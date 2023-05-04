Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie
Tapas On Main
*Cinco De Mayo*
Tapas
Papas a la Francesa
hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili
Chipotle Hummus
Spinach Dip
blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita
Pollo Empanadas
Roasted chicken, spinach & white bean with a garlic salsa
Grilled Artichokes
Beef Meatballs
Eggplant Meatballs
Pork & Chorizo Meatballs
Calamaris Fritos
Crispy calamari with lemon garlic aioli
Salmon Tartare
House made potato chips, mustard aioli
Datiles con Tocino
Bacon wrapped dates. Valdeon blue cheese & almonds, fig balsamic
Manchego Apple Empanadas
Served with a spicy honey sauce
Burrata
Gambas al Ajillo
Garlic shrimp served un a garlic broth with tomatoes & scallions
Brochetas de Carne
Beef Tenderloin Tips, sun-dried tomato, chimichurri, papikra dusted potatoes
Olives
Mejillones con Chorizo
Mussels with Chorizo topped with hand cut fries
Pork Belly
Roasted Pork Belly served with red pepper jam
Setas al Ajo
Assorted Mushrooms finished with garlic & olive oil
Croquetas de Cangrejo
Blue Crab Croquettes, whole grain mustard aioli
Croquetas de Setas
Portobello & Leek Croquettes served with smoky tomato aioli
Croquetas de Pollo y Chorizo
Chicken & Chorizo Croquettes with chipotle aioli
Beef Empanadas
Party
Soups
Salads
Beet and Arugula Salad
Beet & Arugula Salad, goat cheese, jamon Serrano, blood orange vinaigrette & toasted almonds
Mediterranean Salad
Manchego Salad
Romaine hearts, Manchego, croutons, anchovy vinaigrette & cherry tomatoes
Ensalada Verde
Crispy Chicken Salad
Watermelon Salad
Mixed greens, pears, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red apple balsamic
JC Salad
Cocas
Large Plates
Paella Vegetariana
garlic quinoa, long grain rice, red beats, portobellos. carrots, zucchini, red peppers
Paella Palomino
mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp & chorizo over saffron rice tipped with a classic sofrito
Paella de la Tierra
chicken, steak & chorizo over saffron rice with artichokes, spinach, olives & sun-dried tomatoes topped with sofrito
Paella Surf & Turf
Grilled Ribeye Steak
Grilled Hanger Steak
Seared Tuna Entree
Pork Chop
Roasted Salmon
Sea Scallops Entree
Lobster Ravioli
Desserts
Charcuterie
Kids Menu
Extras
Cachette
Savory Crepes
Le Poulet Crepe
Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Gruyere & Bechamel Sauce
The Italiano Crepe
Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes & Pesto
BLT Crepe
Crisp Bacon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli & Fried Egg
The Californian Crepe
Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Gouda Spinach Dip & Smoky Tomato Aioli
El Cubano Crepe
Roasted Pork, Ham, Gouda, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli & Pickles
The Miami Crepe
Sautéed Shrimp, Quinoa, Red Peppers, Gruyere & Garlic Aioli
El Mexicano Crepe
Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cheddar Sour Cream, Black Beans & Salsa Verde
The French Crepe
Creperoni
The Pacific Crepe
Sweet Crepes
Dulce de Leche Crepe
Caramel & Vanilla Creme Anglaise
PB+J Crepe
Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam
The Classic Crepe
Nutella, Banana & Strawberries
Crepe Suzette
Orange Zest & Orange Liquor
Dark Side Crepe
Dark Chocolate, Expresso Cream, Godiva Dark & Chocolate Liquor