2x points now for loyalty members
Tanuki Izakaya & Ramen 7119 Elk Grove Boulevard Suite 125
FOOD 菜單
APPETIZERS 頭抬
(A1) GYOZA (6PCS)
Deep fried or pan fried potstickers
(A2) KAKI FRY (4PCS)
Deep fried oysters
(A3) GESO
Deep fried squid legs
(A4) CHICKEN KARAAGE
Deep fried chicken nuggets
(A5) CROQUETTE
Deep fried potato cake
(A6) EDAMAME
Soybean
(A7) AGEDASHI TOFU
Deep fried tofu
(A8) HIYAYAKKO TOFU
Cold tofu
(A9) PORK KATSU
Deep fried pork cutlet
(A10) CHICKEN KATSU
Deep fried chicken cutlet
(A11) MIX TEMPURA
Deep fried mix vegetables with shrimp
(A12) SHRIMP TEMPURA
Deep fried shrimps
(A13) VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Deep fried mix vegetables
RAMEN (NOODLE) 拉麵
(R1) TONKOTSU RAMEN
Rich pork broth, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage
(R2) BLACK MAYU TONKOTSU RAMEN
Rich pork broth with toasted garlic oil, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage
(R3) KARAI(Spicy) TONKOTSU RAMEN
Rich pork broth with spicy, BBQ Pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, ginger, fungus, green onion, cabbage
(R4) MISO TONKOTSU RAMEN
Rich pork broth with soybean paste, BBQ Pork belly, ground pork, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, corn, butter, fungus, green onion, cabbage
(R5) SHOYU RAMEN
Chicken broth with soy sauce flavor, BBQ pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, naruto (fish cake), corn green onion, cabbage
(R6) SHIO RAMEN
Chicken broth with sea salted flavor, BBQ pork belly, soft boiled marinated egg, nori, naruto (fish cake), corn, green onion, cabbage
(R7) TAN TAN (Spicy) RAMEN
Chicken broth with soy sauce flavor, tan tan meat (spicy ground pork), soft boiled marinated egg, bok choy, green onion, ito togarashi (spicy roots)
DONBURI (RICE) 飯
(D1) KARAAGE DON (KID SIZE)
Deep fried chicken neggets over rice
(D2) OYAKO DON
Tender pieces of chicken, eggs and onions simmered together in a rich house sauce over rice
(D3) CHICKEN KATSU DON
Deep fried chicken cutlet, eggs and onions simmered together in a rich house sauce over rice
(D4) PORK KATSU DON
Deep fried pork cutlet, eggs, and onions simmered together in a house sauce over rice
(D5) UNA DON
Grilled unagi (eel) over rice with unagi sauce
(D6) CURRY CHICKEN KATSU DON
Deep fried chicken cutlet, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice
(D7) CURRY PORK KATSU DON
Deep fried pork cutlet, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice
(D8) CURRY SHRIMP TEMPURA DON
Deep fried shrimp, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice
(D9) CURRY KARAAGE DON
Deep fried chicken nuggets, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice
(D10) CURRY CROQUETTE DON
Deep fried potato cake, carrots, potatos with Japanese curry over rice
SPECIAL MENU 特別菜單
SHRIMP POPS (4PCS)
Deep fried shrimp on stick
SOFT SHELL CRAB (1PC)
Deep fried soft shell crab
SHISHAMO KARAAGE (4PCS)
Deep fried capelin
TENZARU SOBA
Mix tempura with chilled buckwheat dipping noodle
YAKI UDON
Stir-fried with thick smooth white noodle mixed with soy-based sauce, pork, and vegetables
NIKU UDON
Tender sliced beef, onions, naruto (fish cake) on top of thick white noodle in a savory broth
TEMPURA UDON
Thick white noodle, Tofu skin, naruto (fish cake) in a savory broth, side mix tempura
CHAHAN (Pork Fried Rice)
Pork fried rice
A5 WAGYU FRIED RICE
A5 Wagyu beef fried rice
UNAGI FRIED RICE
Grilled Unagi (eel) fried rice