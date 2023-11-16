Tap Trailhouse
FOOD
Apps
- Buffalo Wings$3.00+
- Calamari$13.00
- Maple Bacon$12.00
- Cheese Nachos$12.00
Tortillas, monterey jack-cheddar cheese blend, cotija cheese, black bean corn salsa, pickled jalapenos, poblano cream, picked cilantro.
- Pretzel Sticks$6.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$16.00
- Blue Crab Nachos$15.00
Brunch Menu
- Rhode Island French Toast$10.00
- Pilgrim Brunch$10.00
- Hash N’ Eggs$12.00
- Plain French Toast$9.00
- Butcher's Sandwich$11.00
- Lobster Benedict$23.00
- Frittata$10.00
- Egg White Omelet$13.00
- Egg White Frittata$11.50
- Short Rib Benedict$14.00
- Seasonal Berries$7.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Maple Breakfast Sausage$5.00
- Home Fries$4.00
- Add One Egg$2.00
- Side Hash$5.00
Kid's Menu
Main Selections
Pub Sandwiches
Side Orders
DRINKS
Liquors
- 888$9.00
- Absolut$9.00
- Absolut Citron$9.00
- Absolut Vanilla$9.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Berkshire Ice Glen$9.00
- Bully Boy$9.00
- Crop Cucumber$9.00
- Hammer & Sickle$9.00
- Berkshire Boyd & Blair Potato Vodka$9.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- New Ams VODKA$8.00
- Titos$9.00
- V Vanilla$9.00
- V Hazelnut$9.00
- V Grapefruit$9.00
- V Lime$9.00
- V Coconut$9.00
- V Triple Berry$9.00Out of stock
- Berkshire Ethereal$9.00
- Berkshire Greylock$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Wire Works American$9.00
- Hendrick's Scottish$10.00
- New Ams GIN$8.00
- Plymouth Navy Strength$10.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- New England Ingenium$9.00
- True Born Gin$9.00
- Bully Boy Gin$10.00Out of stock
- Spring 44 Old Tom$10.00
- Appleton Estate 12 Year Old$9.00
- Bacardi Light$8.00
- Brugal Extra Dry Especial$8.00
- Brugal Anejo$9.00
- Brugal 1888$14.00
- Bully Boy Boston$9.00
- Bully Boy White$9.00
- Old Ipswich Tavern Dark Rum$9.00
- Gosling's Black Seal - 80 Proof 1l$9.00
- Goslings Old Rum$12.00
- Mount Gay Black Barrel$9.00
- Privateer Amber$10.00
- Privateer Silver$9.00
- Ron Zacapa Centenario - 23 Year Old$12.00
- Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum$9.00
- Altos Reposado$9.00
- Deleon Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Don Julio Añejo$15.00
- Don Julio Blanco$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Milagro Blanco$10.00
- Milagro Reposado$10.00
- Ocho Reposado$14.00
- Partida Anejo Tequila$14.00
- Del Maguey Vida$10.00
- Lanazul$9.00
- Ardbeg 10 Year Old - 92 Proof$12.00
- Balvenie Caribbean Cask Single Malt Scotch$14.00
- Bellows$9.00
- Berkshire Bourbon$10.00
- Berkshire New England Corn Whiskey$10.00
- Buffalo Trace Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Bully Boy Straight Whiskey$10.00
- Compass Box Great King Street$10.00
- Compass Box Peat Monster$16.00
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Fireball$8.00
- Four Roses$8.00
- Glendalough 13 yr$14.00
- Glendalough 7 Year$12.00
- Grand Ten South Boston Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jack Honey$9.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Jameson Cask$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$35.00
- Lagavulin 16 Year Old$16.00
- Michter's Small Batch Bourbon$10.00
- Michter's Straight Rye$10.00
- New England Distillery Gunpowder Rye$10.00
- Noah's Mill Bourbon$14.00
- Oban 14 Year Old$16.00
- Putnam$10.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$11.00
- Son O Liberty Cry$12.00
- Son O Liberty Uprising$12.00
- Spirit of Boston - Merry Maker$16.00
- The Macallan 12 Year Old$14.00
- The Macallan 18 Year Old$35.00
- Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey$9.00
- Hennessey Vs Cognac$12.00
- Laird's Applejack$9.00
- Macchu Pisco$9.00
- Maison Rouge$10.00
- All Spice$8.00
- Aperol$8.00
- Averna Amaro$8.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$9.00
- Benedictine Herbal Liquer$8.00
- Campari$8.00
- Chartreuse Green$12.00
- Chartreuse Yellow$12.00
- Creme De Menthe$9.00
- Creme De Violette$8.00
- Cynar$8.00
- Domaine de Canton Ginger$10.00
- Dr. McGillicuddy's$7.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Fernet Branca$7.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Galliano$8.00
- Grand Marnier$10.00
- Heering Cherry$8.00
- House Apple Pie Cordial$7.00
- House Irish Cream$7.00
- Jägermeíster$8.00
- Kahula$8.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$9.00
- Lejay Cassis$9.00
- Luxardo Maraschino$8.00
- Montenegro$8.00
- Mozart Chocolate$8.00
- Pernod$10.00
- Pimms No. 1$9.00
- Rammazzotti$8.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$9.00
- Tempus Fugit Cacao$9.00
Wine
- Neige Apple Ice Wine$11.00+
- Zardetto Prosecco$9.00+
- Segura Viudas Cava$8.00Out of stock
- Moet Imperial$70.00
- Juve Y Camps$10.00+
- Zenato Pinot Grigio$9.00+
- Urban Riesling$8.00+
- Hess Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Napa Cellars Chardonnay$11.00+
- Fleur De Mer Rose$10.00+Out of stock
- Don & Sons Pinot Noir$11.00+
- Zuccardi Malbec$9.00+
- Campo Viejo Rioja$10.00
- Gran Lurton Cabernet$10.00+
Draft
- *Allagash Tripel - 13oz$7.50
- *Allagash White Ale$6.50
- *Berkshire Coffee Porter- Nitro$7.00
- *Devil's Purse ESB$7.00
- *Devil's Purse Kolsch$7.50
- *Devil's Purse Stonehorse-13oz$7.00
- *Downeast Original$6.50
- *Freedom Trail Ale$6.00
- *Harpoon Boston Stout - Nitro$6.50
- *Lord Hobo Hobo Life$7.50
- *Mayflower Evolupulin - 13oz$7.00
- *Mayflower Golden Ale$6.50
- *Mystic Three Cranes-13oz$8.00
- *Night Shift Whirlpool - 13oz$8.00
- *Otter Creek Ella$6.50
- *Sam Adams Cold Snap$7.00
- *Smuttynose Robust Porter$6.50
- *Sweet Tart- 13oz$7.00
- *The Shed Mountain Ale$6.00
- *Trailhouse Light$4.00
- *Tuckerman’s Pale Ale$6.50
- Pitcher- Light$15.00
Bottles & Cans
- Allagash Curieux - 750ml$26.00
- Bantam Buzz Wig$9.00
- Bantam Wunderkind$9.00
- Cape Anne Fisherman's Brew$6.00
- Cisco Whale's Tale$5.75
- Clausthaler N/A$5.00
- Coney Island Hard Rootbeer$6.75
- Devil's Purse Intertidal Oyster Stout$8.00
- Far From The Tree Patch$8.00
- Harpoon IPA$5.75
- Ipswich Celia Saison Gluten-free$7.00
- Ipswich Oatmeal Stout$6.00
- Lord Hobo Boom Sauce$9.75
- Mayflower Porter$6.25
- Mystic Saison - 750ml$21.00
- NIght Shift Passion Weisse - 750ml$25.00
- Notch Session Pils$5.75
- Sam Adams Boston Lager$5.75
- Sam Adams Light$5.75
- Samuel Adam's Stonybrook Red - 750ml$22.00
- Sebago Runabout Red$5.75Out of stock
- Spencer Trappist Ale$11.00
- Two Roads Road to Ruin Double IPA$7.50
- UFO Raz$5.75
- Wachusett Blueberry Ale$5.75
- White Birch Berliner Weisse$6.25
Cocktails
- Berry Bramble$11.00
- Beans & Brews$10.00
- Cold Apple Pie$10.00
- Despacito$11.00
- Gold Rush$10.00
- North End Martini$11.00
- Senorita Bonita$10.00
- Panacea$11.00
- Taylor Made$12.00
- Nickshake$12.00
- Old Grog$10.00
- Sangaree$10.00
- Fish House Punch$11.00
- Spiked Switchel$10.00
- Featured Punch Bowl$39.00
- White Sangria$12.00+
- Red Sangria$12.00+
- Drink Special$8.00
- Look Down Bellow$10.00
Non-Alcoholic
- Coffee DCF$3.00
- Coffee Reg$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$2.95
- Espresso DCF$4.00Out of stock
- Espresso Reg$4.00Out of stock
- Ginger Ale$2.95
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$2.95
- Juice$3.00
- Kids Bev$2.00
- Lemonade$2.95
- Maine Root Ginger$5.00
- Maine Blueberry$5.00Out of stock
- Maine Lemon-Lime$5.00
- Maine Mandarin$5.00
- Maine Mexicane$5.00Out of stock
- Maine Root Beer$5.00
- Maine Sarsaparilla$5.00
- Pepsi$2.95
- Bottle Sparkling$6.00
- Bottle Still$6.00
- Sierra Mist$2.95
- Soda Water$2.95
- Tonic Water$2.95
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.00
- Milk$3.00
- Not So Groggy$5.00
- Non Alcoholic Switchel$5.00
Brunch Cocktails
Pub Crawl
Tap Trailhouse Location and Ordering Hours
(617) 367-0033
Open now • Closes at 11PM