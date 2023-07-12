Tap That Growlers llc 1106 Adams Ave STE 100

Food Menu

Brew Bites

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.50

Breaded Cheese curds fried to a golden brown

Spicy Cheese Curds

$12.50

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$12.50

Tater Tots

$7.50

Kado's Potatoes

$12.50

Tater Tots covered with Hamburger, Olives, bacon Cheese and your coice of any of the wing sauces

Fried Green Beans

$10.50

Shoestring Fries

$7.50

Twister Fries

$8.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.50

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Tater Kegs

$13.00

8 Giant Tater tots filled to the max with Choice ingredients and fried to dark brown. Choose from Bacon Jalapeno or Bacon Cheddar Chive.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$8.00

Our House made pizza crust spread with Garlic sauce, lightly sprinkled with salad supreme and topped with cheddar jack cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Giant Pretzel

$9.50

Served Sweet or Salty with Cream Cheese Dip, Cheese, or Mustard

Poutine

$13.00

Bed of Shoestring Fries cooked with Cheese Curds, Topped with pulled Pork, Bacon, brown Gravy and cheese Sauce.

Sample Platter

$15.00

4oz of each of the following, Fried Green Beans, Fried Pickles, Cheese Curds, Spicy Curds

Extra Dipping Sauce

Wings

6 Piece

$12.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

12 Piece

$23.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

20 Piece

$36.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

6 Piece Chunk

$12.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

12 Piece Chunk

$23.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

20 Piece Chunk

$36.50

Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.

Sandwiches

Reuben

$12.50

Beer Braised Corned Beef, your choice of cheese, sauerkraut, topped with Tap That Reuben sauce

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Tap That's Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, sprinkled with salad supreme

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Tender chicken, hot bacon, your choice of cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato, drizzled with our house ranch dressing.

Turkey Cranberry

$10.50

Slow roasted turkey, topped with Our own apple cranberry slaw and your choice of cheese.

BLT

$10.50

Topped with 5 slices of bacon, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomato and mayonnaise.

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Your choise of up to two types of cheese grilled to golden brown.

French Dip

$14.50

Hardwood smoked Prime Rib sliced thin and topped with your choice of cheese

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Tender Pulled Pork sandwiched between Garlic Parm Hoaggie Rolltopped with your choice of apple cran slaw or BBQ sauce.

Chicken Parm

$13.00

Garlic charbroiled chicken layered with red sauce topped with your choice of cheese, served on a garlic parmesan hoaggie roll.

Soup & Salad

Dinner Salad

$3.00

Comes with cheese, croutons, and olives

Large Salad

$7.00

Create your own masterpiece Starts with a bed of fresh romaine and your choice of dressing.

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Available October through May

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

Available October through May

Kids Menu

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Up to two toppings

Pizza

Pizza

$13.00

Built your own masterpiecs

Reuben Pizza

$14.00

Pasta

Pasta

$9.00

Built your own masterpiecs

Drinks

Craft Brews

$5.25

Domestic Beer

$4.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Beer Mosa

$6.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Bottomless

Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottomless

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Bottomless

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Bottomless

Fanta

$2.25

Bottomless

Iced Tea

$2.25

Bottomless

Sprite

$2.25

Bottomless

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottomless

Burwood Rootbeer

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Bottomless

Tea

$2.50

Bottomless

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Bottomless

Dessert

S'More Pizza

$15.00

Starts with a hand tossed pizza crust, peanutbutter and chocolate come together with graham cracker crumbs then get topped with marshmallowes, cooked till the marshmallowes are golden brown, then drizzled with chocolate and honey.

Small Funnel Fries

$6.50

Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream

Large Funnel Fries

$10.50

Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream

Lava Cake

$9.50

Rich chocolate cake with a warm molten center, served with Vanilla Bean ice cream

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Made with vanilla bean ice cream & fresh brewed Burwood root beer from Walla Walla Washington.

Dough Bites

$6.50

Bite sized pieces of our house pizza dough, deep fried, tossed with cinnamon and sugar and served with carmel cream cheese sauce.

Drink Menu

32oz Beer

Tap 1 32oz ace pineapple

$8.50

Tap 2 32oz Avid Dragon Fruit

$9.00

Tap 3 32oz D's Wicked Chanilla

$8.50

Tap 4 32oz Ciderboys Black Cherry Breeze

$8.50

Tap 5 32oz Ciderboys Peach county

$8.50

Tap 6 32oz 2 Towns Blueberry Cosmic Crisp

$9.50

Tap 7 32oz Big Sky Huck it

$7.25

Tap 8 32oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack

$7.50

Tap 9 32oz Sunriver Rippin

$7.50

Tap 10 32oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness

$7.00

Tap 11 32oz Rogue Newport Daze

$7.25

Tap 12 32oz Big Sky Summer Honey

$7.00

Tap 13 32oz Backwoods Little Town Lager

$7.00

Tap 14 32oz Prodigal Son Huckleberry Wheat

$8.00

Tap 15 32oz Barley Brown's Very Small Guitar

$7.50

Tap 16 32oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$7.50

Tap 17 32oz Truly wild berry

$7.50

Tap 18 32oz Mother Earth Cali Cream

$7.00

Tap 19 32oz Brew Dr. Kombucha

$10.00

Tap 20 32oz Burwood Rootbeer

$6.00

Tap 21 32oz Goose Island Summertime

$7.50

Tap 22 32oz Sam Adams Boston Lager

$7.50

Tap 23 32oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde

$7.50

Tap 24 32oz Beer Valley Green Cross

$7.00

Tap 25 32oz Twisted Tea

$7.50

Tap 26 32oz Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$8.00

Tap 27 32oz Deschutes Fresh Haze

$8.00

Tap 28 32oz Stiegl Radler

$8.50

Tap 29 32oz New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$8.00

Tap 30 32oz Coors Light

$6.00

Tap 31 32oz Iron Horse Irish Death

$8.00

Tap 32 32oz Boneyard Crooked Pilsner

$8.25

Tap 33 32oz Vicious Mosquito

$8.00

Tap 34 32oz Sockeye 596 Pale

$7.50

Tap 35 32oz Sockeye Maple Glazed

$16.00

Tap 36 32oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth

$16.00

Tap 37 32oz Mac & Jacks

$7.50

Tap 38 32oz Migration Patio Pale

$7.50

Tap 39 32oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry

$8.00

Tap 40 32oz Sockeye Old Devils Tooth

$16.00

40oz Beer

Tap 1 40oz Ace Pineapple

$10.00

Tap 2 40oz Avid Dragon Fruit

$10.75

Tap 3 40oz D's Wicked Chanilla

$10.00

Tap 4 40oz Ciderboys Black Cherry Breeze

$10.00

Tap 5 40oz Ciderboys Peach County

$10.00

Tap 6 40oz 2 Towns Blueberry Cosmic Crisp

$11.25

Tap 7 40oz Big Sky Huck it

$8.50

Tap 8 40oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack

$8.75

Tap 9 40oz Big Sky Huck it

$8.75

Tap 10 40oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness

$8.25

Tap 11 40oz Rogue Newport Daze

$8.50

Tap 12 40oz Big Sky Summer Honey

$8.25

Tap 13 40oz Backwoods Little Town Lager

$8.25

Tap 14 40oz Prodigal Son Huckleberry Wheat

$9.25

Tap 15 40oz Barley Brown's Very Small Guitar

$8.75

Tap 16 40oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$8.75

Tap 17 40oz Truly Wildberry

$8.75

Tap 18 40oz Mother Earth Cali Cream

$8.25

Tap 19 40oz Brew Dr. Kombucha

$12.00

Tap 20 40oz Burwood Rootbeer

$7.00

Tap 21 40oz Goose Island Summertime

$8.75

Tap 22 40oz Sam Adams Boston Lager

$8.75

Tap 23 40oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde

$8.75

Tap 24 40oz Beer Valley Green Cross

$8.25

Tap 25 40oz Twisted Tea

$8.75

Tap 26 40oz Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$9.25

Tap 27 40oz Deschutes Fresh Haze

$9.25

Tap 28 40oz Stiegl Radler

$10.00

Tap 29 40oz New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$9.25

Tap 30 40oz Coors Light

$7.00

Tap 31 40oz Iron Horse Irish Death

$9.25

Tap 32 40oz Boneyard Crooked Pilsner

$9.75

Tap 33 40z Vicious Mosquito

$9.25

Tap 34 40oz Sockeye 586 Pale

$8.75

Tap 35 40oz Sockeye Maple Glazed

$22.00

Tap 36 40oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth

$22.00

Tap 37 40oz Mac & Jacks

$8.25

Tap 38 40oz Migration Patio Pale

$8.75

Tap 39 40oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry

$9.25

Tap 40 40oz Sockeye Old Devils Tooth

$22.00

64oz Beer

Tap 1 64oz Ace Pineapple

$15.00

Tap 2 64oz Avid Dragon Fruit

$16.00

Tap 3 64oz D's Wicked Chanilla

$15.00

Tap 4 64oz Ciderboys Black Cherry Breeze

$15.00

Tap 5 64oz Ciderboys Peach county

$15.00

Tap 6 64oz. 2 Towns Blueberry Cosmic Crisp

$16.75

Tap 7 64oz Big Sky Huck it

$12.50

Tap 8 64oz Barley Brown Pallet Jack

$13.00

Tap 9 64oz Big Sky Huck it

$13.00

Tap 10 64oz Beer Valley Leafer Madness

$12.00

Tap 11 64oz Rogue Newport Daze

$12.50

Tap 12 64oz Big Sky Summer Honey

$12.00

Tap 13 64oz Backwoods Little Town Lager

$12.00

Tap 14 64oz Prodigal Son Huckleberry Wheat

$14.00

Tap 15 64oz Barley Brown's Very Small Guitar

$13.00

Tap 16 64oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$13.00

Tap 17 64oz Truly wild berry

$13.00

Tap 18 64oz Mother Earth Cali Cream

$12.00

Tap 19 64oz Brew Dr. Kombucha

$18.00

Tap 20 64oz Burwood Rootbeer

$10.00

Tap 21 64oz Goose Island Summeryime

$13.00

Tap 22 64oz Sam Adams Boston Lager

$13.00

Tap 23 64oz Barley Brown's Hot Blonde

$13.00

Tap 24 64oz Beer Valley Green Cross

$12.00

Tap 25 64oz Twisted Tea

$13.00

Tap 26 64oz Deschutes Fresh Squeezed

$14.00

Tap 27 64oz Deschutes Fresh Haze

$14.00

Tap 28 64oz Stiegl Radler

$15.00

Tap 29 64oz New Belgium Dominga Mimosa Sour

$14.00

Tap 30 64oz Coors Light

$10.00

Tap 31 64oz Iron Horse Irish Death

$14.00

Tap 32 64oz Boneyard Crooked Pilsner

$14.25

Tap 33 64oz Vicious Mosquito

$14.00

Tap 34 64oz Sockeye 586 Pale

$13.00

Tap 35 64oz Sockeye Maple Glazed

$30.00

Tap 36 64oz Sockeye Old Seven tooth

$30.00

Tap 37 64oz Mac & Jacks

$13.00

Tap 38 64oz Migration Patio Pale

$13.00

Tap 39 64oz Sockeye Lonesome Larry

$14.00

Tap 40 64oz Sockeye Old Devils Tooth

$30.00

Wine

H3 Cabernbet Sauvignon

$25.00

H3 Red Blend

$25.00

H3 Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

14 Hands Hot to Trot

$20.00

Ste Chateau Michellee Riesling

$20.00

Colmbia Winery Merlot

$20.00

Merch

Blue Hoodie

$45.00

Heather Blue T shirt

$27.00

Tank Top

$20.50

1/4 zip long sleve grey/black

$35.00

Hats

$30.00

Beanie

$14.25

Heather Grey t shirt

$27.00

Blue full zip sweatshirt

$50.00

Sili Pint

Drink Tank

Keg Cap

$45.00

Glass Growler 64oz

$7.00

Glass Growler 32oz

$6.00

Polor Camel

Replacement lid for polor camel

$6.00

Straw lid for polor camel 40oz

$10.00

Co2 cartridges

$2.00

Window cling

$25.00

Sticker

$2.50

Bacon Jam

$6.00