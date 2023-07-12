Tap That Growlers llc 1106 Adams Ave STE 100
Food Menu
Brew Bites
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Breaded Cheese curds fried to a golden brown
Spicy Cheese Curds
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Tater Tots
Kado's Potatoes
Tater Tots covered with Hamburger, Olives, bacon Cheese and your coice of any of the wing sauces
Fried Green Beans
Shoestring Fries
Twister Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Pickles
Tater Kegs
8 Giant Tater tots filled to the max with Choice ingredients and fried to dark brown. Choose from Bacon Jalapeno or Bacon Cheddar Chive.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Our House made pizza crust spread with Garlic sauce, lightly sprinkled with salad supreme and topped with cheddar jack cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Giant Pretzel
Served Sweet or Salty with Cream Cheese Dip, Cheese, or Mustard
Poutine
Bed of Shoestring Fries cooked with Cheese Curds, Topped with pulled Pork, Bacon, brown Gravy and cheese Sauce.
Sample Platter
4oz of each of the following, Fried Green Beans, Fried Pickles, Cheese Curds, Spicy Curds
Extra Dipping Sauce
Wings
6 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
12 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
20 Piece
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
6 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
12 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
20 Piece Chunk
Choose from classic bone in or boneless, served with your choice of wing sauce, dipping sauce, and fresh celery sticks.
Sandwiches
Reuben
Beer Braised Corned Beef, your choice of cheese, sauerkraut, topped with Tap That Reuben sauce
Tuna Melt
Tap That's Tuna salad topped with your choice of cheese, sprinkled with salad supreme
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Tender chicken, hot bacon, your choice of cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato, drizzled with our house ranch dressing.
Turkey Cranberry
Slow roasted turkey, topped with Our own apple cranberry slaw and your choice of cheese.
BLT
Topped with 5 slices of bacon, crisp romaine lettuce, and fresh tomato and mayonnaise.
Grilled Cheese
Your choise of up to two types of cheese grilled to golden brown.
French Dip
Hardwood smoked Prime Rib sliced thin and topped with your choice of cheese
Pulled Pork
Tender Pulled Pork sandwiched between Garlic Parm Hoaggie Rolltopped with your choice of apple cran slaw or BBQ sauce.
Chicken Parm
Garlic charbroiled chicken layered with red sauce topped with your choice of cheese, served on a garlic parmesan hoaggie roll.
Soup & Salad
Kids Menu
Soft Drinks
Dessert
S'More Pizza
Starts with a hand tossed pizza crust, peanutbutter and chocolate come together with graham cracker crumbs then get topped with marshmallowes, cooked till the marshmallowes are golden brown, then drizzled with chocolate and honey.
Small Funnel Fries
Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream
Large Funnel Fries
Delicious funnel cake batter made into a french fry shape for easy enjoyment. Coated with our cinnamon & Sugar then drizzled with our house raspberry desert sauce and topped with whiped cream
Lava Cake
Rich chocolate cake with a warm molten center, served with Vanilla Bean ice cream
Root Beer Float
Made with vanilla bean ice cream & fresh brewed Burwood root beer from Walla Walla Washington.
Dough Bites
Bite sized pieces of our house pizza dough, deep fried, tossed with cinnamon and sugar and served with carmel cream cheese sauce.