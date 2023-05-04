Tapas on Main / Cachette Bistro & Creperie

Popular Items

Papas a la Francesa

$8.95

hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili

Spinach Dip

$11.95

blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita

Pork Belly

$13.95

Roasted Pork Belly served with red pepper jam

Tapas On Main

*Cinco De Mayo*

House Made Guacamole

$13.95

Tapas Grande Nachos

$19.95

Chori-pollo

$29.50

Bistec Asado a la Mexicana

$29.95

Fiesta Salad

$13.95

Mexican Chicken Wings

$16.95

Traditional Churros

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Tapas

Papas a la Francesa

$8.95

hand-cut fried with Manchego, truffle oil, whole grain mustard aoili

Chipotle Hummus

$10.95

Spinach Dip

$11.95

blended spinach & gouda cheese served with toasted pita

Pollo Empanadas

$13.95

Roasted chicken, spinach & white bean with a garlic salsa

Grilled Artichokes

$11.95

Beef Meatballs

$13.95

Eggplant Meatballs

$11.95

Pork & Chorizo Meatballs

$13.95

Calamaris Fritos

$16.95

Crispy calamari with lemon garlic aioli

Salmon Tartare

$15.95

House made potato chips, mustard aioli

Datiles con Tocino

$12.95

Bacon wrapped dates. Valdeon blue cheese & almonds, fig balsamic

Manchego Apple Empanadas

$11.95

Served with a spicy honey sauce

Burrata

$14.95

Gambas al Ajillo

$15.95

Garlic shrimp served un a garlic broth with tomatoes & scallions

Brochetas de Carne

$18.95

Beef Tenderloin Tips, sun-dried tomato, chimichurri, papikra dusted potatoes

Olives

$9.95

Mejillones con Chorizo

$18.95

Mussels with Chorizo topped with hand cut fries

Pork Belly

$13.95

Roasted Pork Belly served with red pepper jam

Setas al Ajo

$10.95

Assorted Mushrooms finished with garlic & olive oil

Croquetas de Cangrejo

$14.95

Blue Crab Croquettes, whole grain mustard aioli

Croquetas de Setas

$12.95

Portobello & Leek Croquettes served with smoky tomato aioli

Croquetas de Pollo y Chorizo

$12.95

Chicken & Chorizo Croquettes with chipotle aioli

Beef Empanadas

$13.95Out of stock

Party

$35.00

Soups

Frijoles Blancos con Chorizo

$14.95

White Bean & Chorizo Stew topped with a fried egg & frisee

Chef's Selection of Soup

$7.50

Chef's choice

Salads

Beet and Arugula Salad

$14.95

Beet & Arugula Salad, goat cheese, jamon Serrano, blood orange vinaigrette & toasted almonds

Mediterranean Salad

$12.95

Manchego Salad

$13.95

Romaine hearts, Manchego, croutons, anchovy vinaigrette & cherry tomatoes

Ensalada Verde

$14.95

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.95

Watermelon Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Mixed greens, pears, candied walnuts, goat cheese, red apple balsamic

JC Salad

$10.00

Cocas

Coca de Camarones

$18.95

Shrimp Flatbread

Coca de Pollo

$16.95

Coca de Carne

$17.95

apple, caramelized onions, tomato, arugula, blue chesse

Coca Vegetariana

$16.95

Large Plates

Paella Vegetariana

$24.95

garlic quinoa, long grain rice, red beats, portobellos. carrots, zucchini, red peppers

Paella Palomino

$28.95

mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp & chorizo over saffron rice tipped with a classic sofrito

Paella de la Tierra

$26.95

chicken, steak & chorizo over saffron rice with artichokes, spinach, olives & sun-dried tomatoes topped with sofrito

Paella Surf & Turf

$30.95

Grilled Ribeye Steak

$34.95

Grilled Hanger Steak

$29.95Out of stock

Seared Tuna Entree

$30.95

Pork Chop

$26.95

Roasted Salmon

$30.95

Sea Scallops Entree

$29.95

Lobster Ravioli

$25.95

Desserts

Churros

$7.95

Flan

$7.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Easter Tiramisu

$7.95Out of stock

Tiramisu Cake

$9.95

Charcuterie

Bandeja Mixta

$24.95

Salchicon

$10.95

Cantimpalo

$10.95

Jamon Serrano

$12.95

Manchego

$10.95

El Rebeco Valdeon

$10.95

Tetilla Ninfas

$11.95

Chorizo Imperial

$10.95Out of stock

Idiazabal

$10.95

Mahon

$10.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95Out of stock

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Extras

Extra Pita

$2.50

Extra Crostinis

$2.00

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Mustard Aioli

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Side Of Shrimp (5 Pieces)

$8.00

Ice Cream

$1.25

Veggies

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Extra Bread

$2.00

Chorizo

$3.50

3 Scoop Ice Cream

$4.95Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Side Of Rice

$4.95

Side Of Salmon

$8.00

Cachette

Savory Crepes

Le Poulet Crepe

$15.95

Roasted Chicken, Asparagus, Gruyere & Bechamel Sauce

The Italiano Crepe

$13.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Spinach, Tomatoes & Pesto

BLT Crepe

$10.95

Crisp Bacon, Romaine, Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli & Fried Egg

The Californian Crepe

$13.95

Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Zucchini, Gouda Spinach Dip & Smoky Tomato Aioli

El Cubano Crepe

$14.95

Roasted Pork, Ham, Gouda, Whole Grain Mustard Aioli & Pickles

The Miami Crepe

$15.95

Sautéed Shrimp, Quinoa, Red Peppers, Gruyere & Garlic Aioli

El Mexicano Crepe

$14.95

Chipotle Pulled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cheddar Sour Cream, Black Beans & Salsa Verde

The French Crepe

$15.95

Creperoni

$12.95

The Pacific Crepe

$14.95

Sweet Crepes

Dulce de Leche Crepe

$9.95

Caramel & Vanilla Creme Anglaise

PB+J Crepe

$8.95

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jam

The Classic Crepe

$11.95

Nutella, Banana & Strawberries

Crepe Suzette

$10.95

Orange Zest & Orange Liquor

Dark Side Crepe

$10.95

Dark Chocolate, Expresso Cream, Godiva Dark & Chocolate Liquor

The American

$8.95

Chef's Seasonal Crepe

$11.95

Sweet & Savory

$10.95

Sandwiches & More

Croque Madame

$12.95

Croque Monsieur

$11.95

Le Burger

$15.95

House Made Frites

$9.95

Mac 'n' Cheese

$12.50

Steak Frites

$28.95

Goat Cheese Toast

$5.95

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Arugula Salad

$8.95

Brunch

Savories

Eggs Any Style

$8.95

Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Le Porc

$12.95

Breakfast Flatbread

$12.95

Cantimpalo Frittata

$12.95

Vegetarian Omelette

$10.95

Crab Benedict

$13.95

Cachette Benedict

$12.50

The Americano

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

The Morning Veg

$8.95

Sweet

French Toast

$10.95

The Classic

$11.95

Sweet American

$8.95

Chef's Seasonal Crepe

$11.95

Add ons

One Egg (any style)

$1.25

Ham

$2.95

Chorizo

$3.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.25

Turkey Sausage

$3.25Out of stock

Home Fries

$3.95

English Muffin

$2.50

Whiskey

Evan Williams Shot

$8.00

Evan Williams Mixer

$8.00

Evan Williams Manhattan

$11.00

Evan Williams Old Fashion

$11.00

Evan Williams Hot Toddy

$11.00

Evan Williams Neat

$11.00

Evan Williams Rocks

$11.00

Jameson Mixer

$10.00

Jameson Rocks

$13.00

Jameson Neat

$13.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Jameson Old Fashion

$13.00

Jameson Manhattan

$13.00

Jameson Irish coffee

$12.00

Jameson Double

$14.00

Crown Mixer

$9.00

Crown Shot

$9.00

Crown Rocks

$11.00

Crown Neat

$10.00

Crown Old Fashion

$12.00

Crown Manhattan

$12.00

Crown Double

$13.50

Jack Shot

$9.00

Jack Neat

$12.00

Jack Mixer

$9.00

Jack Manhattan

$12.00

Jack Old Fashion

$12.00

Jack Double

$13.50

Jacks Rocks

$11.00

Jim Beam Shot

$9.00

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Jim Beam Mixer

$10.00

Jim Beam Old Fashion

$12.00

Jim Beam Manhattan

$12.00

Jim Beam Rox

$11.00

Jim Beam Neat

$12.00

Maker's Mark Shot

$10.00

Maker's Mark Double

$13.00

Maker's Mark Mixer

$11.00

Maker's Mark Manhattan

$13.00

Maker's Mark Old fashion

$13.00

Markers Neat

$13.00

Markers Rocks

$12.00

Seagrams 7 Shot

$8.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Mixer

$9.00

Seagrams 7 Old fashion

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Manhattan

$11.00

Seagrams 7 Neat

$11.00

Segrams 7 Rocks

$10.00

Bulleit Shot

$10.00

Bulleit Double

$13.00

Bulleit Mixer

$12.00

Bulleit Manhattan

$13.00

Bulleit Old fashion

$13.00

Bullet Rye Rocks

$12.00

Knob Creek Shot

$9.00

Knob Creek Double

$12.50

Knob Creek Mixer

$9.00

Knob Creek Manhattan

$12.00

Knob Creek Old Fashion

$13.00

Knob Creek Rocks

$11.00

Knob Creek Neat

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Shot

$9.00

Tullamore Dew Double

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Mixer

$10.00

Tullamore Dew Rocks

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Neat

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Irish Coffee

$13.00

Tullamore Dew Manhattan

$12.00

Tullamore Dew Old Fashion

$12.00

Woodford Old Fashion

$15.00

Woodford Manhattan

$15.00

Woodford Rocks

$14.00

Woodford Neat

$14.00

Woodford Shot

$12.00

Woodford Mixer

$13.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

Well Vodka Mixer

$8.00

Well Vodka Martini

$11.00

Well Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Well Vodka Bloody Mary

$10.00

Well Vodka Moscow Mule

$9.00

Well Vodka Screwdriver

$8.00

Well Vodka Cosmo

$11.00

Well Vodka Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Well Vodka Neat

$10.00

Well Vodka Rocks

$10.00

Well Vodka Shot

$7.00

Well Double

$11.00

Titos

Titos Shot

$9.00

Titos Rocks

$11.00

Titos Neat

$11.00

Titos Screwdriver

$11.00

Titos Cosmo

$12.00

Titos Mixer

$11.00

Titos Lemon Drop

$12.00

Titos Moscow Mule

$11.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$12.00

Titos Appletini

$12.00

Titos Gimlet

$12.00

Titos Double

$13.00

Titos Martini

$13.00

Titos Espresso Martini

$14.00

Absolut

Absolut Shot

$9.00

Absolut Double

$13.00

Absolut Cosmo

$12.00

Absolut Gimlet

$12.00

Absolut Martini

$12.00

Absolut Screwdriver

$9.00

Absolut Mixer

$9.00

Absolut Bloody Mary

$11.00

Smirnoff Raspberry

Raps vodka Mixer

$8.00

Rasp Vodka Martini

$11.00

Rasp Vodka cosmo

$11.00

rasp Vodka Neat

$10.00

Rasp Vodka Shot

$8.00

Rasp Vodka Rocks

$10.00

Rasp Vodka Double

$12.00

Grey Goose

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Grey Goose Mixer

$11.00

Grey Goose Shot

$10.00

Grey Goose Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Cosmo

$13.00

Grey Goose Gimlet

$12.00

Grey Goose Screwdriver

$11.00

Grey Goose Rocks

$13.00

Grey Goose Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

Ketel One

Ketel One Shot

$9.00

Ketel One Double

$13.00

Ketel one Mixer

$10.00

Ketel one Rocks

$11.00

Ketel One Martini

$13.00

Ketel One Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Ketel One Cosmo

$13.00

Absolut Pear

Absolut Pear shot

$9.00

Absolut Pear mixer

$9.00

Absolut Pear Double

$13.00

Absolut Pear Martini

$12.00

Absolut Pear neat

$11.00

Absolut pear rox

$11.00

Smirnoff Orange

Smirnoff Orange Shot

$8.00

Smirnoff Orange Double

$12.00

Smirnoff Orange Mixer

$8.00

Smirnoff orange Martini

$11.00

Smirnoff orange rox

$11.00

Smirnoff orange neat

$11.00

Buddys Vodka

Buddy Shot

$8.00

Buddys Martini

$11.00

Buddys Double

$12.00

Buddys Rox

$11.00

Smirnoff Lemon

Smirnoff Lemon shot

$8.00

Smirnoff Lemon Mixer

$8.00

Smirnoff lemon Double

$12.00

Smirnoff lemon Marinti

$13.00

Smirnoff Lemon neat

$11.00

Smirnoff Lemon rox

$11.00

New Amsterdam Peach

Peach mixer

$7.00

Peach shot

$7.00

Peach Martini

$10.00

Peach double

$11.00

peach neat

$10.00

peach rox

$10.00

Gin

Well Gin (Copy)

Well Gin Mixer

$9.00

Well Gin Martini

$10.00

Well Gin Gimlet

$10.00

Well Gin Mojito

$10.00

Well Gin Shot

$7.00

Well Gin Double

$11.00

Well Gin Rocks

$11.00

Well Gin Neat

$11.00

Beefeater (Copy)

Beefeater Shot

$9.00

Beefeater Double

$13.00

Beefeater Rocks

$11.00

Beefeater Gimlet

$13.00

Beefeater Mojito

$13.00

Beefeater Mixer

$11.00

Beefeater Neat

$12.00

Bombay (Copy)

Bombay Shot

$10.00

Bombay Double

$13.00

Bombay Mixer

$12.00

Bombay Neat

$13.00

Bombay Rocks

$11.00

Bombay Gimlet

$12.00

Bombay Mojito

$12.00

Bombay Martini

$13.00

Tangueray

Tangueray Shot

$9.00Out of stock

Tangueray Double

$13.00Out of stock

Tangueray Rocks

$11.00Out of stock

Tangueray Neat

$11.00Out of stock

Tangueray Gimlet

$11.00Out of stock

Tangueray Martini

$11.00Out of stock

Tangueray Mixer

$11.00Out of stock

Hendricks

Hendricks Shot

$11.00

Hendricks Double

$15.00

Hendricks Rocks

$13.00

Hendricks Gimlet

$13.00

Hendricks Mojito

$13.00

Hendricks Mixer

$12.00

Hendricks Neat

$13.00

Hendrix Martini

$15.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

Caption Shot

$8.00

Captain Double

$12.00

Captain Mixer

$8.00

Captain Neat

$11.00

Captain Rocks

$11.00

Bacardi

Bacardi Shot

$8.00

Bacardi Double

$12.00

Bacardi Mixer

$11.00

Bacardi Neat

$11.00

Bacardi Rocks

$11.00

Bacardi Mojito

$13.00

Malibu

Malibu Shot

$8.00

Malibu Double

$12.00

Malibu Bay Breeze

$12.00

Malibu Rocks

$11.00

Malibu Neat

$11.00

Malibu Mojito

$13.00

Dark/Black Rum

Dark Rum Shot

$8.00

Dark Rum Double

$12.00

Dark Rum Mixer

$8.00

Dark Rum Rocks

$10.00

Dark Rum Neat

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Well Rum

Well Rum Shot

$8.00

Well Rum Double

$12.00

Well Rum Mixer

$8.00

Well Rum Neat

$10.00

Well Rum Rocks

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

Tortilla Shot

$8.00

Tortilla Double

$12.00

Tortilla Mixer

$8.00

Tortilla Neat

$11.00

Tortilla Rocks

$11.00

Tortilla Margartia

$12.00

Cabo Wabo

Cabo Shot

$9.00

Cabo Double

$13.00

Cabo Margarita

$14.00

Cabo Wabo Rocks

$13.00

Cabo Neat

$14.00

Cabo Mixer

$10.00

1800 Silver

1800 Shot

$9.00

1800 Double

$13.00

1800 Mixer

$9.00

1800 Margarita

$13.00

1800 Rocks

$11.00

1800 Neat

$11.00

1800 Reposado

1800 Rep Shot

$9.00

1800 Rep Double

$13.00

1800 Rep Margarita

$13.00

1800 Rep Rocks

$11.00

1800 Rep Neat

$11.00

1800 Rep Mixer

$9.00

Mezcal

Mezcal Shot

$8.00

Mezcal Double

$12.00

Mezcal Mixer

$8.00

Mezcal Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal Neat

$10.00

Mezcal Rocks

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

Casamigos Shot

$14.00

Casamigos Margarita

$16.00

Casamigos Rocks

$16.00

Casamigos Neat

$16.00

Casamigos Double

$20.00

Casamigos Mixer

$14.00

Patron Sliver

Patron Shot

$15.00

Patron Margarita

$17.00

Patron Rocks

$17.00

Patron Neat

$17.00

Patron Double

$19.00

Patron Mixer

$15.00

Don Julio

Don Julio Shot

$16.00

Don Julio Margarita

$18.00

Don Julio Rox

$18.00

Don Julio Neat

$18.00

Don Julio Double

$20.00

Don Julio Mixer

$17.00

Scotch

GlenFiddich

Glen Fiddich Shot

$12.00

Glen Fiddich Double

$16.00

Glen Fiddich Rocks

$14.00

Glen Fiddich Neat

$14.00

Glen Fiddich Mixer

$12.00

Glen Livet

Glen Livet Shot

$13.00

Glen Livet Double

$17.00

Glen Livet Mixer

$13.00

Glen Livet Neat

$15.00

Glen Livet Rocks

$15.00

Red Label

Red Label Shot

$10.00

Red Label Double

$14.00

Red Label Mixer

$10.00

Red Label Neat

$12.00

Red Label Rocks

$12.00

Black Label

Black Label Shot

$11.00

Black Label Double

$15.00

Black Label Mixer

$11.00

Black Label Neat

$13.00

Black Label Rocks

$13.00

Dewars

Dewars Shot

$7.00

Dewars Double

$11.00

Dewars Mixer

$7.00

Dewars Neat

$9.00

Dewars Rocks

$9.00

Cordials

Cordials (Copy)

Disaronno

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Liquor 43

$7.00

Rox

$3.00

up

$3.00

Sandy Twany Port

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Sambucca

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

E And J Brandy

$8.00Out of stock

courvoisier cognac

$9.00Out of stock