz)

$3.00

BEVERAGE

SPRITE (12fl oz)

$3.00

BEVERAGE

FANTA ORANGE (12fl oz)

$3.00

BEVERAGE

RAMUNE (MARBLE SODA)

$3.95

BEVERAGE

ICE TEA (GLASS)

$3.75

BEVERAGE

HOT TEA (POT)

$4.00

BEVERAGE

CARBONATED CREAM SODA

$4.00

DESSERT 甜品

CHEESE CAKE

New York

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Black Sesame

$6.00

Tempura Cheese Cake

$10.00